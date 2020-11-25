Prickly Pear Land Trust enters final phase of Sevenmile Creek restoration

As the excavator packed dirt across the old stream channel at Prickly Pear Land Trust’s Sevenmile Creek Property on Tuesday morning, the water found its new course, flowing into a newly constructed channel as a group of volunteers raced to capture the event with cameras and smartphones.
Prickly Pear acquired the 350-acre property in 2016 as part of its Peaks to Creeks initiative. Antiquated grazing practices had caused the creek to become confined to the lowest stretches of the small valley, with historic photos showing shrinking expanses of wetlands and the creek cutting deeper and deeper streambanks, said Nate Kopp, PPLT's program and trails director.
After purchasing the parcel, the land trust embarked on a multiphase restoration project to return Sevenmile Creek to a more natural flow pattern and bring back wetlands for improved fish and wildlife habitat. That meant reestablishing the old stream channel so that rather than forcing spring runoff into the increasingly “incised” channel, it could disperse the power of running water outside its banks onto the historic floodplain.
Tuesday marked the final phase of the project as the lowest stretch of Sevenmile Creek on the property entered its new channel.
“This caps a five-year restoration effort,” Kopp said, crediting fundraisers such as Lisa Bay and major donor NorthWestern Energy for helping bring the project to fruition.
In addition to the known challenges of stream and habitat restoration, two years ago the stream experienced a 30-year flood and this summer, a fast-moving grassfire burned over 330 of the 350 acres. Prickly Pear began re-seeding the area with native grasses with the goal of having half the property seeded by the spring.
“Our biggest concern with the fire is cheatgrass,” Kopp said. “So with the re-seeding our goal for next year is to give the native grasses a big head start.”
Mike Sanctuary of Confluence Consulting designed and managed the project. The final phase required extensive work to secure permitting from the county and FEMA to work in the floodplain. But the result is a stream that flows in natural meanders and is not cut off from the floodplain.
“Sevenmile is in a gully, so that means when all that water comes down in the spring it can really only go up and down,” he said. “Now (water) has a place to go. It can help water those plants and vegetation and recharge the aquifer.”
Crews were able to source fill dirt and gravel onsite, and will spend the next several weeks filling in the old channel and continuing to connect the lowest segments of the new channel. A vegetation planting crew will also come in to plant riparian areas.
With the old stream channel about to run dry, a crew from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks led by Helena-area biologist Adam Strainer was onsite for a “fish salvage” operation. The team of three moved up the stream “electofishing” – a process using an electric wand to momentarily stun the fish but leaving them unharmed – and quickly netting them into buckets.
Volunteers then toted brown, brook and rainbow trout along with dozens of sculpins upstream for release above the new channel.
“Every time we do one of these stream restorations we like to do a fish salvage to move fish to the new stream channel,” Strainer said. “It’s almost like having an instant fishery – they really do well.”
Along with placing an immediate fish population into the new creek channel, FWP can also gather data on the effectiveness of fish salvage projects. In an earlier phase of the Sevenmile restoration, Strainer said biologists found young-of-the-year brown trout surviving in good numbers in the new stretch – something they had not previously seen and an indication of better habitat.
Prickly Pear still has a long way to go on its Sevenmile Property toward its ultimate goal, which would include public access and some sort of trail system, Kopp said. The wildfire was a setback and the land trust wants to make sure of the ecological health of the area before considering next steps. In addition to public access, PPLT had been looking at restoring some grazing or other agriculture on the acreage, but it will take at least a year or two to rebuild fencing lost in the blaze.
“The priority for us has always been restoration first and then we’ll look at more formal public access,” he said. “We’ll be discussing our access plans internally and in our committees, but we’re probably a few years out I’d say to make sure this restoration investment is in a good place.”
