Prickly Pear Land Trust enters final phase of Sevenmile Creek restoration

Volunteers then toted brown, brook and rainbow trout along with dozens of sculpins upstream for release above the new channel.

“Every time we do one of these stream restorations we like to do a fish salvage to move fish to the new stream channel,” Strainer said. “It’s almost like having an instant fishery – they really do well.”

Along with placing an immediate fish population into the new creek channel, FWP can also gather data on the effectiveness of fish salvage projects. In an earlier phase of the Sevenmile restoration, Strainer said biologists found young-of-the-year brown trout surviving in good numbers in the new stretch – something they had not previously seen and an indication of better habitat.

Prickly Pear still has a long way to go on its Sevenmile Property toward its ultimate goal, which would include public access and some sort of trail system, Kopp said. The wildfire was a setback and the land trust wants to make sure of the ecological health of the area before considering next steps. In addition to public access, PPLT had been looking at restoring some grazing or other agriculture on the acreage, but it will take at least a year or two to rebuild fencing lost in the blaze.