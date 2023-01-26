 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Poor Man's Lobster: De-mystifying Montana's lesser known game fish

It’s a fish of many names: burbot, ling, eel pout, lawyer, mud shark and poor man’s lobster, just to name a few.

Montana’s major rivers and reservoirs are home to a fish that may not be the first to come to mind like trout or walleyes for anglers, but ling have a certain following when it comes to a unique fishing experience and great eating.

Today I’m with Tom Kuglin with the Montana State News Bureau and we’re going to talk a bit about this species and a story we did taking to some dedicated ling fishermen and our local biologist.

This podcast is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Record, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli-Republic.

Thom Bridge can be reached at thom.bridge@helenair.com

