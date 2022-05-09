Pneumonia outbreak kills bighorn sheep in Little Belt Mountains

Pneumonia, a disease often deadly for bighorn sheep, has killed nine sheep in the Little Belt Mountains and infected others, wildlife officials say.

Last year Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks released 83 bighorn sheep from the Missouri River Breaks into the South Fork of the Judith River area of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. The Little Belts, which once had plentiful herds of sheep, had been void of bighorns following the homesteading era.

Bighorn sheep have long struggled with pneumonia that, once present, often kills a significant portion of a herd and causes low lamb survival. Nine sheep transplanted to the Little Belts died from pneumonia this spring and others have exhibited symptoms.

“There’s been a full-time technician watching that herd so they’re already really intensely monitored,” said FWP spokesperson Dave Hagengruber. “All the sheep are collared, so we’re able to track where they’ve been and where they are, so when they stop moving we get out and pick them up right away."

Tests from two ewes taken at the time of transplant were positive for bacteria believed to be the primary cause of pneumonia outbreaks. Hagengruber said sheep are tested when captured but results were unavailable before the transplant. To wait for test results would require holding sheep for a number of days, which could cause additional stress on the animals, he said.

Bighorns in the Breaks have been exposed to the bacteria but have thus far not seen a disease outbreak, Hagengruber said.

FWP does not propose any additional management actions related to the outbreak, with the plan to continue monitoring the herd, he said.

While preventing co-mingling between domestic and wild sheep has long been a priority to avoid disease spread, researchers have more recently looked at the role environmental factors might play in causing an outbreak. In 2010 bighorns from the Bitterroot to the Rocky Mountain Front saw disease crop up without any known link to domestic sheep, but sheep in the Breaks have remained healthy. Other species such as mountain goats may also play host to pathogens, according to FWP.

“It is still very much a question whose answer is debated about whether circumstances can turn vectors harmless yesterday to extremely lethal today,” FWP chief of staff Quentin Kujala said in a previous interview. “Is there a common denominator that causes those sheep to be stressed? Do their immune systems drop? Does nutrition drop? Or are there things that led the sheep to be stressed that impacts those disease agents as well?”

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.