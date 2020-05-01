Penned up by the pandemic, Montanans try to get well by getting out

“I’ve got to get out,” he said. “It’s tough mentally to get through this, and we’ve both had a tough week with assignments being due and finals and all that, so having some place to escape and fall in love with the new flowers popping up and watch an osprey eat a fish, it’s super helpful.”

Porth and others believe the increased COVID-inspired usage of trails and open spaces in the has helped highlight public lands as critical health infrastructure. Conversations about land conservation in Montana over the past decade have largely focused on public lands as an economic and job-creating asset. Porth and Malchik both said they hope for and predict a shift in that thinking toward a view of public lands as a mental health asset.

For psychologist Boilen, the need for such an asset will only become more widespread in the coming months. Even among her friends, Boilen said she’s noticed an increase in anxiety, fear, frustration and alcohol use during the pandemic, and she predicts a looming mental health crisis on the heels of the COVID curve.

“There are a lot of people who were doing fine, they were going along,” Boilen said. “Then they lost their job, then they lost access to their friends, then they maybe lost housing or had other stressors, and they’re fighting with the spouse. Many of us don’t know how to cope with this. None of us know how to cope with this. This is brand new. Unless you were alive [during the influenza pandemic of] 1918, you’ve never done this before. So it’s brutal.”