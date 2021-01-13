Paul Roos, Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame 2020 inductee

Paul Roos is one of 13 inductees in the 2020 class of the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame. Lee Newspapers is highlighting inductees each week in the Montana Untamed section.

Few in Montana history are as closely tied to a stretch of water like the late Paul Roos was to the Blackfoot River.

The 2020 Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame inductee grew up in Lincoln, exploring the backcountry and tributaries throughout the area. He would go on to become an influential outfitter and conservationist, time and again working for the betterment of the fishery and the water until his death last year.

“His legacy for conservation is the Blackfoot River,” Brandon Boedecker, who guided for Roos and later bought his outfitting business, said after his mentor’s death. “It had been degraded from mining and logging before Paul and some of the ranchers and conservation groups started doing some of their work, and now it’s one of the few rivers in the state that you can say it’s better now than 30 years ago.”