Outdoors Briefs

Forest visitors asked to be careful with fire

Following nine human-caused wildfires in the forest since the beginning of October, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is urging visitors to be mindful of dry and gusty conditions.

Forest officials are asking visitors to help prevent human-caused wildfires by following restrictions in place and carrying the proper tools to extinguish a campfire.

If your fire is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave.

The forest has not yet received a substantial amount of precipitation on the Rocky Mountain Front or Judith-Musselshell Ranger District.

As of Oct. 17, the Rocky Mountain Ranger District and the entirety of the Scapegoat Wilderness on the Lincoln Ranger District have returned to Stage 1 fire restrictions due to six human-caused wildfires in that area this fall.

Visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/hlcnf/alerts-notices for the latest information on closures and alerts on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. Visit: www.mtfireinfo.org for the latest info on active fire restrictions.

State seeks comment on grizzly relocation sites

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission is seeking public comment on proposed grizzly bear relocation sites.

Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. Nov. 22, with final adoption at the December commission meeting.

For more information, including maps of the proposed sites, and to comment, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/public-comment-opportunities.

Comments can also be submitted in writing to FWP Wildlife Comments, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701 and by email to fwpwld@mt.gov.

Senate Bill 337, passed by the 2021 Legislature, requires the Fish and Wildlife Commission to approve all sites where grizzly bears will be relocated by FWP.

FWP staff, working with other land management agencies, have a list of potential release sites in each of the Cabinet-Yaak, Northern Continental Divide and Greater Yellowstone ecosystems. All are within current grizzly bear distribution and occupied habitat and are inside and outside of designated recovery zones.

According to the SB 337, FWP will not relocate a grizzly bear that is in conflict and captured outside of a designated recovery zone, although the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service or their agents may. The new statute doesn’t preclude the Fish and Wildlife Service from relocating a bear to any suitable release site.

The list proposed by the Fish and Wildlife Commission is only for FWP grizzly bear relocation efforts.

Grizzly bears may be relocated for a variety of reasons, including to avoid conflict, population augmentation, such as in the Cabinet-Yaak Recovery Zone, or for the purpose of genetic exchange. Many more sites are proposed than will be used. However, it is important to have many alternatives as specific sites may not be available at the time a bear needs to be relocated.

The list of potential sites includes a mix of sites that have been used historically, and new sites.

Mild weather hurting hunting in Augusta area

Mild weather continues to have a negative impact on hunting success within the greater Augusta area based on data collected at FWP’s Biological Check Station, where overall hunting and harvest levels continue to remain slightly behind normal through the first two full weeks of the general rifle season.

As of Nov. 7, 197 deer and elk had been checked through the check station, resulting in a 17.1% harvest success, which is below average but an improvement from the first week of the season, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials said. Low harvest to date has largely been impacted by mild weather conditions making hunting more difficult this season.

Mule and white-tail deer harvest make up nearly two-thirds of the total big game animals checked through the check station to this point. However, both mule and white-tail harvest remain 18% and 16% below recent averages.

Deer harvest continues to be generally well distributed from throughout the greater Augusta area. Hunters also reported that they are starting to see a few smaller bucks starting to display rutting behavior, which should increase over the next few weeks.

Elk harvest continues to be nearly 40% below average for the date. Minimal harvest continues to occur on ‘Sun River’ elk given the mild weather and lack of movement of these elk towards their winter range.

The HD 442 elk quota remains open to antlerless elk harvest. The HD 424 quota has been met and will officially close to antlerless elk hunting a half hour after sunset on November 9. Brow-tined bull hunting will remain valid within HD 424 until the end of the general rifle hunting season.

In addition to the recorded deer and elk harvest, 7 antelope, 1 mountain goat, 1 bighorn sheep, 1 mountain lion and a variety of game birds (upland and waterfowl) have been checked though the station. For hunters still holding an unfilled antelope license, that season closes Nov. 14.

Another week with little or no moisture means that fire conditions are still extremely high, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front. Hunters and other recreationists should be extra cautious and follow all fire restrictions, and check for the most up-to-date information at www.mtfireinfo.org before leaving home.

The general deer and elk seasons runs through Nov. 28.

The check station operated by FWP along Main Street in Augusta is the only biological check station in Region 4 and operates seven days a week from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10 p.m. on weekends. Hunters are reminded that they must stop at any check station they pass while hunting, whether or not they have harvested game. Biological check stations are intended primarily for biologists to gather statistical information and trends about animals and hunters.

Nominations sought for Leopold award

Nominations are being sought for the 2022 Montana Leopold Conservation Award for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation.

Sand County Foundation and national sponsor American Farmland Trust present the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 23 states. In Montana, the $10,000 award is presented with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s Rangeland Resources Committee.

Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat management on private, working land. In his 1949 book, “A Sand County Almanac,” Leopold called for an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage.

Nominations may be submitted on behalf of a landowner, or landowners may nominate themselves. The application can be found at www.sandcountyfoundation.org/ApplyLCA.

The application deadline is March 15, 2022. Applications can be emailed to sbarta@mt.gov or postmarked by March 15, 2022, and mailed to:

Leopold Conservation Award

c/o State Coordinator Rangeland Resources Program

Dept. of Natural Resources & Conservation

220 W. Lamme, Suite 1A

Bozeman, MT 59715

Applications are reviewed by an independent panel of agricultural and conservation leaders.

The first Montana Leopold Conservation Award was presented in 2019 to Bill and Dana Milton of Roundup. The 2020 recipients were Craig and Conni French of Malta. Last year’s recipient was Hidden Hollow Hideaway Cattle and Guest Ranch of Townsend.

The Montana Leopold Conservation Award was made possible through the generous support of the American Farmland Trust, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s Rangeland Resources Committee, Sand County Foundation, Sibanye-Stillwater, TC Energy and Northwest Farm Credit Services.

Other supporters include USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service, C Lazy J Livestock, Grazing Lands Conservation Initiative, McDonald’s, Montana Farm Bureau Federation, Ranchers Stewardship Alliance, Soil and Water Conservation Society, and World Wildlife Fund.

