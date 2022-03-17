Outdoors Briefs

Elk advisory group selected

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has selected 12 people from among 243 applications to serve on a citizens advisory group to review the future of elk management and help craft a new future for elk management and elk hunting in Montana.

Members are Ian Wargo, Heath Hansen, Brent Race D.V.M., Stephanie Prater, Scott Tinklenberg, Matt Wickens, Race King, Chuck Rein, Druska Kinkie, Staci Ketchum, Scott Van Dyken, and Aaron Iverson.

This group represents a wide range of viewpoints and experience and will use that diversity to focus on two broad tasks – developing a set of recommendations to address elk management issues and improving relationships between stakeholders.

The members were selected for the diversity of viewpoints they represent and their expressed eagerness to make progress on the complex challenges facing elk management in Montana. The members were selected irrespective of group affiliation.

The first meeting, which will be held virtually and streamed online, is scheduled for the afternoon of March 22. The group’s recommendations will be presented to FWP Director Hank Worsech by July 31.

The applicants who weren’t selected for the advisory group, will serve as a sounding board. They will be invited to attend every meeting and will review and provide input on the advisory group’s work throughout the process.

For more information and to watch the March 22 meeting, go to https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/elk-management-citizen-advisory-group.

Sage grouse team says $5.2M in grants

The Montana Sage Grouse Oversight Team has announced that nearly $5.2 million in grants are available for conservation projects to benefit the sage grouse and its habitat.

“This is an exciting opportunity to fund projects that will help provide important uplift and restoration of sage grouse habitat,” said Amanda Kaster, director of the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

Applicants must submit an online pre-proposal review no later than 5 p.m. May 30. The review provides would-be applicants with feedback that may help them decide whether to submit a complete application. A full list of eligible conservation project and details are at https://sagegrouse.mt.gov/Grants.

Applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 12. Applications are reviewed by the Sage Grouse Habitat Program and subject matter experts, as required by the Stewardship Act. The public will have the opportunity to review and provide comment on applications.

Potential projects could include options such as the reduction of conifer encroachment; restoration or improvement of sagebrush health; restoration of cropland to grazing land; or term conservation leases with a 15-year minimum duration.

MSGOT has determined that conservation projects located within the Central or Southeastern Service Areas will be given preference. Projects with partnerships between public and private entities, as well as projects showing matching funds are encouraged.

Conservation agencies and organizations are eligible to receive funds. Private citizens are not eligible unless they are working with an agency or organization and the funds are provided directly to that qualified entity.

Eligible organizations and agencies must hold and maintain conservation easements or leases or be directly involved in sage grouse conservation activities approved by MSGOT. Qualifying projects must be located partially on land in designated sage grouse habitats. Reference the interactive map to determine if a potential project is in a designated as sage grouse habitat https://sagegrouse.mt.gov/ProgramMap.

People may schedule a meeting with MSGOT staff to review the pre-proposal feedback. Requests for pre-proposal reviews should be submitted to thartman@mt.gov.

MSGOT will select grant recipients during a public meeting later this fall.

Rule books on gamebirds now online

New regulation booklets for upland gamebirds are available online at fwp.mt.gov/hunt/regulations. Printed booklets will be available later this month.

This year, the booklets include turkey hunting regulations. A turkey is considered an upland gamebird by Montana statute.

Also new in the 2022 upland gamebird regulations:

Turkey hunting in Region 4 has changed to a general license spring opportunity.

Fall turkey and mountain grouse may be taken with an .177 caliber air rifle shooting a performance ballistic alloy pellet at least 1,250 feet per second as specified by the manufacturer or with an .22 caliber air rifle shooting a performance ballistic alloy pellet at least 950 feet per second as specified by the manufacturer.

Hunting and fishing licenses are now accessible through a secure and convenient mobile app. The Montana MyFWP app provides a digital wallet to store and display licenses and digital carcass tags, known as E-Tags, that can validate your harvest in the field.

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved hunting regulations for the 2022 and 2023 hunting seasons during its Feb. 4 meeting. All final regulations approved at the meeting went into effect when the new license year began on March 1.

Floods trigger closures along Madison River

Recent flooding has triggered partial closures at Eight Mile Ford and Burnt Tree Hole fishing access sites on the Madison River, south of Ennis.

The boat ramp areas at these sites are closed due to unstable ice and unpredictable river conditions. However, the upper walk-in and parking areas at these sites remain open, officials said.

Visitors should use caution when visiting these and other sites because river and ice conditions can change suddenly and without warning. Floating on frozen or flooded rivers can be extremely dangerous and is discouraged due to unpredictable and rapidly changing conditions.

A previous closure remains in place at Valley Garden and Ennis fishing access sites due to ice and flooding.

All sites will be reopened as soon as they are safe again for visitors.

