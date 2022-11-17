Outdoors briefs: New exhibit; hunter numbers; fishing site closure; grants; input sought

‘Maps of Lewis and Clark’ on display

A new exhibit is on display at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Great Falls through Dec. 4.

“Reimagining America: The Maps of Lewis and Clark” will share some of the maps that influenced the westward movement of settlers.

“It’s exciting to witness our patrons discover another aspect of the expedition illustrated in great detail,” Center Director Duane Buchi said in a news release. “The traveling exhibit is a great way to engage in the intricate mapmaking that influenced the western expansion of settlers.”

Consisting of 16 panels, the exhibit focuses on the maps of Lewis and Clark, knowledge learned from Indigenous communities, and how the maps influenced Euro-American understanding of North America in the early 1800s.

Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation, the designers of the exhibit, serve to preserve, promote and teach the diverse heritage of the Lewis and Clark expedition for all people through scholarship, education and preservation, as well as collaboration with the descendants of tribes encountered by the explorers.

The center is at 4201 Giant Springs Road, Great Falls. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 12 – 5 p.m. Sunday.

The center is closed each Monday as well as Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Admission is $8 for patrons 16 years of age and older and free for those 15 and younger.

America the Beautiful pass holders can bring up to three friends or family with them for FREE admission. Call the Interpretive Center at (406) 727-8733 for more information.

— Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

Augusta check station hunter numbers down 33%

At the end of the third full week of the general rifle season, the total harvest and hunter numbers continue to remain low at Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ check station in Augusta.

Although numbers in both categories began to increase toward the end of the week, the increase was not enough to offset the slow start to the season. Just over 1,300 hunters have been checked this season, which is 33% below recent averages. The last time hunter numbers were this low was in 2001.

The arrival of snow and cold weather has helped with hunter success, however. The percentage of successful hunters passing through the check station continues to remain at or above recent averages at approximately 24%.

Total elk harvest is 34% below the recent average, although it is somewhat improved from last year at this time. Just over half the harvest has been antlerless elk, and the wintry weather has started elk movement toward the Sun River Wildlife Management Area. Elk from the Sun River herd make up about two-thirds of the total elk harvest to date.

The antlerless elk quota in Hunting Districts (HD) 442 and 424 has been met and closed to antlerless elk hunting at sunset on Nov. 15. Hunting in both districts will remain open to hunting brow-tined bull elk only through Nov. 27.

Total mule deer and white-tailed deer harvest also continue to be well below average. Both mule and white-tailed deer harvest are now 24% below recent averages with 83% and 64% of the harvest being bucks, respectively. Deer harvest has been distributed fairly evenly across the primary areas covered by the check station. Deer are entering the peak of their breeding season or rut, and hunters (and motorists) can expect to see deer, and especially bucks, becoming much more active during daylight hours as they search for does.

Bighorn sheep are also entering their peak breeding season, and hunters lucky enough to hold a coveted bighorn hunting permit have taken advantage and checked several nice rams over the past week. An additional six antelope, along with a wolf, mountain lion, black bear and numerous game birds have been checked through the station thus far this season.

FWP game wardens have encountered hunters who have harvested mule deer does in closed areas in recent weeks, so they remind hunters to carefully check the regulations before hunting, since regulations have changed from past years in some hunting districts. Wardens also remind everyone that carcasses may not be dumped in the field after processing or after removing them from the kill site; they must be disposed of in a landfill.

The general deer and elk seasons run through Nov. 27.

Fishing access site closed partially due to flooding

CLARKSTON – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has implemented a partial closure of the north portion of Fairweather Fishing Access Site due to flooding.

An ice jam on the Missouri River has caused water to flow onto the access road at the site. Due to these conditions, motorized access is temporarily prohibited, but the site remains open to walk-in access.

Visitors are encouraged to use caution when visiting this and other sites because river and ice conditions can change suddenly and without warning. When parking, visitors are asked to ensure they don’t cause obstructions on roads or other points of access.

Vehicle access will be reopened as soon as conditions allow.

Shooting range grants now available

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks said the application period to apply for a Shooting Range Improvement Grant is now open and applications must be received by Feb. 1.

Montana’s Shooting Range Grant Program, administered by FWP, provides funding to nonprofit shooting clubs, organizations, local governments and school districts to build and improve public shooting ranges throughout the state.

To learn more about the Shooting Range Grant Program and to download this year’s grant application, visit FWP’s website at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/grant-programs/shooting-range.

Online registration is available at funding.mt.gov. For information contact Seth McArthur at smcarthur@mt.gov or 406-444-3753.

Completed Shooting Range Grant applications can be mailed to: Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Shooting Range Grant Program, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701.

$1.3M in recreation grants available

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is accepting applications for more than $1.3 million in recreation grants.

Applications will be accepted for the Off-Highway Vehicle Grant Program, the Montana Trail Stewardship Grant Program and the Summer Motorized Trail Pass Grant Program. Applications can be submitted through the online system at funding.mt.gov.

The federal Recreational Trails Program grant cycle opened Nov. 1; more information can be found at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/grant-programs/recreational-trails.

Trail Stewardship Grant Program: The Trail Stewardship Program is a state-funded grant program that awards funding to construction and maintenance projects of motorized and nonmotorized trails or trail-related facilities.

Summer Motorized Trail Pass Grant Program: A grant program funded through the creation of the OHV Trail Pass. This is the program’s second grant cycle. The program will award funds to non-federal entities for the maintenance of OHV trails on public lands.

Off-Highway Vehicle Grant Program: This is a state-funded grant program. This program provides project funding with the goal of enhancing and maintaining OHV recreational opportunities for the benefit of OHV enthusiasts in Montana.

For more information on attending a grant application training session or applying to one of these opportunities, visit: https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/grant-programs.

For questions about the Trail Stewardship Grant Program, contact Tom Lang at tom.lang@mt.gov.

For questions about the Summer Motorized Trail Pass Grant Program and the Off-Highway Vehicle Grant Program, contact Seth McArthur at SMcArthur@mt.gov.

Still time to comment on proposals

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on several proposals slated to go to the Fish and Wildlife Commission in December.

Comment is open through Nov. 18.

After public comment, commissioners can offer amendments to the proposals as they see fit. The proposals and supporting documents, commissioner amendments and collected public comment will be available on the FWP website on Dec. 2.

The commission will make a final decision on these proposals at its meeting on Dec. 20. The date of this meeting was previously scheduled for Dec. 16.

Approved commercial bait seining waters, 2023-24

For 2023-2024, FWP proposes 10 changes to the approved commercial bait seining waters to clarify where commercial seining can occur, add commercial seining opportunity and to remove some waters based on population abundance or overall fishery conservation concerns.

Adjustments to big game regulations for 2023 season

FWP is proposing amendments to license-permit type quotas and quota ranges and hunting district boundaries listed below.

Proposed amendments to quotas or quota ranges for:

Antelope license-permit types 340-30, 350-30, and 370-30

Elk license-permit types 380-01 and 380-02

Mule deer license-permit type 370-01.

Proposed amendments to boundaries for:

Antelope HD 360

Deer/Elk HD 360

Moose HDs 330, 332 and 333

City of Lewistown Urban Deer Management Plan

FWP supports approval of Lewistown’s Deer Management Action Plan.

Rock Creek (Paradise Valley) water right lease

FWP proposes a water right lease agreement on Rock Creek in the Paradise Valley. The lease would benefit Yellowstone cutthroat trout.

Big Lake Wildlife Management Area (WMA) addition

FWP proposes buying about 115 acres adjacent to Big Lake WMA. The property provides valuable habitat for waterfowl and would benefit management of the entire WMA, reducing the workload for both FWP and the neighboring ranch.

To comment and for more information on these proposals, go online to https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/commission/december-2022-meeting.

— Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks