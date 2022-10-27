Outdoors briefs: FWP meeting input; trails program; 'Protect the Hunt'; Fish Creek

Public comment sought for FWP meeting

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment through Nov. 18 on several proposals slated to go to the Fish and Wildlife Commission in December.

After public comment, commissioners can offer amendments to the proposals as they see fit. The proposals and supporting documents, commissioner amendments and collected public comment will be available on the FWP website Dec. 2.

The commission will make a final decision on these proposals at its December meeting, which is scheduled for Dec. 16.

Approved commercial bait seining waters, 2023-24

For 2023-2024, FWP proposes 10 changes to the approved commercial bait seining waters to clarify where commercial seining can occur, add commercial seining opportunity and to remove some waters based on population abundance or overall fishery conservation concerns.

Adjustments to big game regulations for 2023 season

FWP is proposing amendments to license-permit type quotas and quota ranges and hunting district boundaries listed below.

Proposed amendments to quotas or quota ranges for:

Antelope license-permit types 340-30, 350-30 and 370-30

Elk license-permit types 380-01 and 380-02

Mule deer license-permit type 370-01.

Proposed amendments to boundaries for:

Antelope HD 360

Deer/Elk HD 360

Moose HDs 330, 332 and 333

City of Lewistown Urban Deer Management Plan

FWP supports approval of Lewistown’s Deer Management Action Plan.

Rock Creek (Paradise Valley) water right lease

FWP proposes a water right lease agreement on Rock Creek in the Paradise Valley. The lease would benefit Yellowstone cutthroat trout.

Big Lake Wildlife Management Area (WMA) addition

FWP proposes purchasing about 115 acres adjacent to Big Lake WMA. The property provides valuable habitat for waterfowl and would benefit management of the entire WMA, reducing the workload for both FWP and the neighboring ranch.

To comment and for more information on these proposals, go online to https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/commission/december-2022-meeting.

Applications taken for trails program

Applications for the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) will be accepted from Nov. 1 to Jan. 31.

RTP is a federally funded grant program administered through Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks that awards about $1.5 million annually. Eligible activities include construction or maintenance of motorized and nonmotorized trails or trail-related facilities, purchase of trail equipment, and development of trail education or ethics programs.

Applicants may request up to $100,000 with a 20% required match. Grant applicants may include federal, tribal, state, county or municipal agencies (including school districts), and private corporations, including nonprofits. An organization can submit only one grant application per grant cycle.

A webinar training and a question-and-answer session will be held 9 a.m. Nov. 9. This session is highly recommended for new and returning applicants. The training will provide helpful information on program requirements and tips on writing a competitive application and using the grant management software. Interested parties must register for the free training to receive a meeting link. To register, go to: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdlqtx9SD7sdfLzswvmRKzl-AzRwhaXgJdrCBZwDa_yvdM__Q/viewform

For more information, visit the Recreational Trails Program webpage at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/grant-programs/recreational-trails. For questions, contact RTP Program Manager Stephanie Clemen at stephanie.adamsclemen@mt.gov.

'Protect the Hunt' promoted

In Montana, good relationships between hunters and landowners are integral to our opportunities, lead to proper wildlife management and ensure that our hunting traditions continue.

Landowners play an important role in sustaining healthy wildlife populations, contributing to our economy and communities by creating jobs, and providing valuable habitat and treasured open spaces. But the relationship between hunters and landowners can start to fray when just a few hunters abuse the privilege of hunting on private land.

To promote the importance of hunter ethics and improved hunter behavior, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is partnering with other conservation and agriculture organizations to “protect the hunt.”

The campaign is focused on hunter responsibility and respect for private land and the access landowners provide. The slogan is: It’s up to us. Respect access. Protect the hunt.

“Through programs like Block Management, Montana ranch families provide free public hunting experiences across the state. We ask sportsmen to remain diligent in their actions and to protect access by respecting the places they hunt and holding one another accountable,” Jim Steinbeisser, Montana Stockgrowers Association president, said in a news release.

“While hunters in Montana enjoy a wealth of hunting opportunity on our public lands, private lands in the state offer irreplaceable hunting access and vital habitat for our public wildlife. But access to private lands is a privilege that can be swiftly taken away from us,” said Backcountry Hunters & Anglers Montana Coordinator Kevin Farron. “We must show the utmost respect for these properties and their owners, know – and follow – the rules, and thank landowners for providing access whenever we can.”

While excellent hunter behavior might be the norm in Montana, poor behavior, like not following landowner rules, trespassing, abusing access privileges, littering and a host of other offenses, can lead to a decline in access opportunities. In fact, many hunters don’t know that not following rules for a Block Management area can result in a citation for hunting without landowner permission.

“We all know that most hunters do it the right way. That’s why it’s up to us,” FWP Director Hank Worsech said in a news release. “Improving hunter and landowner relationships by promoting hunting ethics will enhance the critical relationships between hunters and landowners and allow us to better manage wildlife. It’s good to see both hunters and landowners stepping forward to make it happen.”

Along with an outreach campaign, hunters and landowners can visit the FWP website for more information on hunting ethics, working with landowners, and to link to all the partners involved.

FWP seeks input on Fish Creek watershed recreation

ALBERTON — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is working with the University of Montana (UM) to develop a framework for managing recreation on its lands in the Fish Creek watershed, located approximately 30 miles west of Missoula. To provide early input into the process, complete an online survey between now and Dec. 20, 2022.

FWP's key Fish Creek sites include Fish Creek State Park and Wildlife Management Area and Big Pine and Forks fishing access sites. The Alberton Gorge, which offers opportunities for whitewater boating and other recreation, and state lands managed by the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) are also being considered as part of the planning effort.

This is the first time that FWP managers and partners are taking a comprehensive look at recreation across the Fish Creek watershed. The planning team is considering the area’s important fish and wildlife habit, historic and cultural resources, communities, private lands, and unique recreation opportunities as it plans for the future of the area.

A short survey, open to anyone interested in sharing their perspective and ideas, is available through Dec. 20, 2022. Complete the survey and find out more about how to engage with the planning process in future meetings or reviews of draft documents by visiting: fwp.mt.gov/conservation/fish-creek-watershed-recreation-planning.

The final framework for managing recreation in the area will consider perspective from the public, alongside input from management agencies and other stakeholders.

Temporary fishing closures to be lifted on Big Hole River

WISE RIVER – Temporary fishing closures on some sections of the Big Hole River will be lifted this week.

On Thursday, the Big Hole River will reopen for fishing in two sections:

• From the river’s confluence with the Beaverhead River up to Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site

• From Dickie Bridge up to the river’s confluence with the North Fork Big Hole River

On Friday, the Big Hole River will reopen for fishing in this section:

• From the river’s confluence with the North Fork Big Hole River up to Saginaw Bridge on Skinner Meadows Road

These temporary closures were implemented due to low river flows as outlined in the Big Hole River Watershed Committee Drought Plan.

A yearly fishing closure remains in place from Brownes Bridge Fishing Access Site up to the Bureau of Land Management’s Maiden Rock boat launch. That closure takes effect on Oct. 1 and lifts on April 1 to protect spawning brown trout. See the current fishing regulations for a full list of annual regulations and restrictions for the Big Hole River.

For a current list of temporary fishing restrictions and closures, visit fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks