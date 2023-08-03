It’s like school for elk hunting and the classroom is the Snowcrest Mountains. The bonus is it all happens on a backpacking expedition.

I am referring to a new course offered by Montana Wilderness school called backpacking skills for aspiring hunters.

The Bozeman-based school has been taking students on expeditions for ten years with a mission of providing “empowering expeditionary wilderness courses to youth that foster personal growth and cultivate a conservation ethic through connecting with remote landscapes and wild places”

In the last couple of years they have offered this course that takes a fundamental approach to backpacking skills but adds the technical skills needed pursuing big game in the backcountry.

On this episode, Ryan Peters, wilderness program manager for Montana Wilderness School talks about the course.

This podcast is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, Helena Independent Record, Missoulian, Montana Standard and Ravalli Republic. You can support this podcast, and our efforts, by becoming a subscriber.