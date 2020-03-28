Outdoor recreation is exempt from Montana's stay-home order, but don't go far

As social distancing became a phrase emphasized by health experts in response to the novel coronavirus, social media pages filled up with what many Montanans naturally do: go outside and cross country ski, fish or hike in areas sparsely visited by people, with many describing the activities as social distancing “Montana-style.” Now that residents have been directed to stay home, the outdoor recreation exemption represents a notable departure from other parameters of the order, such as limiting travel to essentials. But officials believe outdoor recreation can still be done safely so long as crowded areas are avoided and social distancing is observed when encountering others.