Outdoor briefs

THREE FORKS – Missouri Headwaters State Park will host two events remembering the Lewis and Clark Expedition and its time near the headwaters. Both events will feature guest-speaker Larry Epstein.

The first event will be part of the park’s Summer Speaker Series and will be held in the park campground at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Epstein, a Lewis and Clark historian, will talk about their preparation for the trip out to the West Coast and the struggles they faced.

The second event is the park’s annual Brown Bag Breakfast on Sunday. A Dutch-oven breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. in the park’s picnic grounds, and the program, “Remembering Sacagawea and the Lewis and Clark Expedition,” will begin at 9 a.m.

This program, also led by Epstein, will include readings from the journals of members of the expedition, focusing on their arrival at the headwaters of the Missouri River on July 27, 1805. Members’ journals described the beauty and bountiful resources that they enjoyed while at this special place.

Missouri Headwaters State Park is about 5 miles north of Three Forks on Trident Road. For more information about the park, please visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/missouri-headwaters or call 406-285-3610.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0