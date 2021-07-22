Outdoor briefs

Several angling restrictions on rivers in southwest, northcentral and southcentral Montana are now in effect due to warming temperatures and low flows.
The restrictions include what are commonly known as “hoot owl” restrictions, which means fishing is closed from 2 p.m. to midnight each day. Some waters are under full fishing closures, which prohibit fishing at all times of day. These closures and restrictions will stay in effect until conditions improve.
The following closures are:
A full fishing closure for portions of the Shields River from the confluence with Yellowstone River to USFS Crandal Creek Bridge.
A full fishing closure for portions of the Big Hole River from the confluence with the Beaverhead River to Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site.
A full fishing closure for portions of the Gallatin River from the mouth to Hwy 84 Crossing.
A full fishing closure for the entire Jefferson River.
Hoot owl restrictions for the entire reach of the Madison River from the mouth to the boundary with Yellowstone National Park.
Hoot owl restrictions for portions of the Beaverhead River from the mouth to State Highway 91 South.
Hoot owl restrictions for portions of the Missouri River from Town of Cascade Boat Ramp to Holter Dam.
Hoot owl restrictions for portions of the Stillwater River from the confluence with Yellowstone River to Absaroka Fishing Access Site.
Hoot owl restrictions for portions of the Yellowstone River Hwy 212 Bridge in Laurel to Yellowstone National Park boundary.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ drought policy provides for angling closures when flows drop below critical levels for fish, when water quality is diminished, or when maximum daily water temperatures reach at least 73 degrees for three consecutive days. Warm and dry conditions are expected to continue during the coming weeks.
When conditions are stressful for fish, disease outbreaks and fish kills are to be expected. The public should report any unusual sightings of dead or diseased fish to their local FWP office.
Under normal conditions, fish can fight off infections. However, under the stress of high temperatures and low flows, they are more susceptible to these diseases.
Anglers can help reduce stress for fish by following these practices when catching and releasing fish, though fish mortality may still occur:
Fish during the coolest times of day, where permitted.
Land the fish quickly.
Keep the fish in water as much as possible.
Remove the hook gently. Using artificial lures with single and barbless hooks can make hook removal faster and easier.
Let the fish recover before releasing it.
For a full list, visit FWP’s website: https://fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.
Anderson named FWP captain
Todd Anderson has been named the newest Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Enforcement Division captain, stationed in Miles City.
According to FWP Enforcement Assistant Chief Ron Howell, “Todd brings a wealth of knowledge, skills and experience to the position of warden captain, and will be a tremendous asset to all serving in his new role.”
Anderson has been with Montana FWP since 2002, but prior to that he served almost four years as a wildlife conservation officer with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks. He graduated from South Dakota State University.
He was nominated twice for the Game Warden Excellence Award and twice for the regional Shikar Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year. In 2009 Anderson was awarded the Gene Sara Memorial Outstanding Marksman Award and in 2012 received the Tip-Mont Officer of the Year.
During his time as a field warden, he also served as a field training officer and a firearms instructor. In addition to his law enforcement experience with FWP, Anderson has served as a reserve sheriff’s deputy in Rosebud County since 2005.
Anderson’s work as a field warden spanned four regions. His first station was in Region 7 in Jordan, but shortly after he moved to the Miles City district and served about eight years. He spent a year in Region 4 in Lewistown, and three years in Glasgow in Region 6. Anderson served in Billings in Region 5 for four years. During that time he was promoted to warden sergeant.
Anderson returned to Miles City in 2017, where he has served since, and was promoted to captain in June 2021. In that role, he supervises two warden sergeants and eight field wardens.
“Southeastern Montana is my home,” Anderson said. “I love the people, and the people I work with.”
Software program to help with trail grants
Montana State Parks will offer trainings to Recreational Trails Program and Montana Trail Stewardship Grant Program subrecipients on use of the new grant software system, AmpliFund (mt.amplifund.com). AmpliFund is the new online grant management system for the administration of all grants awarded by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. The program replaces Web Grants as of June 30 and includes more functionality for the management of project funds. Trainings will be offered virtually every Wednesday in August from 1 to 3 p.m.
Training sessions are free. Agenda items include:
- Access and navigation to AmpliFund
- Adding new users and assigning users to grants
- Accessing grant budgets and submitting payment requests
- Submitting achievements to performance plans
- Requesting amendments
Online trainings via Zoom will be held on the following dates from 1 to 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 4
- Wednesday, Aug. 11
- This training will be geared specifically to U.S. Forest Service subrecipients.
- Wednesday, Aug. 18
- Wednesday, Aug. 25
For Zoom information for the trainings, visit the Recreational Trails webpage: https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/grant-programs/recreational-trails
More training sessions on applying for grant opportunities will be offered this fall, prior to the grant application cycles for both programs.
For questions about the Recreational Trails Program, contact Carissa Beckwith at carissa.beckwith@mt.gov. For questions about the Montana Trail Stewardship Grant Program, contact Michelle McNamee at michelle.mcnamee@mt.gov.
Remembering Lewis, Clark and Sacagawea
THREE FORKS – Missouri Headwaters State Park will host two events remembering the Lewis and Clark Expedition and its time near the headwaters. Both events will feature guest-speaker Larry Epstein.
The first event will be part of the park’s Summer Speaker Series and will be held in the park campground at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Epstein, a Lewis and Clark historian, will talk about their preparation for the trip out to the West Coast and the struggles they faced.
The second event is the park’s annual Brown Bag Breakfast on Sunday. A Dutch-oven breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. in the park’s picnic grounds, and the program, “Remembering Sacagawea and the Lewis and Clark Expedition,” will begin at 9 a.m.
This program, also led by Epstein, will include readings from the journals of members of the expedition, focusing on their arrival at the headwaters of the Missouri River on July 27, 1805. Members’ journals described the beauty and bountiful resources that they enjoyed while at this special place.
Missouri Headwaters State Park is about 5 miles north of Three Forks on Trident Road. For more information about the park, please visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/missouri-headwaters or call 406-285-3610.