Outdoor Briefs

Advisory panel to discuss Smith River
The Planning Advisory Committee for the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Park’s Smith River Management Plan update will meet , 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Montana WILD in Helena, 2668 Broadwater Ave.
FWP is updating the 2009 Smith River Management Plan and is reviewing management issues including the permit lottery system, site impacts, overnight camping at Camp Baker and implementing a human waste pack-out system.
This meeting is to gather feedback from the 11 members of the PAC regarding the first draft of the Environmental Assessment (EA) document the department is preparing, which examines alternatives for addressing the management issues.
The draft EA will be presented to the Parks and Recreation Board in October. The board will decide what will be included in the official draft EA that goes out for full public comment, with a final decision tentatively scheduled for the December 2021 board meeting.
A public comment opportunity for the Sept. 1 meeting is tentatively scheduled from 12:30 to 1 p.m., during which people can share their thoughts with the PAC. A formal, more lengthy public comment period will take place after the October board meeting.
More information on the management plan update can be found at https://fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/smith-river/management.
Comment sought on Headwaters State Park
THREE FORKS – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is developing a master plan for Missouri Headwaters State Park and is seeking public input on current and future usage and needs for the park.
The meeting is 7 p.m. Sept. 1 in the annex of the United Methodist Church, 124 2nd Ave. E, in Three Forks. The annex is just west of the main church building.
Staff from Missouri Headwaters State Park and WWC Engineering will discuss the goals of the master plan and answer questions from the public. They will also discuss current conditions at the park and introduce a survey where people can provide input on the planning effort.
People can also attend virtually over Zoom. A link to the meeting can be found at https://go.usa.gov/xF62W.
Hoot-owl restrictions lifted on Smith, Sun rivers
Hoot-owl fishing restrictions have been lifted on the Smith and Sun rivers as of Monday, state officials said.
Under the restrictions, fishing was not allowed from 2 p.m. to midnight each day but cooler weather, recent rain, and improving environmental conditions have allowed Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to lift the restrictions.
The restrictions were put in place June 29.
Other rivers in Montana are still under fishing restrictions, although none of them are in FWP Region 4.
For a current list, visit FWP’s website: https://fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions
Spooky stuff at Lewis & Clark Caverns
WHITEHALL – Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will host a free talk on “Spirit Tailings,” 8 p.m. Friday, at 8 p.m. in the park’s campground amphitheater.
This talk will weave a ghostly web through a thought-provoking journey to Montana’s most spirited places. Like the tailings left by Montana's early placer miners, the "tailings" presented by speaker Ellen Baumler explore the leftover traces of Montana's haunted heritage. A herd of ghost horses, a restless artist, spirits of Virginia City's vigilante past, a ghostly legacy of Lewis and Clark, and other true tales will leave you looking over your shoulder all the way home.
This is the final presentation in Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park’s annual Friday Summer Speakers Series, which has introduced a new speaker each Friday throughout the summer.
Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2. For more information about the park, please visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.
Baumler was the Montana Historical Society's interpretive historian in Helena from 1992 to 2018. She is the author of 13 books and dozens of articles on Montana.
Applications taken for hunting camp extentions
The Rocky Mountain Ranger District of the Helena - Lewis and Clark National Forest will again be accepting applications for 25 hunting camp extensions in the Beaver-Willow road closure area.
These hunting camp extensions enable folks to enjoy a more remote experience in the forest and stay beyond the 16-day limit enforced across national forests in Montana.
Applicants will be selected using an anonymous lottery-style process until all 25 camps are authorized.
The Rocky Mountain Ranger District will accept applications between Aug. 31 and Sept. 15. Applications must be received (not postmarked) in the district office by close of business (4:30 p.m.) Sept. 15. The drawing will be on or after Sept. 16. Applicants will be notified of the results of the drawing by close of business on Sept. 17.
The gates on Beaver-Willow Road will be closed at 10 a.m. on Oct. 15. Gates will remain closed until Dec. 1, weather conditions permitting. Camps can be taken in with motor vehicles between Oct. 1- 15. If hunters have a camp in place and are without an approved permit, they will be required to remove the camp without the use of motorized vehicles within 16 days.
Those interested should complete an application form and mail or deliver it along with the required application/permit fees to the Rocky Mountain Ranger District. All applicants must pay a non-refundable cost recovery processing fee of $136 and a permit/monitoring fee of $212. Unsuccessful applicants will have the permit/monitoring fee returned to them. Funds will be used to cover the costs of administrating the program.
For more information or to request a packet, contact the Rocky Mountain Ranger District office in Choteau at (406) 466-5341.
Divide Bridge Campground reopens
Divide Bridge Campground has reopened after being closed for a month while crews fighting nearby wildfires used the Bureau of Land Management’s recreation site as a base camp.
The campground and day-use area, 30 miles south of Butte, were closed to the public to allow crews fighting the Alder Creek, Trail Creek, and Christensen fires to conduct operations and planning at a safer distance from the heavy smoke.
As of Monday, the Trail Creek Fire was at 39,243 acres; Alder Creek Fire was 14,066 acres; and the Christensen Fire was at 11,089 acres. Smoke levels in the area have dissipated enough in recent days to allow the campground and day-use areas to be re-opened safely.
Celebration set for Missouri Breaks monument
The 20th anniversary celebration for the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Missouri Breaks Interpretive Center in Fort Benton, 701 7th St.
Speakers throughout the day include Ranger Don McKenzie. Fort Benton resident Rin McKenzie, paleontologist Cary Woodruff and Mike Jetty is an enrolled member of the Spirit Lake Dakota National and a Turtle Mountain Chippewa descendant. He is an Indian Education Specialist with the Montana Office of Public Instruction.
Other speakers include Ciara Ryan, a special projects coordinator at the Montana History Foundation. She is a Fulbright scholar and recently completed her PhD on Irish cultural traditions in Butte.
Artist in residence Carol Hartman will be giving a workshop on oil painting to share what she learned while completing her residency with the Monument in early August. This will be an interactive, hands-on program.. All ages welcome.
For more information, call the Interpretive Center at (406) 622-4000.