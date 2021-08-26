Outdoor Briefs

Baumler was the Montana Historical Society's interpretive historian in Helena from 1992 to 2018. She is the author of 13 books and dozens of articles on Montana.

Applications taken for hunting camp extentions

The Rocky Mountain Ranger District of the Helena - Lewis and Clark National Forest will again be accepting applications for 25 hunting camp extensions in the Beaver-Willow road closure area.

These hunting camp extensions enable folks to enjoy a more remote experience in the forest and stay beyond the 16-day limit enforced across national forests in Montana.

Applicants will be selected using an anonymous lottery-style process until all 25 camps are authorized.

The Rocky Mountain Ranger District will accept applications between Aug. 31 and Sept. 15. Applications must be received (not postmarked) in the district office by close of business (4:30 p.m.) Sept. 15. The drawing will be on or after Sept. 16. Applicants will be notified of the results of the drawing by close of business on Sept. 17.