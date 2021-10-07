Outdoor Briefs

Here’s the mystery: Dr. Townsend, a bat biologist, has gone missing. To avoid the same fate and escape in time, you’ll have to search his cabin for clues and find his hidden research notes. Participants will have 40 minutes to follow the trail of clues and unlock the door.

Those who successfully find the way out with research in hand can enjoy their newfound freedom and celebrate with a S’more or two. All ingredients and materials will be provided except for chairs, which escapees are encouraged to bring.

Tickets are $5 per person. To book your time slot, email Emily.Dickerson@MT.gov or call the park at 406-287-3541. Each time slot may have up to six participants.

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along state Highway 2. For more information about the park, visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.

Deadline nears for future fisheries grants

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks reminds landowners, watershed groups and others that this winter’s deadline to apply for Future Fisheries Improvement Program grants is Nov. 15.