Outdoor Briefs

Avey returns as forest supervisor
Bill Avey has returned as the forest supervisor for the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest after serving as the national fire and aviation director of the USDA Forest Service for the last four months.
“I am so grateful for the leadership of Sara Mayben, Jeff Shinn and all of our District Rangers during these past four months,” Avey said in news release. “Navigating our staff and helping our communities through a summer of large fire activity in the midst of a pandemic is no easy feat and they rose to the occasion.”
Avey returned Oct. 2. Mayben will return to serving as the deputy forest supervisor and Shinn will return as the district ranger on the Salmon River Ranger District of the Nez Perce – Clearwater National Forest.
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest stretches over 2.8-million acres through central and northcentral Montana. The forest is comprised of mountain ranges bisected by the Continental Divide and Missouri River and includes six ranger districts: Lincoln, Helena, Townsend, Judith - Musselshell, Rocky Mountain, and Belt Creek - White Sulphur Springs and two forest supervisor offices in Helena and Great Falls to oversee forest management across 17 counties.
Trout Foundation seeks habitat proposals
The Montana Trout Foundation is once again requesting grant proposals from individuals or groups with a deadline for submissions of Dec. 1.
Officials said electronic applications and PDFs are ideal. The foundation works to preserve and enhance Montana's one-of-a-kind trout resources through funding scientific research, fisheries education and trout habitat enhancement.
This year's grant cycle is intended to promote restoration and enhancement of wild trout habitat.
Other funding sources for improving fisheries habitat, such as Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' Future Fisheries Improvement Program, are intended for project implementation.
A grant can fund initial project assessment, planning, and design that will qualify a project for more funding through these other sources. Applications will be reviewed later in the fall and winter, and grants funded beginning in the spring.
To apply or for more information about The Montana Trout Foundation, visit the MTF website at www.mttroutfoundation.org.
Caverns blends mystery, S'mores
WHITEHALL – Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will host an original escape room event Oct. 23, with time slots starting at 5 p.m. and going until 10 p.m., meeting at the main (lower) visitor center.
Here’s the mystery: Dr. Townsend, a bat biologist, has gone missing. To avoid the same fate and escape in time, you’ll have to search his cabin for clues and find his hidden research notes. Participants will have 40 minutes to follow the trail of clues and unlock the door.
Those who successfully find the way out with research in hand can enjoy their newfound freedom and celebrate with a S’more or two. All ingredients and materials will be provided except for chairs, which escapees are encouraged to bring.
Tickets are $5 per person. To book your time slot, email Emily.Dickerson@MT.gov or call the park at 406-287-3541. Each time slot may have up to six participants.
Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along state Highway 2. For more information about the park, visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.
Deadline nears for future fisheries grants
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks reminds landowners, watershed groups and others that this winter’s deadline to apply for Future Fisheries Improvement Program grants is Nov. 15.
The program is to restore rivers, streams and lakes to improve Montana’s wild fish habitat. Entities can receive funding for projects that benefit Montana’s wild fish. Each project is assessed by an independent review panel and final funding decisions are made by the Fish and Wildlife Commission.
To learn more about the program, and to download the grant application form, go to the FFIP website at https://fwp.mt.gov/ffip, email FWPFFIP@mt.gov or call the program manager at 406-444-2432.
Applications must be received on or before 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 15 and should be sent electronically to FWPFFIP@mt.gov.