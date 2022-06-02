Outdoor Briefs

All sorts of fun planned this month at caverns

Bats, snakes and flowers will be featured in talks at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park in early June.

Guest speaker Dan Bachen will appear 8 p.m. Friday at the Campground Amphitheater. The park is home to 12 species of bats. Bachen will present a natural history of bats in the state and the current state of research and knowledge surrounding them.

Caverns park ranger Ramona Radonich will present “Goodness Snakes Alive!” 8 p.m. Saturday, at the Campground Amphitheater. Visitors will learn about the prairie rattlesnake, which is native to the park ecosystem. They will discover what makes these reptiles rattle, how to avoid being bitten and what to do if you are ever bitten by a rattlesnake (spoiler alert: Don’t get bitten). By understanding rattlesnakes, people can develop a healthy respect for these reptiles that will help keep us safe in rattlesnake country.

Many people look at flowers and see beautiful colors and intricate designs. But the delicate-looking flower is really a powerful structure that creates optimal conditions to ensure the survival of its offspring. Join park ranger Radonich for “Flower Power,” an in-depth discovery of what’s really happening behind the glamor of the flower. The group will meet at the main visitor center at 9 a.m. June 6 for a brief talk about flowers and then head out on a trail to hunt for wildflowers. This program will last until 11 a.m.

For a list of events happening at the Caverns, visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns.

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2. For more information about the park, please visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.

Outdoor Club hits 50-year mark

The Helena Outdoor Club will celebrate its 50th anniversary Thursday at Montana Wild.

Rick Graetz, one of the founding members, will be a special guest presenter at the event, which is 6:30 p.m. at 2668 Broadwater Ave. Tim and Jan Horan will show a video of the club’s first 50 years.

Participants are encouraged to bring pictures and stories.

Refreshments will be served and the public may attend and "meet the adventurers who have kept the HOC alive and well for 50 years and counting."

The group states on its website it has more than 200 “outdoor enthusiasts” who like to hike, backpack, kayak and canoe, cross-country ski, telemark and alpine ski, snowshoe, explore caves, ride road and mountain bikes, spend time in rented cabins, and “smell the flowers along the way.”

The club offers public, free slideshow presentations about adventures in Montana and around the world.

For more on the club, go to: http://www.helenaoutdoorclub.org.

Please make it a safe summer

People are reminded to recreate responsibly as they are out and about this summer.

Here are tips to keep everyone safe:

Know before you go: Check the status of the place you plan to visit. If it’s closed, don’t go. If it’s crowded when you arrive, have a backup plan.

Practice physical distancing: Keep your group size small and give others space.

Plan ahead: Check the amenities and facilities available and plan for potential closures. Pack a lunch and essential items.

Play it safe: Slow down and choose lower-risk activities to reduce your risk of injury. Reduce the burden on strained first responder resources.

Explore locally: Limit long-distance travel by making use of nearby state parks. Be mindful of your impact on the communities you visit.

Leave no trace: Respect public land and waters, as well as Native and local communities. Take everything out that you bring in.

Respect wildlife: Give wildlife lots of space and be respectful of their habitat. Do not feed or encourage interaction with wild animals.

Build an inclusive outdoors: Be a part of making the outdoors safe and welcoming for all identities and abilities.

To watch a video with tips on how to recreate responsibly, click here.

Cave tour tickets can be purchased early

Cave tour tickets at Lewis and Clark Caverns can now be reserved in advance for the 2022 season.

Visitors can now reserve tickets for June 4 through Sept. 30 by visiting fwp.mt.gov/stateparks or by calling 1-855-922-6768. Please visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks frequently as tour options, times and availability may change throughout the season.

The upper visitor area is now open, and cave tours will be offered six days per week, Wednesday through Monday. Days of operation may expand later in the summer. The ticket office opens at 9 a.m., and the last tour departs at 4:30 p.m.

Both the Paradise and the Classic tours will be offered but in limited numbers, so purchasing tickets in advance is strongly recommended. The campground, trails, showers and comfort station are open now, and the dump station will reopen soon.

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park features one of the most decorative limestone caverns in the Northwest, filled with spectacular stalactites, stalagmites, columns and helictites. The park also offers camping, trails to hike or bike, a state-of-the-art visitor center, interpretive displays, a gift shop, food and beverage concessions, an amphitheater, and interpretive events during the summer months.

An $8 entrance fee is required for visitors who are not residents of Montana. Residents normally pay the fee with vehicle registration.

As always, visitors are asked to not wear any clothing, shoes or accessories, including glasses and cameras, that have been to another cave or mine in the past two years. This is to protect bat populations at the Caverns. White-nose syndrome, caused by a fungus that kills entire bat colonies, can be transmitted easily and does not come out of clothing or other materials with normal washing methods. While it does not affect humans, it could have significant impacts to the cave ecosystem.

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2. For more information about the park, please visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.

