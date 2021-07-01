Outdoor Briefs

Family Camp Weekend is planned
This summer the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, in partnership with the Montana Discovery Foundation, will host its first Family Campout Weekend.
Activities will include camping, guided hikes, fly tying and casting, nature journaling, birding and evening entertainment.
“This weekend is designed for people who are new to Montana or the outdoors, or anyone looking for activities to enjoy with the whole family,” said Matt Ferrell, conservation education coordinator with the Montana Discovery Foundation. “It’s also a great opportunity to learn some new outdoor skills, meet other people to recreate with, or just learn more about ways to get out and enjoy our beautiful backyard.”
The weekend-long event will be held at the Quigley Group Site on MacDonald Pass the weekend of July 23-25. Participants will be responsible for transportation to MacDonald Pass, meals for the weekend and camping gear.
Since 1999, the Montana Discovery Foundation has served as the nonprofit friends’ group of the Forest Service, delivering hands-on conservation education that promotes stewardship and responsible recreation on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. The purpose of the Family Campout Weekend is to encourage intergenerational outdoor experiences that people of all ages, experiences, and abilities can enjoy.
Visit: www.montanadiscoveryfoundation.org for more information on the Montana Discovery Foundation and contact 406-495-3718 to sign up to join the weekend adventure.
'Squeal on Pigs' targets feral swine
The Montana Department of Livestock (MDOL) asks people to remain vigilant about feral swine.
Though there have been no confirmed sightings in Montana, populations are spreading and the risk of introduction to the state is high.
Feral swine are an invasive species that damage crops, pastures, and waterways, and these animals can carry diseases that spread to livestock, people, and wildlife. The biggest risk of introduction to Montana is swine crossing the border from Canada. Though, with at least 39 U.S. states reporting the presence of feral swine, the risk of illegal imports (intentionally introducing feral swine) for the purposes of hunting, is very concerning.
Montana’s laws defining feral swine include any hog, boar, or pig that appears to be untamed, undomesticated, or in a wild state, or appears to be contained for commercial hunting or trapping. MDOL has received several calls from Montana landowners recently, reporting suspect feral swine sightings, though all have been determined to be privately-owned animals.
“We have been encouraged by the number of calls that we have received” says Dr. Tahnee Szymanski with the Department of Livestock. “This tells us that landowners understand the threat these animals pose.”
While Montana law permits a private landowner or lessee to eradicate feral swine on their land or land under their control (a single attempt at the initial sighting), this has been shown to be an ineffective management option. Eradication attempts are unlikely to kill all the animals within the group. Animals not eradicated can learn behaviors to help them evade further attempts by landowners. Feral swine are also prolific breeders and failed attempts to kill an entire group can lead to exponential growth of feral swine numbers.
Reports can be directed to the Squeal on Pigs hotline at 406-444-2976. For more information, visit invasivespecies.mt.gov/montana-invasive-species/squeal-on-pigs.
For more information on the MDOL, visit liv.mt.gov/.
2 boats halted for flexing mussels
Watercraft inspection stations in eastern Montana intercepted two boats entering the state carrying invasive mussels on Sunday, making it the 35th and 36th mussel-fouled boats intercepted this year and surpassing the total number of 35 mussel-fouled boats intercepted in 2020.
The Wibaux station found mussels on a used inboard ballast boat that had been recently purchased in Michigan and was destined for Billings. Inspectors decontaminated the hull and locked the boat. AIS staff in Billings will flush the ballast tanks before removing the lock from the boat. Later in the day the Hardin inspection station detected mussels on an inboard/outboard motorboat last used in the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. The boat was being commercially transported to Washington state. Inspectors removed what mussels were visible, locked the boat to the trailer and notified officials in Washington for further action.
FWP staff reminds anyone transporting motorized or nonmotorized boats into Montana that an inspection is required before launching, and stopping at ALL open watercraft inspection stations is required. Failing to stop at an inspection station can result in a fine of up to $500.
Boaters should ensure their watercraft, trailer and all equipment that is in contact with water (anchor, lines, swim ladder, etc.) is clean, drained of water, and dry.
Learn more at CleanDrainDryMT.com or call the FWP Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau at 406-444-2440.
Go fly at kite at First Peoples
Montana State Parks and SkyWindWorld Inc. will hold the eighth annual Buffalo Kite Festival at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10 and 11.
The festival is free.
Visitors will learn about the buffalo art featured on the kites, and can create their own kite and watch as it takes flight over the buffalo jump.
Blackfoot tribal member Don Fish will perform an opening ceremony to start the activities each day, and the festival will feature original designs from Native artists, including DG House (Cherokee), Jaune Quick-to-See Smith (Flathead Salish), Angela Babby (Oglala Lakota), Rabbit Knows Gun (Crow), and others.
The Buffalo Kite Festival at the park is an effort of Montana State Parks along with Terry Zee, the founder of SkyWindWorld, and Drake Smith. Zee Lee has worked with Native American artists nationwide to develop unique buffalo-themed kites, and SkyWindWorld is a nonprofit corporation that organizes and sponsors kite flying events, workshops, and traveling exhibits at various locations in Montana and Canada.
Kite kits will be available to purchase for $6 on the days of the festival.
This family-friendly event is suitable for all ages. For more information call the park ranger Alice Southworth at the park visitor center at (406) 866-2217 or alice.southworth@mt.gov
First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270. For directions or more information about First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park visit: http://stateparks.mt.gov/first-peoples-buffalo-jump/