Outdoor Briefs

'Squeal on Pigs' targets feral swine

The Montana Department of Livestock (MDOL) asks people to remain vigilant about feral swine.

Though there have been no confirmed sightings in Montana, populations are spreading and the risk of introduction to the state is high.

Feral swine are an invasive species that damage crops, pastures, and waterways, and these animals can carry diseases that spread to livestock, people, and wildlife. The biggest risk of introduction to Montana is swine crossing the border from Canada. Though, with at least 39 U.S. states reporting the presence of feral swine, the risk of illegal imports (intentionally introducing feral swine) for the purposes of hunting, is very concerning.

Montana’s laws defining feral swine include any hog, boar, or pig that appears to be untamed, undomesticated, or in a wild state, or appears to be contained for commercial hunting or trapping. MDOL has received several calls from Montana landowners recently, reporting suspect feral swine sightings, though all have been determined to be privately-owned animals.