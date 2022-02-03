Outdoor briefs

Public comment sought on salvage harvest

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is seeking public comment on a proposed salvage harvest project in the Big Belt Mountains.

The Duck Creek Salvage Project would enable the Forest Service to salvage dead standing trees following the 2021 Woods Creek Fire that started on the Townsend Ranger District last summer.

The proposed salvage includes nearly 180-acres of salvage harvest, 70-acres of sanitation thinning, incidental hazard tree mitigation, 0.5 mile of temporary road construction to access some of the salvage units, and about 160-acres of tree planting. No more than 250-acres total would be treated by the proposed action. Design criteria are included in the proposed plan to minimize potential environmental impacts.

Comments will be accepted through March 2. Visit: https://go.usa.gov/xtmwq to read the proposal and find instructions to submit a comment by fax, email or regular mail.

“The purpose of the Duck Creek Fire Salvage Project is to help recover economic value of forest products in a timely manner to contribute to the local economy and remove dead standing trees that are a safety hazard for people traveling on Duck Creek Road,” said Townsend District Ranger Mike Welker. “We plan to harvest in a way that re-establishes forested conditions and meets management objectives outlined in the 2021 Forest Plan.”

Caverns State Park to open group camp area

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will open its group camp area and pavilion to convenient online and call-center reservations beginning 8 a.m. Monday.

The group camping area allows up to five camp units to occupy a location set apart from the other campground users for a more intimate, yet shared camp experience. The nearby pavilion with its barbecue, small utility sink, fireplace and multiple picnic tables can be booked along with the group camping area or separately, depending on the visitor’s needs.

Costs vary depending on the number of people involved and their Montana residency status. Reservation transaction fees apply to each reservation.

Reservations can be made for any date from May 1 through Sept. 30 by visiting fwp.mt.gov/stateparks or by calling 1-855-922-6768. Bookings from October through April can be made by calling the park directly at 406-287-3541.

The park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2. For more information, visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.

Elk group needs members

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is convening a citizens advisory group to address the future of elk management.

The 12-member group will develop new ideas and recommendations and helping build new relationships among stakeholders passionate about elk management in Montana.

FWP is seeking people representing a variety of interests to find innovative solutions for management issues including:

Populations that are over objective

New disease concerns

Lack of access on private land

Over-crowding on public land

Increased participation in outdoor activities

Members must be willing to hear other perspectives and be open to new ideas from landowners and hunters alike. Applicants representing larger interests must be empowered to speak for their group or organization.

Applications are available online at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/elk-management-citizen-advisory-group. The application deadline is Feb. 15. Appointments to the advisory group will be made within two weeks of the application deadline.

Meetings will be virtual. A facilitator will work with the group to maintain objectivity, productivity, and to guide the development process. Applicants must be able to participate in up to 10 half-day meetings through July. Meetings will be held during the day and evenings, depending upon the availability of the group. If improved technology is needed for a person to participate, they may go to one of FWP’s offices and use the equipment there. Mileage and lodging (if necessary) costs associated with travel to and from an FWP office will be reimbursed by FWP.

The first meeting is scheduled for the afternoon of March 22. The group’s recommendations will be presented to the FWP Director’s Office for review and consideration by July 31.

If you have questions, please contact:

Deb O’Neill, Special Projects Director, doneill@mt.gov, 406-444-3755, or

Ron Howell, Legislative Liaison, rhowell@mt.gov, 406-444-4040

BLM seeking to fill advisory council

The Bureau of Land Management’s Western Montana District seeks public nominations for positions on its Resource Advisory Council.

his citizen-based council assists in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues.

The BLM will accept nominations until Feb. 11. For more information and an application, go to https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council, or contact David Abrams at dabrams@blm.gov or 406-533-7617.

The BLM maintains 16 RACs chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act and the Federal Policy and Land Management Act across the West. The 15-member Western Montana RAC assists in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues.

People may nominate themselves or others to serve on a RAC. Nominees, who must be residents of the state or states where the RAC has jurisdiction, will be reviewed based on their training, education, and knowledge of the RAC’s geographic area.

Nominees should also show a commitment to consensus building and collaboration. Letters of reference should accompany all nominations from any represented interests or organizations, a completed RAC application, and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.

The Western Montana RAC has positions open in the following categories:

Category One – Representatives of organizations associated with energy/mineral development; federal grazing permit holders; the timber industry; transportation or rights-of-way; off-highway vehicles users; and commercial and developed outdoor recreation.

Category Two – Representatives of archeological and historic organizations; dispersed recreation users; wild horse and burro organizations; and nationally or regionally-recognized environmental organizations.

Category Three – Representatives of state, county, or local elected office; Indian tribes located within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; academicians employed in natural resource management or natural sciences; employees of a state agency responsible for management of natural resources; and the public at large.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0