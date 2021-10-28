Outdoor Briefs

“Check stations are the key way for us to see how harvest is shaping up compared to historical averages, and they are really important for gathering information on wildlife age, health and other observations from the field,” said Mike Thompson, FWP Region Missoula-based wildlife manager.

Hunters must stop at all check stations that they pass, even if they have not harvested any animals. The general big game season runs through Nov. 28.

Bison Day adds Canadian flavor

Registration is open for the fourth annual National Bison Day Virtual Expedition.

The cross-country webinar excursion will expand this year to Canada. Celebrate America’s National Mammal with us on National Bison Day – 10-11 a.m. on Nov. 6.

“The event will recognize the central role our national mammal has played both for the Lewis and Clark expedition and as a staple for food and supplies for many tribes in the plains,” said Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center Supervisor Jeff LaRock. “We look forward to extending this event to something that can be seen around the country, and now, internationally.”

Online events include: