Outdoor Briefs

Forest Service seeks 200 seasonal workers
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest will be accepting applications for nearly 200 seasonal spring and summer jobs across the Forest from Nov. 5-12.
Positions are available in multiple fields, including fire, recreation, natural resources, timber, engineering, visitor services, and archaeology.
"We’re looking for hard working, dedicated applicants to help us manage nearly three million acres of public land on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest," said Forest Supervisor Bill Avey. "If you’re interested in caring for your national forest and serving your local community, I encourage you to apply."
Applications must be submitted Nov. 5-12 on www.USAJOBS.gov.
More information about seasonal jobs, available positions, and application instructions can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/main/r1/jobs. Interested applicants are encouraged to create a profile on USAJOBS in advance to save time once the hiring process begins.
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest stretches 2.8-million acres through central and northcentral Montana.
Game hunting season off to good start
Big game hunting season in west-central Montana got off to a good start over the weekend with steady hunter traffic through the region’s four hunter check stations and a harvest on track with last year’s opener, officials said.
Hunter traffic through the check stations was 35% higher than the first weekend in 2020.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) biologists tallied 2,340 hunters through the Anaconda, Bonner, Darby and Fish Creek check stations combined. Hunters checked 54 elk, 23 mule deer, 59 white-tailed deer, and two black bears
The elk harvest of 31 at the Darby Check Station was 39% lower than the 2020 opening weekend, due in part to rainy weather and a lack of snow in the upper elevations.
“In my experience, most elk hunters don’t do well in this weather,” said FWP Bitterroot biologist, Rebecca Mowry. “Elk have no reason to move and hunters have a tough time finding them and don’t spend as much time hiking in pursuit of elk in wet weather like this.”
While elk harvest was low overall, check station attendants saw an increase in deer harvest, with totals of 23 mule deer and 59 white-tailed deer across Western Montana, officials said.
Hunter check stations sample a small portion of the effort and harvests across the region, but they do record important trends and biological information.
“Check stations are the key way for us to see how harvest is shaping up compared to historical averages, and they are really important for gathering information on wildlife age, health and other observations from the field,” said Mike Thompson, FWP Region Missoula-based wildlife manager.
Hunters must stop at all check stations that they pass, even if they have not harvested any animals. The general big game season runs through Nov. 28.
Bison Day adds Canadian flavor
Registration is open for the fourth annual National Bison Day Virtual Expedition.
The cross-country webinar excursion will expand this year to Canada. Celebrate America’s National Mammal with us on National Bison Day – 10-11 a.m. on Nov. 6.
“The event will recognize the central role our national mammal has played both for the Lewis and Clark expedition and as a staple for food and supplies for many tribes in the plains,” said Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center Supervisor Jeff LaRock. “We look forward to extending this event to something that can be seen around the country, and now, internationally.”
Online events include:
“Bison and Owls”: Go live at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie where specialists with the USDA Forest Service and the Forest Preserve District of Will County will provide updates as they look for the bison. Learn about the relationship between bison and short-eared owls and the best places to watch for them this winter.
“Bison in Art and Culture”: Go live with us to the Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail Interpretive Center in Montana (Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest). See a historic drawing of bison and learn about the history of bison in art. The "Sacred Bison, Source of Life" presentation will provide an overview of the critical role of bison in the survival of Native people. This program will be presented from a bison-shaped canvas.
“Historic Buffalo Jumps”: Meet with Interpreters with the Montana state Parks at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park in Ulm, and historians at Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump World Heritage Site in Canada.
Visit: https://fpdwc.zoom.us/.../register/WN_XT4g52ZPRrib51TOk__Y7g to register. Call the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center at 406-727-8733 if you have any questions.