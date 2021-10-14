Outdoor Briefs

State offers ideas for Somers Beach property
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks acquired the 106-acre Somers Beach property on the northwest shore of Flathead Lake this month with plans to add it to Montana’s state park system.
The previous owners, the Sliter family, permitted public access to the property for many years, and its designation as a state park will perpetuate public enjoyment and access into the future.
Sen. Jon Tester’s office said in September the state will receive more than $1.3 million from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund to have buy the roughly $3 million purchase of the beachfront property just east of Somers.
Since the site is suitable for recreational offerings and amenities, such as trails, hand-launch boat access, picnic tables, and more, FWP is working on a long-term vision and development plan for the park that will include extensive public involvement.
While that comprehensive process is expected to take several months, FWP is starting with an interim plan to address immediate needs for public safety, sanitation, and parking.
The proposed amenities are outlined in a draft environmental assessment that is available online at https://fwp.mt.gov/news/public-notices and open to public input through Nov. 6. A public meeting is scheduled for Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. through Zoom. The meeting information will be posted online at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/regions/region1.
Written comments can be mailed to: Somers Beach Acquisition EA; Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks; 490 N. Meridian Road; Kalispell, MT 59901 or sent by e-mail to: Stevie Burton at Stevie.Burton@mt.gov.
FWP asks the public to recreate responsibly at the property and follow all day-use rules – No camping or campfires; Leave No Trace; and Pack It In, Pack it Out etiquette – while also respecting neighboring private property.
The acquisition of the property marks an achievement many years in the making thanks to community collaboration and support. The property represents a significant undeveloped portion of the north shore of Flathead Lake and will complement habitat protections already in place along the lakeshore, FWP officials said.
Once it becomes a state park, it will provide more public access to Flathead Lake, which now has less than 20 public access points along its 185 miles of shoreline, all of which are heavily used.
FWP worked with the Sliter family and Flathead Land Trust to consider the project. The Flathead Land Trust previously solicited public input on the initial acquisition, and several hundred people provided comment. Funding for the acquisition was provided by the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant and required matches from Parks Earned Revenue funds.
Through an extensive public process and private fundraising, support flourished for the park.
Numbers down at check stations
The number of antelope hunters who stopped at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ southcentral Montana check stations over the weekend and the number of checked animals both were down from 2019 and well below the historic average.
FWP wildlife biologists operated check stations at Big Timber, Broadview and Billings during both Saturday and Sunday of the opening weekend of the general antelope hunting season. They did not operate in 2020 because of COVID-19. Weather conditions this year generally were conducive to antelope hunting, with a light rain part of Saturday and clear skies with a breeze on Sunday.
The hunter and harvest numbers likely resulted from fewer antelope on the landscape than earlier years – thanks to poor fawn numbers.
At the Broadview check station, FWP wildlife biologist Ashley Taylor counted 194 hunters over the weekend, down from 200 in 2019, the last year that the station was open. The hunters checked 50 antelope, down from 67 two years ago. Taylor noted that younger antelope were lacking in the harvest, likely as a result of fewer fawns being born and surviving during the past few years. Horn grown also was stunted compared to recent years.
Though the dry, warm summer reduced upland game bird cover in many areas of southcentral Montana, most of the 21 bird hunters who stopped at the check station had a couple of harvested birds, Taylor said.
At the Big Timber check station, FWP wildlife biologists Justin Paugh and Shawn Stewart checked 175 hunters over the weekend, down from 300 two years ago. Those hunters had harvested 102 antelope, down from 162 in 2019 and the fewest since 2008. They also noticed reduced horn growth in older bucks and fewer young antelope than normal.
Paugh believes that lower hunter numbers and antelope harvest likely were due to reductions in the available antelope licenses this year north of Big Timber, and in central and eastern Montana. While 32 of the people checked were hunting birds and most had a couple of birds, they reported reduced bird cover in many areas.
Over the weekend, 131 hunters stopped at the Billings Heights check station, down from 162 in 2019. They checked 59 antelope compared to 83 last year. FWP wildlife biologist Megan O’Reilly said the checked harvest was predominantly animals at least four years old, likely because of multiple recent years of poor fawn recruitment.
Twenty four bird hunters were among those who stopped at the Billings Height check station. They had a mix of waterfowl, pheasants and one sandhill crane. Many of those hunters reported low numbers of pheasants in the field.
Hunters are reminded that they must stop at any check station they pass while hunting, whether or not they have harvested game. Check stations primarily are intended for biologists to gather statistical information about animals and hunters.
Auction raises $260K for FWP
More than $260,000 was raised for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ conservation and restoration programs during a Sept. 25 wildlife auction in Billings, officials said.
The auction included antlers, horns, hides and skulls confiscated by FWP over the last four years. Most of the items came from poaching incidents.
Montana statute requires FWP to sell seized items at public auction. This includes all birds, animals, fish, heads, hides, teeth or other parts of any animal other than a grizzly bear. When a carcass is confiscated, FWP donates the meat to a charitable organization and removes the antlers to be sold at auction. When enough inventory is collected, FWP holds an auction. The last auction was held in 2017.
The auction, hosted by National Auction, grossed $311,740. After payout to the auction house for commission and expenses, the sale netted $260,479, the FWP said in a news release.
Typically, these auctions net around $100,000. However, since it’s been four years since the last auction, the revenue was expected to be more.
“Our enforcement staff work hard throughout the year to protect Montana’s natural resources,” FWP director Hank Worsech said in a news release. “The money raised in the auction goes right back into the critical conservation work we do across the state.”