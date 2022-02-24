Outdoor Briefs

Parks and rec board to meet March 3

The Montana State Parks and Recreation Board will meet 1 p.m. March 3, at the Montana state Capitol in Room 317.

The public may comment via Zoom, in person or at any FWP regional office. Those interested in commenting via Zoom must register online at the Fish, Wildlife & Parks website. The public may also comment in person at the meeting or at any FWP regional office.

The public comment sign-up opportunity is now through noon on March 1. To sign up, go to: https://bit.ly/3Ij3tDG.

To listen to the meeting and for information on how to join via Zoom, click on the State Parks and Recreation Board’s webpage prior to the meeting start time.

The board will take action on the following items: 2023 FWP budget goals; Somers Beach interim development project, increased costs; Smith River State Park and River Corridor Biennial Rule and Administrative Rule 12.14.120.

It will also discuss a land exchange to increase lake frontage at Lake Mary Ronan State Park; First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park DNRC lease renewal; Lone Pine State Park archery range acquisition; and Flathead Lake State Park – Big Arm Unit archery range development.

Also on the agenda are the Lower Yellowstone River Corridor Zero land site acquisition endorsement and Lower Yellowstone River Corridor Powder River depot land acquisition endorsement.

The board will also hear updates on the 2018-2019 State Agency Biennial Report on Cultural Resources (SB 3); 2021 Visitation and Camping Reservation Reports and FWP reorganization and planning update

For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the State Parks and Recreation Board page on the FWP website, or https://bit.ly/3h8pYQ3.

FWP's website offers live-streamed audio of each State Parks and Recreation Board meeting.

New hunting rules posted on FWP website

New regulation booklets for moose, sheep, mountain goat, bison, deer, elk and antelope are available online at fwp.mt.gov/hunt/regulations. Printed booklets will be available later this month.

Hunters should make sure to read through the new regulations before applying for permits and licenses this spring. The first application deadline for deer and elk permits is April 1.

Hunters should pay particular attention to these things for the coming season:

MyFWP app

Permits for either-sex elk or brow-tined bull-antlerless elk will limit the holder to hunting for antlered elk within only the designated HD for the period identified on the permit. Antlerless elk hunting will not be limited by the permit. A general license may be used to hunt in any open district during dates outside of that identified on the permit.

Several Deer/Elk hunting districts have been combined or reconfigured. Make sure you are aware of the hunting district boundaries.Bull permits limiting hunters to only the district they’re drawn in.

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved hunting regulations for the 2022 and 2023 hunting seasons during its Feb. 4 meeting. All final regulations approved at the meeting will go into effect when the new license year begins on March 1.

Elk test negative for brucellosis

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff recently captured elk in the Tobacco Root Mountains south of Whitehall as part of a multi-year Targeted Elk Brucellosis Surveillance Project.

All captured elk tested negative for brucellosis.

This took place in northern and southern areas of the Tobacco Roots. In the northern portion, which is south of Interstate 90 from Whitehall to Three Forks, 100 cow elk were captured with the aid of a helicopter. Forty of those elk were outfitted with radio collars, which will be active for one year and help wildlife managers better understand their seasonal ranges, migration routes and potential mixing with other elk herds.

FWP staff helped capture 63 elk in the southern portion, which is north of Montana Highway 287 from Twin Bridges to the Virginia City hill.

Staff did not deploy radio collars in the southern portion because elk were captured here in 2014, and movement data was collected from 26 animals at that time. While 49 elk tested negative for brucellosis in 2014, this herd was sampled for brucellosis testing again because two cow elk in the Ruby Mountains nearby to the south tested positive for brucellosis in 2020. Collar movement data in this area showed potential for herd mixing.

The goal of these operations is to evaluate the presence and understand the movement of brucellosis in Montana’s elk populations. The research will also help wildlife managers understand the overlap between elk and livestock on the landscape.

Brucellosis is a bacterial disease that can infect humans, cattle, bison and elk and can result in abortion or the birth of weak calves. The disease is primarily transmitted through contact with infected birth tissues and fluids.

This project is a joint effort between the Department of Livestock and FWP, with support from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. In addition, this project and capture operation would not be possible without the generous support and permission from landowners to capture elk on their property.

More information about brucellosis and the Targeted Elk Brucellosis Surveillance project can be found online at fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/elk.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0