Volunteers needed for Helena-area erosion projects

Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks is seeking volunteers for a willow-cutting and bank-stabilization project in two Helena area parks on Friday, March 31.

Willow cuttings will be collected from Spring Meadow Lake State Park and used for an erosion control project and bank stabilization at Black Sandy State Park.

Volunteers will meet at the pavilion at Spring Meadow Lake State Park at 8:30 a.m. to collect equipment, sign a group volunteer agreement, go over cutting strategy, and split up to cut and bundle willows throughout the park. Snacks and drinks will be provided for all volunteers.

Please bring gloves, eye protection, clippers or a small saw, and mud boots/clothes. Willows will be tied in bundles of 25 and placing them to be picked up later on a trailer. 4000 – 5000 cuttings of one to three foot whips are needed for the project.

RSVP to cputchat@mt.gov or call park manager Craig Putchat with questions at 406-495-3270.

Forest monitoring program seeks kids

The Montana Discovery Foundation and the Helena- Lewis and Clark National Forest are looking for a heritage/archeology field instructor and 11 high school students (grades 10-12) who love the outdoors—or are curious about the outdoor-based jobs—to apply to the 2023 Youth Forest Monitoring Program (YFMP).

This year’s program is June 20- July 27 and includes a multi-day overnight in the Scapegoat Wilderness. Students receive training alongside Forest Service scientists to learn forest ecology concepts and field protocols for monitoring streams, soils, vegetation and wildlife.

Students split into teams and apply their training to specific monitoring projects. Teams collect, compile and interpret monitoring data.

Field instructors supervise students, and each monitoring project is sponsored by a designated Forest Service scientist. Students consult with their Forest Service contact periodically throughout the program and can present their results to the community at the end.

New this summer, the Forest Service is recruiting a heritage/archeology field instructor. This person will supervise and transport high school students to forest monitoring sites in the Helena, Townsend, Lincoln and Augusta areas. The instructor supervises student time divided between outdoor fieldwork and indoor data analyses and reporting.

Applications for the program and field instructor position are due April 14. Visit: https://go.usa.gov/xskbE to learn more about the program as well as the position openings, wages and stipends.

“Twenty-five summers ago, this program started in response to the community’s desire to see youth with a greater understanding of natural resource issues and Montana’s public lands,” YFMP Program Leader Liz Burke said in a news release. “Students who have participated in this program enjoy hands on forest experiences to study and report on forest health. Many of these students have gone on to work for the Forest Service and become leaders in conservation work.”

Bowhunter education classes offered

Hunter and Bowhunter Education classes will be offered in several locations throughout southwestern Montana this year and many will soon be opened for registration.

Hunter and Bowhunter Education classes are taught by skilled volunteer instructors, offering hands-on learning experiences and opportunities for students to ask questions of experienced hunters. Students learn how to handle firearms and archery equipment safely, basic survival skills, hunting ethics, wildlife management, game identification, landowner-hunter relations, and Montana hunting laws and regulations.

Montana law requires that anyone born after Jan. 1, 1985, complete a Hunter Education class or qualify as a youth apprentice hunter before purchasing a Montana hunting license. All first-time bowhunters must complete a Bowhunter Education course or show proof of a prior year’s archery license from another state or province.

All classes are free. Students must be at least 10 years old to take a Hunter Education class. Students must be at least 12 years old by Jan. 16, 2024, to take a Bowhunter Education class.

The following courses have been scheduled in southwest Montana:

• Whitehall: Hunter Education, starting March 14

• Twin Bridges: Hunter Education, starting March 20

• Clancy: Hunter Education, starting March 30

• Twin Bridges: Bowhunter Education, starting April 3

• Helena: Hunter Education, starting April 14

• Butte: Hunter Education, starting April 17

• Bozeman: Hunter Education, starting April 24

• Logan: Hunter Education, starting May 8

• Helena: Bowhunter Education, starting June 2

• Belgrade: Hunter Education, starting June 9

• Helena: Hunter Education, starting June 16

• Logan: Hunter Education, starting July 17

Hunter and Bowhunter Education courses are being planned in other areas. FWP’s website will be updated periodically as classes are arranged. To see what classes are available or to sign up, visit fwp.mt.gov/hunt/education

Art show returns to First Peoples

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will hold its annual art show and reception on March 18 as part of Great Falls Western Art Week. The park will also hold the final rock art hike of the season that day.

The guided rock art hike starts at 10 a.m., and hikers will join a park ranger on a moderate to strenuous off-trail hike along the cliffs in the park to learn about the two distinctive methods for producing rock art.

What are the differences between pictographs and petroglyphs? How are symbols used in interpreting a people or an era? Space is limited to 20 individuals for this hike and reservations are required, along with a $4 fee. Please call or email park manager Clark Carlson-Thompson at 406-866-2217 or ccarlson-thompson@mt.gov to reserve your spot. Rock art hikes are expected to resume later in the fall of 2023.

The art show will also be held on March 18 from noon until 3:30 p.m. and features original works by the Kuka Family and Ira Henderson.

The late Kingsley “King” Kuka was a local Blackfeet artist and poet known for his paintings and lithographs which he called “Kuka-graphs.” He inspired an entire generation of American Indian artists with his internationally recognized work and the Vatican holds one of his paintings in their collection.

Ira Hayes Henderson was born and raised in Great Falls and is an enrolled member of the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana. He has been beading since 2017 and says that he loves the look on people’s faces when they see the art he has created.

Pieces will be for sale during the show and a raffle will be held by the Kuka family. Visitors can also enjoy refreshments, view park exhibits in the visitor center, browse the gift shop, and hike the trails.

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is 3.5 miles north of Ulm, off Interstate 15 at exit 270.

For directions or more information: http://stateparks.mt.gov/first-peoples-buffalo-jump/