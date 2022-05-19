Outdoor Briefs

Elk panel to meet May 25

The Elk Management Citizen Advisory Group will meet via Zoom 8 a.m. to noon May 25 in a meeting that will be streamed on the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks website.

Those interested in offering comment during the public comment portion of the meeting must register on the FWP website by noon on May 24.

The 12 people, selected by FWP, represent a broad range of viewpoints and experience. They are developing recommendations to address elk management issues and improve relationships among stakeholders.

The recommendations will be presented to FWP Director Hank Worsech by July 31.

For more information about the advisory group and to watch the May 25 meeting, go to https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/elk-management-citizen-advisory-group.

Caverns state park has June programs

Every Friday, Saturday and Monday in June, Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will offer programs that cover the amazing plants, animals and geology outside of the cave.

The park’s Friday Night Speaker Series is at the Campground Amphitheater and begins at 8 p.m. Most programs last about an hour. Speakers and dates are as follows:

• June 3: Dan Bachen: Wildlife Monitoring

• June 10: Stuart Parker: Geology of Caves

• June 17: Bill & Marti Cook: Bears

• June 24: Dianna Kellie: History of the Area

The park’s Saturday evening programs also take place at the Campground Amphitheater and begin at 8 p.m. and last about an hour. Join park ranger Ramona Radonich for the following programs:

• June 4: Goodness Snakes Alive! Learn about the prairies rattlesnake found in the park.

• June 11: Wildlife Skins & Skulls: Discover what furs and skulls can teach us about our wildlife friends.

• June 18: Night Skies at L&CC: The stars may look the same, but each has its own unique story.

• June 25: Three Dog Night: A tribute to three cool canines: wolves, coyotes, and foxes.

Monday day programs meet at the Main Visitor Center at 9 a.m. From there, Ranger Ramona Radonich will lead you out to the park for the day’s adventure. Programs last about two hours. Bring water and sturdy shoes.

• June 6: Flower Power: Discover the secret powers of flowers.

• June 13: Birds of a Feather: See what birds call L&CC home. Binoculars provided.

• June 20: Treerific Trees: Collect samples then use them to identify the trees of our park.

• June 27: Insect Safari: It’s a hunt for our six-legged critters.

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2. For more information, visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.

Blackfeet Nation first tribe to be Tree City USA

Members of the Blackfeet Nation and partner agencies gathered on Friday for a ceremonial tree planting and celebration recognizing the Blackfeet Nation as the first Tribal Nation to be designated as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation.

“The designation of being a Tree City USA is a point of pride for the Blackfeet Nation,” said Termaine Edmo, environmental adviser for the Blackfeet Nation. “We are dedicated to caring for our forested resources for the good of our community.”

Tree City USA is a program of the National Arbor Day Foundation with local partners through the USDA Forest Service and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Forestry Division.

Members of the Blackfeet Nation recognize trees as having cultural and community importance providing many benefits including opportunities for community interaction through planting and maintenance, cultural education, volunteerism, economic development, and environmental conservation.

The Tribe dedicated the tree planting in honor of Chief Earl Old Person and his legacy of conservation and promoting the Tribal Nations in Montana and beyond.

“Chief Old Person fostered an understanding that we are keepers of the land. He provided an example to us all of how we can and should be dedicated to our natural resources. We are continuing his legacy with the conservation and cultural plantings we are doing here today,” said Edmo.

The day’s events also included a planting workshop followed by a restoration planting of 700 seedlings in the Willow Creek area with the support of DNRC staff, Blackfeet Manpower, local groups, and volunteers.

“The restoration planting and dedication ceremony kicked off a long-term plan to invest in trees for the community,” said Jamie Kirby, DNRC urban and community forestry coordinator.

Kirby worked with the Tribe to secure grant funding through the Trees for Tribal Communities Landscape Scale Restoration Grant – a State and Private Forestry grant program through the USDA Forest Service.

In addition to the ceremonial tree planting and restoration project, more than 600 trees were given to local community members.

First Peoples to explore Indigenous archaeology

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will host the Montana Conversations program “Six Hundred Generations: Exploring the Indigenous Archaeology of Montana” with Carl M. Davis on 7-8:30 p.m. June 13. The program will be held indoors at the park headquarters.

Davis will take participants on a journey through time, climate, landscapes, technologies and cultures, beginning with the First Peoples who followed mammoths to North America.

The conversation focuses on representative archaeological sites in Montana — habitations and villages, animal kill sites, stone quarries, rock art and battlefields -- spanning 13,500 years, culminating with cultural landscapes and preservation issues that continue to be highly important to Native Americans today.

Davis is a former regional archaeologist with the U.S. Forest Service Northern Region in Missoula.

He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in anthropology from the University of Montana and University of Pittsburgh, and has published extensively on the archaeology of Montana, including his recent book “Six Hundred Generations: An Archaeological History of Montana.”

The presentation is free to and open to the public. The park is 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270. For directions or more information, visit: http://stateparks.mt.gov/first-peoples-buffalo-jump. Entrance is free for residents.

Funding for the Montana Conversations program is provided by Humanities Montana through grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities, Montana’s Cultural Trust, and private donations.

