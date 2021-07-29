Outdoor briefs

Get the low down on owls
WHITEHALL – Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will host a free talk on “Owl Pellet Investigation” at 8 p.m. Friday in the park’s campground amphitheater.
What's in that “poo?” While pellets aren't actually scat, they do tell scientists what critters an owl has been munching on. Join Britney Gitch with the Montana Outdoor Science School to dissect an owl pellet and try to put the skeleton back together.
This is the 10th presentation in Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park’s annual Friday Summer Speakers Series, which introduces a new speaker each Friday at 8 p.m. throughout the summer.
Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2.
For more information about the park, visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.
Gitch has called the “Valley of Flowers” in Bozeman her home since 2013. Since then, she graduated from Montana State University with bachelor's and master's degrees in history of the American West.
In her free time, you will find her hunting, backpacking, finding interesting rocks in the river or playing with “doggos.”
Lower end of Holter may close for firefighting
The lower end of Holter Reservoir may be closed this week to allow fire-fighting resources access to the water, state officials said.
The public should be aware that if a closure is implemented, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wardens, along with other law enforcement agencies, will be contacting boaters and other recreationists using the reservoir to leave immediately. Boating activities will be restricted from all private and public launch sites and boaters will not be allowed to travel on the water once the closure is initiated.
Additionally, FWP and other agencies will post closure signs at their sights around the waterbody alerting the public to the closure.
The potential closure would be in effect from Log Gulch Campground to Holter Dam. This closure would allow firefighting planes to safely fill from the reservoir. The Gates of the Mountains area and the upper reservoir would still be open to recreation.
The fire resources are ordered to support efforts on the Harris Mountain Fire, southeast of Cascade.
The lightning-caused fire 10 miles southeast of Cascade has burned nearly 19,103 acres. Containment was listed at 0%. The fire started Friday.
Appreciate boat inspectors
A Watercraft Inspector Appreciation Week is scheduled for Aug. 2-8.
Watercraft inspection stations are the first line of defense to protect Montana’s water from the harmful impacts of aquatic invasive species.
Inspectors are trained to examine motorized and non-motorized boats, some with complex internal systems and ballast tanks that need special consideration to inspect and decontaminate.
They follow a check list to ensure all watercraft are free of invasive plants, animals and standing water. Inspectors work at more than 20 roadside watercraft inspection stations located across the state that are operated by FWP and partner organizations.
If you appreciate the work your local watercraft inspectors and other partners are doing, feel free to let them know. A planned “Adopt an Inspection Station” concept has been canceled by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks after review of policy and state law.
Instead of gifts to inspectors, a simple expression of thanks would be appreciated.
Stakeholders and the public may also consider posting (and tag @ProtectOurWatersMontana) on social media to honor the inspectors who work hard to engage the public, ensure boats are cleaned, drained and dry before they launch in Montana waters, and protect our waters.