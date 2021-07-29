Outdoor briefs

The lower end of Holter Reservoir may be closed this week to allow fire-fighting resources access to the water, state officials said.

The public should be aware that if a closure is implemented, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wardens, along with other law enforcement agencies, will be contacting boaters and other recreationists using the reservoir to leave immediately. Boating activities will be restricted from all private and public launch sites and boaters will not be allowed to travel on the water once the closure is initiated.

Additionally, FWP and other agencies will post closure signs at their sights around the waterbody alerting the public to the closure.

The potential closure would be in effect from Log Gulch Campground to Holter Dam. This closure would allow firefighting planes to safely fill from the reservoir. The Gates of the Mountains area and the upper reservoir would still be open to recreation.

The fire resources are ordered to support efforts on the Harris Mountain Fire, southeast of Cascade.

The lightning-caused fire 10 miles southeast of Cascade has burned nearly 19,103 acres. Containment was listed at 0%. The fire started Friday.