Outdoor briefs

Hunting, harvest low in early season

Overall hunting and harvest remained low through the first full week of the general rifle season in the Augusta area, which is the location of the only biological check station in FWP Region 4.

Workers at the check station on Oct. 31 reported one of the slowest days in recent memory with respect to hunter numbers, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said.

At the end of the day on Sunday, a total of 103 elk and deer had been brought through the check station this season, resulting in a 15% harvest success, which is roughly 25% below recent average.

The elk harvest so far this season is just under half of what biologists expect to see in a normal year. Little harvest is occurring on ‘Sun River’ migratory elk given the mild weather and lack of movement of these elk toward winter range, which would make them more accessible to front country hunters.

The low harvest is largely influenced by the warm and dry conditions making hunting more difficult thus far this season. The relatively small weather system that moved over the weekend provided cooler temps, but generally little moisture.

Both the HD 424 and 442 elk quotas remain open to antlerless elk harvest. When these antlerless quotas are met, antlerless elk harvest will close, but the brow-tined bull season remains open through Thanksgiving weekend (HD 442 antlerless elk would remain valid, but only off National Forest Service Lands).

Mule and white-tailed deer harvest are 8% and 21% below normal, respectively. Deer harvest has been generally well distributed throughout the greater Augusta area. In addition to the deer and elk harvest, 7 antelope, 1 mountain goat and a variety of game birds (upland and waterfowl) have been checked though the station.

Biologists report that swans and white geese started making an initial push through Freezout as the weather system over the weekend was enough to push some of these birds down from the north.

Typically, swan numbers and subsequent harvest for those with permits is best now through the next week or two, pending weather. Those interested in tracking waterfowl numbers can find up to date information at the Freezout Lake WMA story map: https://bit.ly/3mFKefe.

FWP game wardens said they have contacted an average number of hunters thus far during the season. The two most common complaints are hunting without landowner permission and shooting from a roadway. They remind hunters to be aware of their location at all times, and to secure landowner permission in advance of hunting.

The lack of moisture in recent weeks means that fire conditions are still extremely high, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front. Hunters and others should be extra cautious and follow fire restrictions, and check for the most up-to-date information at www.mtfireinfo.org before leaving home.

The general deer and elk seasons run through Nov. 28. The check station operated by FWP along Main Street in Augusta is the only biological check station in Region 4 and operates daily from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10 p.m. on weekends. Hunters must stop at any check station they pass while hunting, whether or not they have harvested game. Biological check stations are intended primarily for biologists to gather statistical information and trends about animals and hunters.

Little Shell advancing with Hell Creek lease

Transition of the Hell Creek recreation area at Fort Peck Lake to the Little Shell Tribe is progressing, with the tribe expected to open its reservation system for the 2022 season later this year, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials said.

During a call Monday between the tribe; Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks; and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which owns the site at Fort Peck Lake, the parties discussed next steps in the process to assign FWP’s existing lease to the Little Shell. The goal is to have FWP’s Parks and Recreation Board review and vote on the lease assignment at its Dec. 9 meeting. After that, it must be approved by the Corps.

Little Shell chair Gerald Gray and tribal staff shadowed state park employees in mid-October as they winterized facilities at Hell Creek in preparation for assuming responsibility for managing the recreation area. The tribe is drafting its management plan for Hell Creek. After it’s approved by the Corps, the tribe can begin taking camping and day-use reservations for the 2022 season. More details about how to book space will be announced at that time.

People planning to visit Hell Creek next year can expect to enjoy the same basic services, officials said.

The recreation area accommodates most water sports and offers multi-species fishing, including walleye, northern pike, and smallmouth bass. It is also a popular ice fishing destination. The 71-site campground is often full in peak season. Hell Creek also serves as a launch point for boat camping in the Missouri Breaks. Other services include a comfort station, potable water, playground, trails, fish cleaning station, RV dump station, and a group use shelter for special events.

