Outdoor Briefs

Fire restrictions have been rescinded for FWP properties in Deer Lodge, Granite, Gallatin and Park counties. Stage-1 fire restrictions are still in effect for FWP properties in Madison, Beaverhead, Silver Bow, Jefferson, and Lewis and Clark counties.

Stage-1 restrictions at FWP sites ban campfires except where specifically exempted and allow smoking only in vehicles and areas 3 feet in diameter that are cleared of flammable materials. Gas or propane stoves that can be turned on and off are still allowed.

Fireworks are always prohibited at FWP sites.

Fire restrictions are in effect in other areas of Montana. For more information, visit mtfireinfo.org.

Applications accepted for hunting camps

The Belt Creek – White Sulphur Springs Ranger District of the Helena - Lewis and Clark National Forest will be accepting applications for 13 hunting camp extensions.