Outdoor Briefs

FWP to have open house in Helena
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks director, deputy director and members of their staff will host an open house in Helena on Sept. 28.
Director Hank Worsech and Deputy Director Dustin Temple invite the public to join them at Montana WILD, 2668 Broadwater Ave., between 5 and 8 p.m.
“This is a great opportunity for us to hear directly from the public on topics they’re passionate about,” said Worsech.
FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186.
Commission ends black bear archery season
The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission has ordered that the fall archery hunting of all black bears in Bear Management Unit 700 ended Sept. 8.
The order halting the hunt came shortly after Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials learned the pre-established fall archery harvest sub-quota for the district has been met.
For more information, visit FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov/hunt/by-species, to check the current quota status, or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.
Missouri River panel to hold meeting online
The Missouri River Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) will hold a virtual meeting 6 p.m. Sept. 23 to review proposals submitted for Title 2 funding.
The committee is authorized under the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act and operates in compliance with the Federal Advisory Committee Act.
The panel will review and make recommendations on project proposals seeking Title 2 funding. Projects proposed are on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest or will substantially benefit forest lands located with Broadwater, Lewis & Clark, and Teton counties. Projects considered often have a watershed benefit and typically address issues such as noxious weed control, trail maintenance, or habitat improvement.
This meeting will be held using the Zoom application for virtual attendance only. Visit: https://go.usa.gov/x7Whd for information on how to receive an invitation to attend and to view the project proposals that will be considered. Contact Deb Entwistle, acting Missouri RAC coordinator via email at deborah.entwistle@usda.gov for more information.
Fire rules updated for several counties
Fire restrictions have been updated for properties managed by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks in several counties.
Fire restrictions have been rescinded for FWP properties in Deer Lodge, Granite, Gallatin and Park counties. Stage-1 fire restrictions are still in effect for FWP properties in Madison, Beaverhead, Silver Bow, Jefferson, and Lewis and Clark counties.
Stage-1 restrictions at FWP sites ban campfires except where specifically exempted and allow smoking only in vehicles and areas 3 feet in diameter that are cleared of flammable materials. Gas or propane stoves that can be turned on and off are still allowed.
Fireworks are always prohibited at FWP sites.
Fire restrictions are in effect in other areas of Montana. For more information, visit mtfireinfo.org.
Applications accepted for hunting camps
The Belt Creek – White Sulphur Springs Ranger District of the Helena - Lewis and Clark National Forest will be accepting applications for 13 hunting camp extensions.
“Folks will have the opportunity to apply for camps in Nugget Creek, Geis Creek and Deadman,” said Recreation Manager Bob Gliko. “These hunting camp extensions enable folks to enjoy a more remote experience in the forest and stay beyond the 16-day limit enforced across national forests in Montana. The timing aligns with the general rifle season and permits will be available between Oct. 23-Nov. 28, 2021.”
Applicants will be selected on the first-come basis, until all 13 camps are authorized. The Belt Creek – White Sulphur Springs Ranger District will accept applications until Sept. 17. Applications must be received (not postmarked) in the District office by close of business (4:30 p.m.) Sept. 17 to be considered. Late submissions will not be considered.
Complete an application form, and mail or deliver it to the Belt Creek Ranger District, 4234 U.S. Highway 89, Neihart, MT 59465.
For more information, contact Bob Gliko at 406-236-5103 or Danilo Figueroa at 406-547-6011. Visit: https://go.usa.gov/xMcEp to download a hunting camp extension permit application.
Upland Game Bird Council to meet
The Upland Game Bird Council will meet in Missoula on Sept. 13-14 to review habitat enhancement activities that occurred during the 2021 field season. The meeting will be at FWP Region 2 Headquarters, located at 3201 Spurgin Road.
For meeting details, including a meeting agenda and directions to participate on Zoom, visit the Upland Game Bird Council page on the FWP website.