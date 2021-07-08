Outdoor Briefs

Summer means its wildfire season and wildfire smoke can impact Montana’s air quality, causing unhealthy air, the Department of Environmental Quality states.

“It’s important to pay attention to air quality as you are traveling around the state this summer,” said DEQ Director Chris Dorrington. “Check air quality on DEQ’s Today’s Air website and take the necessary precautions whether you’re visiting or you’re lucky enough to call Montana home.”

Exposure to wildfire pollutants can irritate lungs, cause inflammation, alter immune function and increase susceptibility to respiratory infections, including COVID-19. Populations known to be vulnerable to wildfire smoke exposure include: children, senior citizens, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions such as heart or lung disease—including asthma and diabetes—and outdoor workers. Other factors that may contribute to increased vulnerability include homelessness and limited access to medical care. Respiratory symptoms such as dry cough, sore throat and difficulty breathing are common to both wildfire smoke exposure. If you are experiencing severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing or chest pain, you should seek prompt medical attention by calling 911 or calling ahead to the nearest emergency facility.