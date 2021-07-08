Outdoor Briefs

Night Skies filled with wonder
Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will present a free talk titled “Night Skies at Lewis & Clark Caverns” every Saturday this month.
This weekly program will begin at 8 p.m. in the park’s campground amphitheater.
FWP Ranger Ramona Radonich will guide visitors through the constellations and tell the stories behind the stars that you see when you look up at the night sky. Among the dazzling stars you’ll meet is a star that powered the lights to open the 1933 Chicago Worlds Fair, as well as the famous “double-double.”
Even though the night sky isn’t visible when these presentations are held, FWP staff will provide materials and information that will guide you in your own star-gazing pursuits.
These presentations are free to Montana residents. Nonresidents must pay the normal entrance fee when visiting Montana state parks.
Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2. For more information about the park, visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.
Music down by the river
THREE FORKS – Missouri Headwaters State Park will host a free concert featuring Buck Buchanan and Mark O’Boyle on Saturday, July 10, at 7 p.m. in the park’s campground.
Bring your own lawn chair. A marshmallow roast follows each program, weather permitting.
The park will host a different speaker every Saturday until Aug. 14, with various topics connected to the main theme of this year’s Summer Speaker Series: the significance of public land.
Buchanan and O’Boyle will perform music about Montana and the life in the West.
Missouri Headwaters State Park is about 5 miles north of Three Forks on Trident Road. For more information about the park, please visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/missouri-headwaters or call 406-285-3610.
Have thoughts on Camp Baker streambanks?
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on a streambank stabilization project at Camp Baker at Smith River State Park.
FWP is proposing to stabilize a portion of the streambank of the Smith River that has seen substantial erosion downstream of the secondary boat launch located at Camp Baker. This will include the addition of rock rip-rap, willows and soil. In addition, the boat ramp will be replaced and widened.
To view the environmental assessment and to comment, visit fwp.mt.gov/news/public-notices. Public comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. Aug. 2.
DEQ offers summer air quality tips
Summer means its wildfire season and wildfire smoke can impact Montana’s air quality, causing unhealthy air, the Department of Environmental Quality states.
“It’s important to pay attention to air quality as you are traveling around the state this summer,” said DEQ Director Chris Dorrington. “Check air quality on DEQ’s Today’s Air website and take the necessary precautions whether you’re visiting or you’re lucky enough to call Montana home.”
Exposure to wildfire pollutants can irritate lungs, cause inflammation, alter immune function and increase susceptibility to respiratory infections, including COVID-19. Populations known to be vulnerable to wildfire smoke exposure include: children, senior citizens, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions such as heart or lung disease—including asthma and diabetes—and outdoor workers. Other factors that may contribute to increased vulnerability include homelessness and limited access to medical care. Respiratory symptoms such as dry cough, sore throat and difficulty breathing are common to both wildfire smoke exposure. If you are experiencing severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing or chest pain, you should seek prompt medical attention by calling 911 or calling ahead to the nearest emergency facility.
Wildfire smoke can affect Montana communities even where there are no wildfires in the immediate vicinity. Before heading outside for any physical activity, check for air quality updates and pay attention to any hazardous air quality advisories. Air quality information is updated regularly at: TodaysAir.mt.gov
Here are some other tips:
- When wildfires occur, continue to monitor DEQ’s site for changes in air quality.
- An N95 respirator offers protection against wildfire smoke particulate matter when worn correctly to achieve a proper fit and seal. However, the use of filtering facepiece respirators can cause breathing issues for some individuals. For this reason, individuals with pre-existing medical conditions, such as heart or lung disease, should consult with their healthcare provider prior to respirator use. Respirators do not come in sizes suitable for children, so they are not effective at reducing wildfire smoke exposure for this population.
- If the air quality is poor, limit outdoor activities and keep your indoor air clean by keeping all doors and windows shut and setting any air conditioning units to recirculate indoor air.