Outdoor Briefs

Smith River floating discouraged

Due to safety concerns and low flows, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff discourages any floating on the Smith River.

The Meagher County Sheriff’s office issued a pre-evacuation notice for the Smith River corridor from Camp Baker to the confluence with Blacktail Creek due to the Ellis Fire, which had grown to nearly 900 acres as of Wednesday afternoon.

The portion of the Smith River from the confluence of the North and South forks to Eden Bridge south of Great Falls remains closed to all fishing daily from 2 p.m. to midnight because of low flows and high water temperatures. The gauge at Eagle Creek is measuring 55 cubic feet per second and well below what is recommended for floating.

More restrictions due to the fire are possible. For more information on the Ellis Fire, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7625/.

Regional raptors topic of talk

WHITEHALL– Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will host a free talk titled “Raptors of the Region” with Mary Maj at 8 p.m. Friday in the park’s campground amphitheater.