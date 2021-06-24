Outdoor Briefs

Townsend chamber having Walleye Festival
The Townsend Area Chamber of Commerce will be having its annual Canyon Ferry Walleye Festival Sunrise Tournament June 25-27 at the Silos recreation area near Townsend.
The fishing tournament has an estimated grand prize of $10,000 and over $30,000 in additional prizes. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, overall, daily and big fish payouts as well as adult/child and mixed couple divisions. Competitors come nationwide to fish and explore the area.
The entry fee is $320 per team and participants must be a member of Walleyes Unlimited of Montana. For those who are participating, the rules meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Silos Recreation area. Both sunrise send-offs will begin promptly at 6 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There will be food and beverages for purchase along with Canyon Ferry Walleye Festival merchandise.
The chamber is encouraging local businesses to participate in Crazy Days; a fun weekend of specials, promotions, discounts and more. Start your day at the lake and finish by supporting local businesses.
To sign-up as an angler or to find out more about these events, visit our website at townsendmtchamber.com.
Special license and permit drawing underway
Hunters interested in buying licenses or permits leftover from the special license and permit drawing can do so now through July 21.
This new process for the sale of surplus licenses began in 2020 in response to issues in years past. The old process was vulnerable to long lag times, confusion and a perception of inequity for those unable to use the first-come, first-served online option starting at 5 a.m.
Hunters can sign up for leftover licenses and permits that were not distributed by the drawing on the FWP website. Hunters at the top of the list will be contacted via email with instructions to finalize their purchase within a specified time.
To be placed on the Surplus License List, resident and nonresident hunters can sign up through the MyFWP portal: https://myfwp.mt.gov/fwpExtPortal/login/login.jsp. Payment is not required to sign up on the Surplus License List. Obtaining a license from this list has no effect on your existing preference points.
Hunters must finalize the purchase of the license/permit within the timeframe specified in the email, otherwise, your opportunity will be offered to the next hunter on the list. FWP may offer opportunities that have not sold out to over-the-counter customers at license sale providers.
The timeframes to sign up for the various lists are:
• Deer & Elk Permits, Deer B & Elk B License: Now through July 21
• Antelope, Antelope B, Crane, Special Mountain Lion: Aug. 9– Aug. 27
Nonresidents who hold a NR Native license, Youth Combo license, or NR College Student Combination license may purchase Deer B and Elk B licenses at half price.
For more information, contact the FWP licensing office at 406-444-2950 or fwplic@mt.gov.
Bowhunter courses seeking new students
In-person hunter and bowhunter education courses for the Helena area are open for registration. Courses in other areas of the state will be announced soon.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has reopened its in-person hunter and bowhunter education courses-statewide. While the online option is still available to anyone who will be 12 by Jan. 16, 2022, or older, FWP highly encourages attendance at one of its in-person courses.
Hunter and bowhunter education courses are led by volunteer instructors who are passionate about Montana’s hunting tradition, teaching firearm safety, ethics and other crucial outdoor skills. Students will enjoy hands-on experiences in such things as firearms handling, live firing of firearms and bows, blood trailing, survival equipment and techniques and much more that is not possible with an online only course.
Registration is free and available online.
Students must pick up materials and complete the course manual before the first class. Dates, locations, and specific instructions for each class, as well as contact information for the lead instructors, are available in the class descriptions online.
Students must be at least 10 years old to register for an in-person Montana hunter education course. Students must attend all classroom sessions, the field course, and pass a final exam. Hunters must be 12 years of age by Jan. 16, 2022, to hunt this fall, but those ages 10 and 11 may hunt as an apprentice. Find out more about the apprentice program online.
Bowhunter students must be at least 11 by the first night of class to register for the bowhunter education course.
Instructors are needed in communities across Montana. Those interested in becoming a volunteer instructor should contact Wayde Cooperider, FWP’s Hunter Education Program Manager, at 406-444-9947 or visit https://fwp.mt.gov/hunt/education for more information.
Caverns offering Greer Gulch Loop hike
Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park staff are offering a guided hike through the Greer Gulch Loop Trail 1 p.m. Saturday as part of their 2021 lineup of events.
This area boasts a unique level of habitat diversity that cannot be found elsewhere in the park due to its location in an intersection between dry scrubland, riparian forest and conifer forest.
The hike will focus on the natural aspects of the trail, and taking some time to slow down and notice the little details as you are out experiencing nature.
To sign up, either email Zack Story at zack.story@mt.gov or call the caverns at 406-287-3541.
There is a $4-per-person fee that will be paid ahead of time, and there will be no refunds available after purchase. Please call the park by Friday to reserve a spot for this event.
Starting at the visitor center, the hike will last about 2.5 hours and will cover a 2-mile loop on park trails. Bring sturdy hiking shoes, clothes for a variety of weather conditions, water and a light snack for the trail. Please contact park staff if you have any questions.
Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana
Highway 2. For more information about the park, visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.