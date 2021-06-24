Outdoor Briefs

This new process for the sale of surplus licenses began in 2020 in response to issues in years past. The old process was vulnerable to long lag times, confusion and a perception of inequity for those unable to use the first-come, first-served online option starting at 5 a.m.

Hunters can sign up for leftover licenses and permits that were not distributed by the drawing on the FWP website. Hunters at the top of the list will be contacted via email with instructions to finalize their purchase within a specified time.

To be placed on the Surplus License List, resident and nonresident hunters can sign up through the MyFWP portal: https://myfwp.mt.gov/fwpExtPortal/login/login.jsp. Payment is not required to sign up on the Surplus License List. Obtaining a license from this list has no effect on your existing preference points.

Hunters must finalize the purchase of the license/permit within the timeframe specified in the email, otherwise, your opportunity will be offered to the next hunter on the list. FWP may offer opportunities that have not sold out to over-the-counter customers at license sale providers.

The timeframes to sign up for the various lists are: