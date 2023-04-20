May 4 meeting on more parking at Craig fishing site

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks along with Lewis & Clark County will hold a joint meeting on May 4 at 6 p.m. at the Craig Volunteer Fire Department to discuss the expansion of Craig Fishing Access Site to create an overflow parking area.

Also at this meeting, officials from Lewis and Clark County will give an update on their plans to use asphalt millings from the I-15 construction project to improve roads in Craig to reduce dust from traffic and lower future maintenance needs.

For more information contact Cannon Colegrove at 406-454-5854.

Hunting drawing permit results now available

The drawings for Montana deer and elk permits and for nonresident combination licenses are complete and applicants can find their results online.

You can see your results by visiting fwp.mt.gov, click on MyFWP Login in the upper righthand corner, then click on Lookup Draw Results, Register for Lists tab on the left-hand menu, or login to your MyFWP account. You may also sign up for an account at myfwp.mt.gov. Applicants may also call any FWP Regional office or the licensing office at 406-444-2950.

For unsuccessful applicants, refunds will come in the form of a check in the mail. If you selected the option for your refund to be donated to the Block Management Program, you will not receive a check in the mail and your full refund amount will be donated.

For successful applicants, if you selected to receive your carcass tag(s) electronically, you may download your carcass tag(s) on your mobile device through your MyFWP account. Do no validate your tag until you have harvested an animal.

Deadline reminders: The deadline to apply for moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat and bison is Monday, May 1; the deadline to apply for elk B, deer B, and antelope is Thursday, June 1. All applications must be completed online or at an FWP office. Most FWP offices with license sales are open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Private land, public wildlife panel to meet

The Private Land/Public Wildlife Advisory Committee will meet April 27, at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks headquarters in Helena and via Zoom from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The 13-member advisory committee, appointed by the governor, is charged with reviewing FWP’s access programs and offering recommendations to help achieve program goals and maintaining good relations between hunters and landowners.

The meeting will be streamed live on the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov/plpw, where you can also find more information on the committee and a full agenda.

A Zoom link will be posted closer to the date of the meeting. To make a public comment via Zoom, you must register on the FWP website by noon on April 26. FWP headquarters is at 1420 E. Sixth Ave. in Helena.

Furbearer summaries presented at meeting

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff will present annual furbearer summaries during a meeting hosted by District-3 members of the Montana Trappers Association in Whitehall on Saturday.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. at the Whitehall Community Center, 11 N. Division St.

FWP staff meet yearly with trappers to review furbearer summaries, regulations and other updates. FWP’s presentation will include an update on a marten restoration project in the Castle mountains.

BLM to meet in Butte

The Bureau of Land Management’s Western Montana Resource Advisory Council will meet April 26 in Butte.

The meeting at the Butte Brewing Co. Conference Facility, 465 E. Galena St., will convene at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. The meeting is open to the public with a public comment period scheduled for 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The entrance to the conference facility is on the east side of the building.

"We are so appreciative of the ability to meet again with the Western Montana Resource Advisory Council, and for the time and perspective each member will contribute to the RAC,” said Katie Stevens, BLM Western Montana District Manager. “RACs are essential sources of local input and knowledge and help us make better public land decisions."

Stevens said the Western Montana RAC has not been fully constituted since 2017, and called the return of this advisory group in public land management "a positive and very welcome development.”

Key agenda items include a discussion of RAC objectives and responsibilities; reports from the managers of the Butte, Dillon and Missoula BLM field offices about activities in their areas; and other resource management issues the council may raise.

For a copy of the agenda, email David Abrams at dabrams@blm.gov.

The public may comment during the 3:30 comment period, or file written statements. People can watch a livestream via Zoom. To register in advance for this meeting, go to http://ow.ly/958g50NIG9I

The 15-member RAC is to advise the Secretary of Interior, through the BLM, on issues associated with public land management.

FWP seeks comment on proposals

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on several proposals slated to go to the Fish and Wildlife Commission in June. Comment is open through May 11.

After public comment, commissioners can offer amendments. The proposals and supporting documents, commissioner amendments and collected public comment are available on the commission webpage.

The commission will make a final decision on these proposals at its June 8 meeting.

Mountain lion quotas and license descriptions for fall 2023–winter 2024

FWP is presenting four alternatives for commission consideration pertaining to mountain lion quotas and licenses.

The first alternative is the status quo, which includes the 12.5% reduction of mountain lion numbers in the Northwest Ecoregion. This was adopted by the commission in 2022.

The second alternative would achieve a 10% reduction in mountain lion numbers statewide within six years if the quota were achieved, although all quotas are not met currently. The third alternative would achieve a 20% reduction in mountain lion numbers statewide within six years.

The fourth alternative would achieve a 40% reduction in mountain lion numbers statewide within six years.

None of the alternatives would change the proportion of the harvest that would occur in the fall seasons and the number of special limited mountain lion licenses. All alternatives include a specific addition to regulation that clarifies that a nonresident hound license allows nonresidents to chase mountain lions in any open LMU as intended by the commission in June 2022.

2023–2024 bird dog training seasons on open public lands

FWP is asking the commission to adopt the bird dog training season on wild birds on public lands in Montana to be Aug. 1 through the last day of February, with no training allowed on public land from March 1 through July 31.

Under the proposal, a dog trainer may not train on public lands if additional land use regulations prohibit access during all or part of this training window. If approved, FWP will prepare an addendum to the 2023 upland game bird seasons that will clearly identify the license requirements and fee, the season dates, and areas open to training as defined by statute and commission action.

In subsequent years, this will be addressed as part of the upland game bird season setting process.

Consolidated public use rules (ARM) for lands administered by FWP

FWP is asking the commission to initiate rule making on consolidated public use rules for all department lands (state parks, fishing access sites, wildlife management areas, wildlife habitat protection areas, and fisheries conservation areas).

There are now three sets of public use rules depending on site type. The proposed rules would be to consistently manage public uses across all lands while protecting fish and wildlife habitats as well as improving customer service and understanding of expectations for public use. The public can make comment on whether the commission should initiate rule making or not.

Private Land Recreation Management Areas - biennial rule renewal (Regions 1 and 2)

FWP has three Private Land Recreation Management Area (RMA) agreements that provide for year-round public recreational access and management on some private lands in Regions 1 and 2. For each, the Fish and Wildlife Commission has established biennial rules to define the public use and provide for enforcement on enrolled lands. The current biennial rules are set to expire in August. Each landowner would like to renew the rules and continue their RMA agreements with FWP for another two years. The RMAs in place are:

Stimson Lumber Co.: Established in 2021, this agreement encompasses 119,761 acres in Regions 1 and 2.

Avista: Established in 2016, this agreement encompasses 5,029 acres in Region 1 in Sanders County along the Clark Fork River near Thompson Falls.

The Nature Conservancy: Established in 2015, this agreement encompasses 151,000 acres in Region 2.

2023 Elk Hunting Access Agreements

FWP is looking for commission approval for the 2023 Elk Hunting Access (EHA) agreements. Like last year, applicants in districts exceeding the 10 percent cap be sent to a random draw for determination. The EHA access agreement deadline is May 15. The final applications will be available online about two weeks prior to the June 8 commission meeting.

The EHA agreement program has increased public access to elk for wildlife management purposes. No significant adverse impacts to the elk resource are anticipated with the proposed agreements based upon elk population status and management objectives.

To comment and for more information on these proposals, go online to https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/commission/june-2023-meeting.