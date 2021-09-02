Outdoor Briefs

“Over 60% of wildfires in Montana are started by people,” said Montana Fire Restrictions Coordinator John Huston. “Please be aware that even with the recent rains we received at the end of August, many areas still have a moderate to high fire potential, have cumulative drought conditions built-up, and it is up to all of us to recreate responsibly and be aware of closures and restrictions in place on the lands we wish to spend time on.”

In Cascade County, an area closure is now in place for the Balsinger Fire just west of Neihart.

In Broadwater and Meagher counties, the Woods Creek Fire has both Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service area closures in place north of highway 12.

In Sweet Grass, Meagher and Park counties, a reduced area closure remains in place for the American Fork Fire on the Custer Gallatin National Forest, while a trail and road closure remain on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

The majority of land in Montana are under some spectrum of fire restrictions, whether Stage 1 or Stage 2. Please remember to know before you go – which restrictions are in effect for your desired area. Under Stage 1 standard restrictions, campfires are only allowed in designated metal fire rings. Visit: www.MTFireInfo.org for more information on current fire restrictions in place.