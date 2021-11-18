Outdoor Briefs

Free Christmas tree permits offered

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest will be providing free Christmas Tree Permits and the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center will host Trim-the-

Tree festivities.

Christmas Tree Permits are now available for the 2021 winter season and can be obtained online

or at your local ranger district through Dec. 31.

"This is a great opportunity for a family-friendly adventure," said Recreation Manager Rory Glueckert. Cell service may be spotty or unavailable in the forest. Peiople should carry maps, bring winter supplies, and let someone know where you will be and when to expect you back.

A permit lets people cut up to three Christmas trees in designated areas. Permits are free, but there is a $2.50 service fee charged if you order online. Free permits can be picked up in person at any of the nine ranger district offices in Lincoln, Helena, Townsend, Stanford, Harlowton, Choteau, Augusta, White Sulphur Springs or Belt Creek or at the forest supervisor’s office in Great Falls.

Call your local district, Monday-Friday between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., to arrange for permit pick up in advance.

Visit: www.recreation.gov to get started and search for “Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Christmas Tree Permit” or visit our website at: https://go.usa.gov/x7YSG for more information.

The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center will once again host their annual Trim-the-Tree festivities in Great Falls. Participants can pick up a bag to make an ornament at home between

Nov. 22 and Dec. 11, while supplies last. Between Dec. 11-24, folks can return to the Center during business hours and help decorate the holiday tree outside the center. The center is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Prescribed burns planned in forest

To reduce potential negative impacts from wildfires and improve overall forest health, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest plans to have prescribed burning this fall and winter.

To minimize smoke impacts on communities, the timing of the burns will depend on weather, the dryness of fuels, and air flow.

“Coordination among multiple agencies, notifications with volunteer fire departments, counties, and others all happen behind-the-scenes before we even head out to the woods,” Helena District Ranger Kathy Bushnell said in a news release. “We encourage folks to follow our social media or call their local district office for the latest updates.”

Where favorable conditions are present, prescribed burning may occur on the forest through fall and winter. Prescribed burning will take place across the forest including areas south and west of Mount Helena, south of Elliston, east of Montana City, east of Townsend, along the Continental Divide Trail from Flesher Pass Trailhead to MacDonald Pass, around Lincoln, east of Monarch and southwest of Augusta.

Visit: https://go.usa.gov/xH3wE for more specific information on where prescribed burning will take place on the forest or go to @HLCNF on Facebook and Twitter @LewisandClarkNF for the latest updates.

Volunteers developing connector trail

Community volunteers have started developing a trail that will connect Directional Trail to the Eddye McClure West trail, the city of Helena’s website states.

The project was approved by the city as part of the 2020 Open Lands Major Projects process.

The new trail will connect the lower terminus point of the Directional Trail to the intersection of Eddye West Trail and Arrowroot Drive. The trail will eliminate the need for cyclists to enter onto Arrowroot Drive when wanting a repeat ride on the Directional Trail.

Giant Springs rock wall undergoing fixes

Rehabilitation on portions of the rock wall near the Giant Springs in Great Falls is scheduled to continue through Dec. 1.

During this time the viewing bridge around the Giant Springs will be closed and visitors will be detoured off the sidewalk onto the grass around the worksite. Visitors are asked to be mindful of any detour signage and utilize the upper River’s Edge trail (near the railroad tracks) during this time on their normal bike rides, runs, or walks if possible. Maintaining the historical structures in the park will ensure that these important features will be around for future generations to enjoy.

Updates will be posted to the Giant Springs State Park social media page https://www.facebook.com/GiantSpringsStatePark/

For directions or more information about Giant Springs State Park visit: https://fwp.mt.gov/giant-springs

For more information about the construction project, contact Park Manager Alex Sholes at alex.sholes@mt.gov or the Giant Springs Ranger Station at 406-727-1212.

Madison River Work Group to meet in Bozeman

The Madison River Work Group will meet Nov. 23 in Bozeman.

The 12-member work group was organized by the Fish and Wildlife Commission, per an administrative rule. This is the fourth meeting of the work group. The group made administrative rule recommendations to the Fish and Wildlife Commission that are slated to go out for public comment later this month.

For more information on the work group, including videos of their past three meetings, go online to fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/madison-river-workgroup.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Region 3 office in Bozeman, 1400 S. 19th St. The public is invited to attend the meeting and comment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0