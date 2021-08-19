Outdoor briefs

The commission is expected to make final decisions on:

Marias Crossing FAS Acquisition

Montana Rail Lin Clark Fork River Temporary Closure Rule

Future Fisheries Improvement Program Summer 2021 Funding Recommendations

Southwest Montana Brown Trout Fishing Regulations

Wolf and Furbearer Trapping Setbacks

2021 Furbearer Seasons and Quotas

2021 Wolf Season Quotas, Regulations

2021 Traditional Muzzleloader Deer and Elk Season

2021-22 Elk Shoulder Season Adjustments

Nongame Check-Off Workplan

Jordan Urban Wildlife Plan

2021 Contractual Public Elk Hunting Access Agreements

Pheasant Translocations

The commission will hear and may move forward the following proposals:

2022 Fishing Regulations

Brucellosis Review and Annual Work Plan

Big Horn Sheep Transplant to Wild Horse Island

Turkey Transplants in Region 4

Mule Deer Adaptive Harvest Management Plan

Trap and release workshop held

Footloose Montana will have a trap-release workshop 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the Montana Wild Education Center, 2668 Broadwater Ave. in Helena.

People will learn what to do if someone or something is caught in a trap. Learn how to avoid traps, trap regulations, how to open traps, first aid, and what to carry with you to rescue your pet.

The event is free and open to public. No registration is necessary. Call 406-274-4791 for more information.

Fish art wanted for contest

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks announces the annual fishing regulation photo and kids’ art contest. Winners will see their work on the front and back cover of the 2022 fishing regulation booklets.

The department will give special consideration to photos that highlight the diversity of people and fishing opportunities in Montana.

Photo contest:

Photo must be vertical (portrait) mode, or suitable for tight vertical cropping to fit the available space on the regs cover.

Photo must be a minimum resolution and size of 6 inches tall at 300 pixels-per-inch.

FWP will feature your name on the front cover as credit. Please specify how you would like to be credited.

Please include a short description of the photo, so we can provide some caption information.

Ownership of the photo is retained by the photographer, who may use his/her image for other purposes.

Please do not send photos of fish that have been mounted.

Photo must be taken in Montana.

Art contest

Kids 12 and younger are invited to submit a colored drawing of a fish that lives in Montana.

Send in your best photo and drawing by e-mail to fwpphotocontest@mt.gov. Deadline is Oct. 15.

Winners will receive their photo on the cover, a subscription to Montana Outdoors Magazine and a Montana Outdoors T-shirt.​