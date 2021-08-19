Outdoor briefs

Glacier becomes a 'dark sky' park
Glacier National Park has received full certification as an International Dark Sky Park, after meeting the International Dark Sky Association outdoor lighting requirements, it was announced recently.
Glacier received the certification along with Waterton Lakes National Park in Alberta, Canada.
New LED streetlights were installed in the West Glacier headquarters area and park residences received either new, dark sky-friendly fixtures and LED bulbs, or simply had the existing bulbs replaced. Additionally, replacement fixtures have been purchased for the East Glacier, St. Mary, and Many Glacier areas of the park for installation later this year.
Dark Sky Park certification helps raise awareness about light pollution and highlights how the park is reducing the impacts of outdoor lighting. It also provides opportunities for visitors to experience the night sky at its best.
“Dark night skies are an important wilderness characteristic at Glacier National Park," Pete Webster, acting superintendent of Glacier National Park said in a news release. "Clearly seeing the expanse of the universe increases a person's sense of solitude well beyond that of the terrestrial landscape. A Dark Skies designation aids International Peace Park visitors in finding their own wilderness solitude."
Slither over to caverns for snake talk
WHITEHALL – Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will present “Goodness Snakes Alive!” at 8 p.m. Saturday in the park’s campground amphitheater.
The event is free.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks ranger Ramona Radonich will speak about the prairie rattlesnake that is native to Montana, including the Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park ecosystem. Attendees will learn about what makes these reptiles rattle, how to avoid being bitten and what to do if bitten by a rattlesnake.
When helping people learn about snakes, Radonich points to a quote from renowned physicist Marie Curie: “Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.”
“By understanding the nature of the rattlesnake,” Radonich said, “we can come to fear it less and instead develop a healthy respect for these amazing reptiles that will help keep us safe in rattlesnake country.”
Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2.
For more information about the park, visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.
Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet
The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet in person 8:30 a.m. Friday in room 303 of the state Capitol. More seating is available in the balcony.
Public comment via Zoom will be available. People interested in commenting must register online via the Fish, Wildlife & Parks website by 12 p.m. Thursday at https://myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/mtg/fishandwildlifecommissionmeeting08202021.
The public will also be able to comment in person at the meeting or at any FWP regional office.
The commission is expected to make final decisions on:
- Marias Crossing FAS Acquisition
- Montana Rail Lin Clark Fork River Temporary Closure Rule
- Future Fisheries Improvement Program Summer 2021 Funding Recommendations
- Southwest Montana Brown Trout Fishing Regulations
- Wolf and Furbearer Trapping Setbacks
- 2021 Furbearer Seasons and Quotas
- 2021 Wolf Season Quotas, Regulations
- 2021 Traditional Muzzleloader Deer and Elk Season
- 2021-22 Elk Shoulder Season Adjustments
- Nongame Check-Off Workplan
- Jordan Urban Wildlife Plan
- 2021 Contractual Public Elk Hunting Access Agreements
- Pheasant Translocations
The commission will hear and may move forward the following proposals:
- 2022 Fishing Regulations
- Brucellosis Review and Annual Work Plan
- Big Horn Sheep Transplant to Wild Horse Island
- Turkey Transplants in Region 4
- Mule Deer Adaptive Harvest Management Plan
Trap and release workshop held
Footloose Montana will have a trap-release workshop 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the Montana Wild Education Center, 2668 Broadwater Ave. in Helena.
People will learn what to do if someone or something is caught in a trap. Learn how to avoid traps, trap regulations, how to open traps, first aid, and what to carry with you to rescue your pet.
The event is free and open to public. No registration is necessary. Call 406-274-4791 for more information.
Fish art wanted for contest
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks announces the annual fishing regulation photo and kids’ art contest. Winners will see their work on the front and back cover of the 2022 fishing regulation booklets.
The department will give special consideration to photos that highlight the diversity of people and fishing opportunities in Montana.
Photo contest:
- Photo must be vertical (portrait) mode, or suitable for tight vertical cropping to fit the available space on the regs cover.
- Photo must be a minimum resolution and size of 6 inches tall at 300 pixels-per-inch.
- FWP will feature your name on the front cover as credit. Please specify how you would like to be credited.
- Please include a short description of the photo, so we can provide some caption information.
- Ownership of the photo is retained by the photographer, who may use his/her image for other purposes.
- Please do not send photos of fish that have been mounted.
- Photo must be taken in Montana.
Art contest
- Kids 12 and younger are invited to submit a colored drawing of a fish that lives in Montana.
Send in your best photo and drawing by e-mail to fwpphotocontest@mt.gov. Deadline is Oct. 15.
Winners will receive their photo on the cover, a subscription to Montana Outdoors Magazine and a Montana Outdoors T-shirt.