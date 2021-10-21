Outdoor briefs

• There is a trivia night all about Montana’s wildlife. Bonus points if participants wear a costume. There will be trivia questions for the family, with a few tricky ones sprinkled in.

Montana Wild is at 2668 Broadwater Ave. in Helena, just off U.S. Highway 12 West near Spring Meadow Lake State Park.

Hunters can get game tested for CWD

Hunters in Montana can have their deer, elk or moose tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD) with the help of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

FWP is paying for the testing of samples. CWD sampling is voluntary. In Priority Surveillance Areas, sampling is strongly encouraged to help FWP gather more data to inform management.

Hunters can either take the samples themselves, fill out the online hunter submission form and mail them to the Wildlife Health Lab in Bozeman, or they can bring the animal (or head) to an FWP regional office or CWD Sampling Station.