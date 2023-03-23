Youth Conservation Corps seeks workers

The Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs, Lincoln and Rocky Mountain ranger districts on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest are accepting applications for the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) summer employment program.

The program is for local youth ages 15-18 interested in conservation and stewardship. Participants will be hired to work the duration of the summer, June through August.

“The YCC program provides a gateway to fulfilling careers for youth in our local community that equips them with the skills, knowledge and a network to be successful in future natural resource positions,” said Program Manager Rory Glueckert. “… we look forward to working alongside students on projects that benefit ecosystem health and local communities.”

The Youth Conservation Corps summer employment program was established in 1971 and continues to honor its mission to help accomplish meaningful work on public lands while employing 15- to 18-year-olds of all social, economic, ethnic and racial backgrounds.

Participants can have a backcountry experience on the Rocky Mountain Ranger District (10 days in the backcountry, four days off) or the opportunity to commute to the White Sulphur Springs Ranger District or Lincoln Ranger District for work each day (typical work schedule is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday). Youth will be hired for nine weeks and will be paid $15/hour biweekly.

Applicants can apply by email, mail or dropping off their application at the local district office.

Application forms and more information can be found on our website: https://go.usa.gov/xs9EG.

The deadline to apply for the YCC program on the Rocky Mountain Ranger District and Lincoln Ranger District is April 7. The deadline to apply for the YCC program on the Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs Ranger District is April 14.

-- Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

Mud snails found for first time in watershed

New Zealand mud snails, an aquatic invasive species that can have a long-lasting impact on local waters, were discovered last week in Silverbow Creek near the outlet of Warm Springs Ponds.

This is the first time mud snails have been detected in the Upper Clark Fork watershed.

So far Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks fisheries staff have only found two dead mud snails in Silverbow Creek but will conduct follow-up surveys when the weather warms and it is more effective to find snails.

New Zealand mud snails are an aquatic invasive species found in a variety of waterbodies across Montana. The snails have the ability to expand in population size and distribution very rapidly, potentially changing the ecology of waterbodies where they are located. Once established they are hard, if not impossible, to eradicate.

In Montana, New Zealand mud snails were first detected in 1995 in the Madison River and have since spread to the Beaverhead, Jefferson, Bighorn, Upper Missouri and Upper Yellowstone rivers.

New Zealand mud snails can survive for weeks out of the water and are easily transported on wading boots. The source of the recent mud snail introduction was most likely due to angler wading gear that carried the snail from one body of water to another.

Prevention is the key to minimizing the spread of aquatic invasives. FWP urges anglers to clean, drain and dry all equipment after each use, especially after visiting infested waters.

If you see what looks like a New Zealand mud snail, report it at fwp.mt.gov/conservation/aquatic-invasive-species/report-an-ais.

Upland Game Bird Council to meet

The Upland Game Bird Council will meet in Helena at 9 a.m. March 27 and 8:30 a.m. March 28 to review habitat enhancement activities proposed for the 2023 field season.

The meeting will be at FWP Montana Wild, located at 2668 Broadwater Ave. in Helena.

This meeting is open to the public. For meeting details, visit the Upland Game Bird Council page on the FWP website. For more information, contact Debbie Hohler at 406-444-5674, or by email to dhohler@mt.gov.

Free fur clinic in Columbia Falls

Registration is open for a free fur handling clinic in Columbia Falls on April 1.

The clinic is hosted by the Montana Trapper's Association and Montana Fur Harvesters. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 287 Midnight Lane in Columbia Falls. It is open to all ages and anyone interested in learning about fur handling techniques, ethics, and safety. Participants should bring a chair and dress warmly. Lunch will be available for $10.

To register for this outdoors skills course, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/hunt/education/advanced-education.

For more information, contact Tom Fieber at (406) 250-3386.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks