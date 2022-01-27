Outdoor Briefs: Wolf hunting and trapping on agenda for Friday

The Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet 1:30 p.m. Friday to review the wolf hunting and trapping seasons in Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 3 as required by the decision the commission made on wolf regulations during its August meeting.

The meeting Jan. 28 will be streamed live on the FWP website; there will be opportunity for public comment on any commission action.

The commission established harvest thresholds in each of FWP’s administrative regions, which total 450 statewide. If harvest meets any of these thresholds, the commission will convene to revisit the regulations and potentially adjust the season structure.

As wolf harvest in Region 3, which is generally comprised of southwest Montana, nears its threshold, the commission will discuss potential next steps and may act on some of them at this meeting. The Region 3 threshold is 82 wolves; as of Wednesday morning, the harvest for Region 3 is 74 wolves.

For up-to-date information on the status of Montana’s wolf harvest, go to FWP’s wolf dashboard, which shows the number of wolves harvested by region and wolf management unit. The dashboard is updated multiple times per day.

For all wolf hunting and trapping regulations and information, visit FWP's wolf webpage.

Ducks Unlimited fishing tourney held Feb. 19

The second annual Montana Ducks Unlimited Ice Fishing Tournament will be held Feb. 19 on Canyon Ferry Reservoir and more than $13,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded.

Big-ticket prizes include Charles Daly O/U 20 Gauge Shotguns, Kenetrek boots, Vortex Viper 10X42 Binoculars, Otter Vortex Lodge Fish House, Sitka Mountain 2700 Backpacks, Aqua View 715C Cameras, Camp Chef Pellet Smokers and $250 Kenyon Noble Gift Cards.

The Big Fish prize is $2,500 and the fisherman with the largest walleye and perch will each get $1,000.

Tournament species are walleye, perch and burbot (ling).

The entry fee for the tournament is $40 per person until February 18th and $50 on the day of the event. There is a Youth Only division (age 17 and under) for $30 per person until Feb. 18 and $40 on the day of the event.

The top 10-place prizes are determined by largest weight of a single fish and time registered for walleye and perch (two separate categories). There is not a separate category for burbot, however burbot are eligible to win the “Big Fish” for the tournament which is a standalone category that will go to the largest walleye, perch or burbot (ling) caught during the tournament. The “Big Fish” prize is eligible for both the adult and youth divisions.

They are bringing back the popular “Smallest Fish” contest. Last year’s winner took home nearly $1,300 cash for the smallest fish.

There is a pre-registration party 5-8 p.m. Feb. 18 at The Silos Junction Bar and Grill at 6999 U.S. Highway 287, Townsend. There is no fee to attend this party.

People can pick up registration information and join in raffles and a small silent auction. Food and drinks will be available to purchase onsite as well.

You can also pick up your registration contestant tag starting at 7 a.m. the day of the event.

Registration will take place in a huge outside tent on the ice located at the Silos boat launch area. Just follow the signs at the Silos Junction.

Official tournament rules and registration can be found at www.ducksonice.org. Proceeds will help support Ducks Unlimited’s conservation efforts in Montana.

Forest Service seeks campground volunteers

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest recreation staff are recruiting volunteers to serve as campground hosts.

The positions are for the Logging Creek, Many Pines and Dry Wolf Campgrounds in the Little Belt Mountains, Thain Creek Campground located in the Highwood Mountains and Crystal Lake Campground located in the heart of the Big Snowy Mountains.

Campground hosts provide their own trailer and occupy a prominent campsite in a campground. The campground host help answer visitor questions, explain and encourage compliance with the rules and provide light maintenance of campground.

The forest service would like to have a host in the campground before Memorial Day and through Labor Day weekend.

The host may leave for a couple of days throughout the week; however, they would need to be at the campground over the weekends. Interested parties who would like to work in this role for at least a month should inquire.

Depending on interest, this position could be filled with a couple of hosts spanning the duration of the summer.

This is a volunteer position only, no compensation for expenses. The ideal candidate will enjoy helping people, value a spirit of hospitality, love the outdoors, and will be able to explain and remind people about relevant rules for the good of everyone enjoying the campground.

Contact Recreation Specialist Danilo Figueroa at 406-547-6011 for more information.

