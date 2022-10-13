Outdoor briefs: Wildlife panels meeting; bear awareness; waterfowl stamps; land buy

Wildlife commission to meet Oct. 20

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet 8:30 a.m. Oct. 20 via Zoom.

The meeting will be streamed live on the FWP website and the commission will take public comment on agenda items via Zoom. To make a comment via Zoom, you must register on the FWP website. A link to register will be available from noon on Oct. 13 to noon on Oct. 19. The public will also be able to comment in person at any FWP regional office.

The commission will make final decisions on:

• Danford Pond viewing area easement acquisition and construction

• 2023 Annual Work Plan for Elk Management in Areas with Brucellosis

• Fleecer Mountain Wildlife Management Area (WMA) grazing lease renewals

• City of Havre Urban Deer Management Action Plan

• Bad Rock Canyon WMA hunting regulations

• Extending the 2022 fishing regulations to the 2023 fishing season

• Half Moon Slough petition

• Policy for submitting rulemaking petitions to the commission

FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186.

For the full agenda, background on the scheduled topics and public comments, go to the Fish and Wildlife Commission page on the FWP website.

FWP’s website offers live streamed audio of each Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting.

Residents urged to keep food from bears

During the fall, bears are busy eating anything they can to fatten up for winter hibernation.

To keep both bears and humans safe, Montana residents need to keep properties clean and free of any attractants. Common attractants include open garbage cans, barbeque grills and fruit from trees.

Recently, Lockwood, Big Timber, Absarokee and other communities have been experiencing more bear conflicts than usual. Natural food sources such as berries are in short supply this year, so bears may be more likely to seek out food in residential areas. Montana is bear country and all residents should be prepared for the presence of bears, even in neighborhoods.

To remain safe and prevent bears from getting into trouble, FWP is asking residents to eliminate any opportunity for bears to find food in or around their homes, businesses and vehicles. Residents should store all garbage, barbecue grills, pet food, horse pellets and livestock feed in a locked building. They should remove all bird feeders and clean up apples, berries and other potential food sources from their yard. Bear-proofing also includes thoroughly cleaning decks and patios around barbecue areas to remove odors from previous cooking.

Finding food before denning season is a bear’s only objective this time of year. A bear will not remain in an area where attractants have been secured, properties are clean, and food is not available.

If you see a bear near your residence or need to report a conflict, please call your local bear specialist at the contact number found at FWP’s website: https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear/contact.

For more information on staying safe in bear country, please visit:

Private land wildlife panel to meet

The Private Land/Public Wildlife Advisory Committee will meet 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 152 at the Montana State Capitol building in Helena.

The 13-member advisory committee, appointed by the governor, is charged with reviewing FWP’s access programs and offering recommendations to help achieve program goals and maintaining good relations between hunters and landowners. Members are Ed Beall, chair, of Helena, Eric Albus of Hinsdale, Tierani Brusett of Billings, Cynthia Cohan of Butte, Lee Cornwell of Glasgow, Paul Ellis of Bozeman, Everett Headley of Stevensville, Donna McDonald of Alder, Rod Paschke of Jordan, Rich Roth of Big Sandy, Raymond Rugg of Superior, Drew Steinberger of Billings and Dale Tribby of Miles City.

Agenda items include:

Elk Hunting Access (EHA) Agreements/454 program Bull: cow ratio for quota districts o Licensing input on landowner participation in EHA/Landowner Preference PLPW discussion/additional recommendations consideration

Block management payment cap and per hunter day payment analysis

PALA: program scoring and assessment /department process

PLPW discussion/refinement of recommendations to FWP

PLPW Initiatives Improving hunter behavior/communication ethics/respect efforts

Communication/marketing plan update for fall 2022

Bonus point incentive for those completing Hunter/Landowner Stewardship Course

Update on hunter education video/course sub-committee report out

The meeting will be streamed live on the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov/plpw. Public comment will be taken in person and via Zoom. To make a comment via Zoom, you must register on the FWP website by noon on Oct. 17. For more information on PLPW and a full agenda, visit the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov/plpw.

Hunters must have waterfowl stamp with them

Waterfowl season is underway, and hunters need to make sure to have their signed federal waterfowl stamp with them while hunting.

The MyFWP mobile app will also list the federal stamp as something the hunter possesses, but to be legal in the field, hunters must also have the signed stamp in their possession.

FWP may buy more property in Billings

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks released a draft environmental assessment (EA) to buy more property and develop existing property near regional headquarters for administrative and public safety purposes. Public comments on the Pemberton Lane draft EA will be accepted from Oct. 7 to Nov. 7 at 12 p.m.

The purpose of this project is to acquire 501 Pemberton Lane in Billings, near FWP Region 5 headquarters at 2300 Lake Elmo Drive. At 2.4 acres, the Pemberton Lane purchase would provide additional space to park and store larger equipment, vehicles and trailers. Currently, there are no structures on the property. To meet subdivision requirements and the security needs of FWP, fencing would be installed around the property, and streetlights and sidewalks would be installed along Pemberton Lane. Area residents and state park users would benefit from these safety developments.

Future development of the property may include a maintenance shop, indoor storage, expanded meeting and office space and possible housing and RV hook-ups for seasonal staff. A separate EA would be published to address further development. This lot may also provide space for Hunter and Bowhunter Education field courses. Because of the proximity to existing FWP administrative buildings, the Pemberton Lane property is a convenient location to meet the agency’s operation needs.

The EA also proposes the installation of sidewalks along Lake Elmo Drive, an unloading zone for recreationalists accessing Lake Elmo State Park in the headquarters parking area and a streetlight above the unloading area. These developments on existing FWP property would improve pedestrian access and safety in the state park.

The Pemberton Lane EA can be found online at: https://fwp.mt.gov/binaries/content/assets/fwp/news/public-notices/2022/region-5/pemberton-ea_draft-public-comment-10_7_2022.pdf

Physical copies of the draft EA are available at the FWP office at 2300 Lake Elmo Drive in Billings or requested in the mail by calling 406-247-2940.

Written comments should be sent to:

Montana FWP Region 5

Attn: 501 Pemberton Lane Acquisition Comments

2300 Lake Elmo Drive.

Billings, MT 59105

Emailed comments can be sent to fwpregion5pc@mt.gov; please use subject: Pemberton Lane Acquisition.

Phone comments can be directed to: Mike Ruggles at 406-247-2951.