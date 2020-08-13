Outdoor briefs: Watercraft inspections; Lewis & Clark Caverns adjust hours

Over 90,000 Watercraft Inspections
All watercraft inspection stations are open except for the Eureka station due to the ongoing border closure with Canada. Most stations are operating during daylight hours seven days a week. See the watercraft inspection schedules at www.CleanDrainDryMT.com
A record number of watercraft have been inspected this season with over 90,000 inspections and high levels of out of state boat traffic.
25 mussel fouled vessels have been intercepted at the Anaconda, Dillon, Flowing Wells, Hardin and Nashua watercraft inspection stations.
August, September hours at Lewis & Clark Caverns
Montana State Parks has announced adjusted hours of operation and cavern tours at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park, beginning Aug. 20, as the season begins to wind down.
As of Aug. 20, the visitor centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, with Paradise Tours every hour from 9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tours will continue to be limited and offered by reservation only. To make a reservation, contact the park by phone at 406-287-3541. Tours are often fully booked a week in advance. Visitors can reserve spots up to two weeks in advance of their desired tour dates.
For the weekends of Aug. 22-23, Aug. 29-30, and Sept. 5-6, advance reservations will also be available for additional tours at 5:15 and 6:15 p.m. daily to help accommodate more visitors on the weekends. After Sept. 6, tours will be offered daily, every hour from 9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. until Sept. 30.
The Paradise Tour is about a mile of walking and 1.5 hours. It features the largest and most decorated room in the cave system. Masks are required, and staff cleans the handrails with bleach during each tour.
For more information about these or other events at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park, call 406-287-3541.
