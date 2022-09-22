Outdoor briefs: Turkey hunting, Rainbow Trailhead closure, Glacier hawk watch event

No fall turkey hunting in Region 4 this season

Montana hunters are reminded that all fall turkey hunting is closed in central Montana's Region 4 this year after regulation changes were made during the 2022-23 season setting process.

The new regulation closing the fall season is an attempt to eliminate the harvest of hen turkeys, which were legal to hunt in past years. Fish, Wildlife & Parks managers hope that closing the fall season will help turkey populations expand in the region so the fall season can be re-opened in the near future.

Beginning in 2022, spring turkey hunting in Region 4 is open to any hunter with a general turkey license, and will allow the harvest of male (gobbler) turkeys. In past years, hunters were required to draw a special permit in order to hunt in portions of Region 4 during the spring season.

For more information and turkey hunting regulations, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/hunt/regulations/turkey.

-- Montana FWP

Rainbow Trailhead to close at Giant Springs State Park

GREAT FALLS -- The Rainbow Trailhead, which provides access to the North Shore Trail in Giant Springs State Park, will be closed from Oct. 3-14.

The closure is due to a construction project that will address spring and groundwater issues that impact the trailhead during the spring months.

During this time access to the North Shore Trail and service road will be limited as parking will not be allowed at the Rainbow Trailhead or along the Rainbow Dam Road. Trail users who wish to access the North Shore Trail or the service road are asked to please utilize the Ryan Trailhead or the Sulphur Springs Trailhead instead.

For more information about the construction project, contact park manager Alex Sholes at alex.sholes@mt.gov or the Giant Springs Ranger Station at 406-727-1212.

-- Montana FWP

Annual hawk watch event returns to Glacier

Glacier National Park will host its annual Mount Brown Hawk Watch Program on Sept. 30 from noon-4 p.m. near Lake McDonald Lodge. This will be the first time in two years that this event has returned to GNP.

Park biologists will teach volunteers how to identify and count migrating raptors during the event. Biologists, park staff and volunteers will be on hand to answer questions about the integral role of raptors in our ecosystems, the risks they face, and why Glacier has started the Mount Brown Hawk Watch Program. Educators from Montana Wild Wings Recovery Center will also be on site with live raptors between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to provide close-up looks at some of the raptor species that migrate past Mount Brown.

The event will begin at the Golden Eagle interpretive sign near Jammer Joe’s parking lot; snacks and hot beverages will be provided. Participants should come prepared with their own binoculars. Attendees need not stay for the duration of the program and may also choose to hike to an observation point just below Mount Brown Lookout. People interested in hiking up Mount Brown should call the Glacier Citizen Science Office for hike times and additional details.

Each year in the fall, golden eagles migrate from northern breeding grounds to warmer climates. One of the most important North American golden eagle migration routes passes directly through Glacier National Park along the Continental Divide. Large numbers of other raptors also use this migration corridor during the fall and spring months.

In the mid-1990s biologists documented nearly 2,000 golden eagles migrating past Mount Brown annually. Recent data from outside Glacier National Park indicate significant declines in golden eagle numbers. Due to this concern, the park initiated a Citizen Science Raptor Migration Project in 2011 to investigate possible locations for a Hawk Watch site. Hawk Watch sites are part of an international effort to track long-term raptor population trends using systematic migrating raptor counts. Observers also record data on sex, age, color and behavior of raptors, as well as weather and environmental conditions. To see a map of Hawk Watch sites around the world go to hawkcount.org/sitesel.php.

Glacier National Park Conservancy donors provide support for this program. Contact GLAC_citizen_science@nps.gov or call 406-888-7986 for more information.