Outdoor Briefs: Tour guides, Elk Hunting Access, invasive species

Tour guides needed at Caverns state park

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is hosting a hiring event for seasonal tour guide positions on Monday.

Applicants can come to the main visitor center any time between 1-4 p.m. where on-the-spot interviews will be held. These positions will not exceed 90 work days.

Tour guides lead hikes through the caverns two to three times a day. The position entails walking 6 miles of moderately steep terrain plus about 1,800 stairs each workday, with a 1,000-foot elevation gain.

There are many benefits of working at Montana’s first state park. Staff members enjoy spending time in a highly decorated cave, interacting with visitors from around the world and working outdoors.

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2. For more information about the park, visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.

Eager elk hunters can sign up

Elk hunters interested in signing up for an opportunity to hunt cow elk on private lands enrolled in Elk Hunting Access (EHA) agreements can do so through Aug 1.

The EHA public hunter list will be randomized with hunters contacted sequentially starting at the top of the list. This email contact will include instructions for timely next steps the hunter needs to take to participate in the access opportunity.

The participating private lands are in hunting districts 416, 426, 445 and 590. The required hunting licenses are Elk B 004-00 and Elk B 005-00. There will be a separate sign-up list for each license and hunters may sign-up for both lists.

To be placed on the EHA public sign-up list, resident and nonresident hunters can sign up through the MyFWP portal: https://myfwp.mt.gov/fwpExtPortal/login/login.jsp.

This process requires hunters to keep their email address current in their ALS record. Possession of a qualifying Elk B license is not required to sign up on the EHA public hunter list, but hunters must possess the required license when they go hunting.

Both the Elk B 004-00 and Elk B 005-00 licenses will be available to purchase over the counter starting Aug. 8 to both residents and nonresidents.

If selected, hunters must finalize their acceptance of the hunting opportunity within the time frame specified in the email; otherwise, the opportunity will be offered to the next hunter on the list.

Hunters will be required to agree to terms set by the EHA agreement including but not limited to land use restrictions, harvest reporting and participation in FWP’s annual program satisfaction survey.

Once a hunter declines a hunting opportunity, he or she will not be eligible to be selected for any other 2nee022 EHA hunting opportunity.

For more information, contact the FWP licensing office at 406-444-2950 or fwplic@mt.gov.

Help battle aquatic invasive species

Boaters and other water recreationists need to follow the rules to prevent aquatic invasive species from affecting Montana’s waters.

All watercraft entering Montana must be inspected for aquatic invasive species. An inspection is required before launching on Montana waters.

Non-residents transporting watercraft into Montana must buy a Vessel AIS Prevention Pass before launching. The fee is $30 for motorized and $10 for nonmotorized watercraft. The pass is valid until Dec. 31. Inspection is required for Montana residents before launch if: the boat is entering the state, crossing west over the Continental Divide or entering the Flathead basin.

So far this year, FWP and its partners have inspected 30,000 watercraft. Of those, 31 were mussel-fouled and 90 were found with aquatic weeds. The most recent detection was on June 28, when mussels were found on the anchor of a boat traveling from Lake Erie to Chelan, Wash. Inspectors decontaminated the boat, locked the boat to the trailer, and officials in Washington were notified so they could follow up when it reaches its destination.

FWP and partner agencies, which include as tribes, counties and conservation district staff, operate more than 25 road-side watercraft inspection stations across the state. To find a watercraft inspection station or to learn more, go to CleanDrainDryMT.com or call the FWP Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau at 406-444-2440.

FWP staff and partners have submitted more than 450 AIS early detection samples this year. Those samples were analyzed by the FWP AIS Early Detection Lab, and no evidence of invasive mussels detected. The only new detection so far this season is one new population of New Zealand mudsnails in the Bozeman area.