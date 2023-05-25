Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Snowmelt causes soggy start to summer; sites remain closed

Memorial Day weekend typically coincides with the opening of many of campgrounds and day use areas across the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

This year, rapid snowmelt caused a few sites to go underwater.

Deep Creek Picnic Area experienced substantial damage from a spring runoff event that pushed river debris all the way out to the access road, District Ranger Aaron Webber said.

“We now have a closure order in place for it and will reopen it as soon as it is safe to do so,” he said.

A copy of the closure order for Deep Creek Picnic Area is available on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest under “alerts and notices.”

Other sites impacted by water include Moose Creek and Jumping Creek campgrounds that will both be opened once the water recedes.

Visitors traveling to the forest this summer can get the latest information on the status of campgrounds, trails and other developed recreational sites by calling our front offices. Visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/contactus/hlcnf/about-forest/contactus to find a list of our offices. Visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/hlcnf/recreation for the most up-to-date information about our campground and developed rec-site statues. Follow us on Facebook @HLCNF or Twitter @LewisandClarkNF for the latest updates.

-- Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

Montana trail grant awards out for 2023

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks said 31 trail organizations, communities and various land-managing agencies throughout the state will receive Montana Trail Stewardship Grant Program (MTSGP) grant awards for their projects in 2023.

Fifty-one MTSGP applications were received this year. Applicants included federal and state agencies, towns, cities, counties, private clubs and nonprofit organizations.

The MTSGP current awards nearly $955,000 in state funds. Grants funds are allocated to the highest-scoring projects based upon their relative scores and State Trails Advisory Committee (STAC) recommendations.

FWP administers the MTSGP, a program funded through a portion of Montana’s light motor vehicle registration fee and from the taxation of recreational marijuana. The program provides grant funding for trail and trail-related projects across the state. Eligible projects include development and rehabilitation work on urban, rural and backcountry trails; construction of community trails; and snowmobile and cross-country ski trail maintenance and grooming operations.

A list of the successful 2023 MTSGP grant recipients is available at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/grant-programs/trail-stewardship; click on “2023 Grant Application Cycle.”

For more information, contact FWP recreation and trails coordinator Tom Lang, tom.lang@mt.gov.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Great Falls Family Fishing Day is June 3

Families can kick off their summer of outdoor activities by attending the Great Falls Family Fishing Day event scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon June 3, at Wadsworth Pond Park in Great Falls.

The event is typically the largest fishing clinic in the state and features short educational stations on fish identification, knot tying, casting, and fly tying, followed by open fishing for all who attend. Youth who take part and complete all education stations are eligible for a rod/reel fishing outfit donated by the Great Falls Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited (limited supplies).

After the event ends, youth and adults may stay at the pond and continue to fish until sunset on June 4 without a fishing license, as a condition of the educational license exemption provided for the event by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

Family Fishing Day is a cooperative effort to teach basic fishing skills and encourage participation in the outdoors by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks along with volunteers and support from Montana Walleyes Unlimited, Montana Trout Unlimited, Sun River Watershed Group, City of Great Falls Parks and Recreation Department, and Red Horse Squadron at Malmstrom AFB.

For more information, contact the Great Falls FWP Region 4 Office at 406-454-5840.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Public land panel to meet June 1

The Private Land/Public Wildlife Advisory Committee will meet 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 1 at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks headquarters and via Zoom.

The 13-member advisory committee, appointed by the governor, is charged with reviewing FWP’s access programs and offering recommendations to help achieve program goals and maintaining good relations between hunters and landowners.

The meeting will be streamed live on the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov/plpw, where you can also find more information on the committee and a full agenda. A Zoom link will be posted closer to the date of the meeting. To make a public comment via Zoom, you must register on the FWP website by noon on May 31. FWP headquarters is at 1420 E. 6th Ave. in Helena.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Glacier National Park, FWP looking at grizzly bear trends

Glacier National Park is participating in an interagency effort led by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to monitor grizzly bear population trends in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem using bait stations, automated cameras, and traps to capture and monitor grizzly bears inside the park.

The park attempts to maintain a sample of up to 10 radio-marked female grizzly bears of an estimated population of 300 grizzly bears living in the park. Trapping efforts will continue at various locations throughout Glacier National Park May-October.

Bait stations and trap sites will be marked with brightly colored warning signs. Visitors are urged to heed these signs and not enter areas closed for baiting or trapping. In 2010, a man was killed by a grizzly east of Yellowstone National Park after he wandered into a capture site. The warning signs are for visitors’ protection to avoid dangerous human-bear interactions.

-- Glacier National Park

Celebrate Trails Day by volunteering

Celebrate National Trails Day by volunteering at a pair of local state parks in early June.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is hosting a pair of events on Saturday, June 3. Teams will tackle trail maintenance activities, including pulling noxious weeds and fixing damaged sections of trails, at Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell and the Wild Horse Island Unit of Flathead Lake State Park. Tools will be provided.

Registration is required for each event.

For more information and to register for the Wild Horse Island event, call (406) 837-3041, Ext. 0.

For more info and to register for the Lone Pine event, call (406) 755-2706, Ext. 4, or email miranda.boyd@mt.gov.

Lunch will be provided by the Kalispell Daybreak Rotary at the Lone Pine event, which is co-hosted by Foy's to Blacktail Trails. A ride to Wild Horse Island will be provided to volunteers.

National Trails Days is on the first Saturday in June each year to celebrate trails.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Glacier National Park taking comment on trout

Glacier National Park is seeking public comment by June 14 on an environmental assessment proposing westslope cutthroat and bull trout preservation in Gunsight Lake. The EA is available for public review and comment for 30 days on the National Park Service (NPS) Planning, Environment & Public Comment (PEPC) website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/GunsightLake.

Glacier National Park is proposing to remove non-native rainbow trout from Gunsight Lake and establish the lake as secure habitat for native westslope cutthroat trout and bull trout. Action is needed to remove the risk of hybridization to downstream native westslope cutthroat trout, provide westslope cutthroat and bull trout with habitat that is secure from the threats of hybridization and climate change, and support native trout genetics throughout the St. Mary River drainage.

Under the proposal, non-native rainbow trout would be removed from Gunsight Lake using an EPA registered and approved fish toxicant, rotenone. While rotenone degrades naturally with sunlight and water movement, detoxification would be hastened with a neutralizing agent. The neutralizing agent, potassium permanganate, is widely used for the treatment of municipal drinking water and wastewater. Both rotenone and potassium permanganate would dissipate with no detectable long-term changes to water quality.

Project activities would begin early September with application in late summer or early fall to reduce the likelihood of non-target organisms being present. Native fish, including westslope cutthroat trout and bull trout, are not currently present in Gunsight Lake. The treatment area and Gunsight Pass Trail would be temporarily closed to the public during rotenone application. The Gunsight Lake wilderness campground would be closed to camping Sept. 1 until spring.

Following the removal of the non-native rainbow trout, genetically pure westslope cutthroat trout and bull trout would be translocated into Gunsight Lake, likely by helicopter.

In 2019, Glacier National Park in partnership with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (MFWP), the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), and Glacier National Park Conservancy undertook a similar project in the Camas Creek drainage removing non-native Yellowstone cutthroat trout from Camas and Evangeline Lakes and translocating native westslope cutthroat trout and bull trout to both lakes.

The EA evaluates impacts to westslope cutthroat trout; bull trout; amphibians; aquatic macroinvertebrates; zooplankton; grizzly bears; common loons and other water birds; water quality; recommended wilderness; natural soundscapes; and visitor use and experience.

Comments can be posted on the NPS PEPC website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/GunsightLake or sent by mail to Superintendent, Glacier National Park, Attn: Gunsight Lake EA, P.O. Box 128, West Glacier, Montana, 59936.

-- Glacier National Park