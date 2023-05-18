Snake program slithers into park Saturday

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will host a program on snakes at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The program with Dan “The Snake Man” Waitt will focus on snakes and how adults and children can safely enjoy the park and trails this summer.

No advance registration is required for this free program, and participants should meet at the visitor center in the park, which is 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270.

For directions or more information about First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park visit: http://stateparks.mt.gov/first-peoples-buffalo-jump or call (406) 866-2217.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Nonresident hunters can add name to list

From now through June 30, nonresident hunters can register their name to the Alternate’s List on MyFWP.

Every year, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks gets several unused nonresident combination licenses (big game, general elk and general deer combination licenses) returned by customers. FWP resells these returned licenses through the Alternate’s List.

The Alternate’s List is an option for nonresident hunters to express their interest in purchasing one of these returned licenses by registering their name to this listing. A hunter can register to purchase their choice of only one nonresident combination license per year (big game, general elk or general deer combination licenses). The list is randomized in mid-July. The hunter in the uppermost randomized position on the list will be contacted by email in August to finalize the purchase of the license, and so on until the returned NR combo licenses are eventually exhausted.

Payment for the license fee is not required to sign up for the Alternate’s List. If your randomized position falls at the top of the listing, you will be contacted by email with instructions on how to complete the purchase of the license. Being on this list or obtaining a license from this list has no effect on your existing preference points.

MyFWP also allows you to check where your position lands on this Alternate’s List after the randomization process occurs in mid-July. Please be sure to check back after then.

The odds of getting a license from these lists vary greatly from year to year. Refunds and issuance may occur at any time after mid-July, but availability of these licenses increase between early fall and the opening of general hunting season in late October.

For more information, visit http://fwp.mt.gov/hunting/licensedraw/alternatesList.html.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

FWP to host fly fishing classes in Bozeman

BOZEMAN – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will host several fly fishing classes in Bozeman next month.

These classes will be free and geared toward helping new anglers become familiar with the basics. Topics will include fly casting, fly tying, fishing knots and how to choose the right fly. All class equipment will be provided, but participants should be prepared to be outdoors for much of the class.

Space is limited, and participants must sign up in advance.

Classes for adults will be on these dates: June 10, June 17 and June 24.

Classes for youth will also be offered. They will be open to youth of any age, but kids under age 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Youth classes will be on these dates: June 16, June 22 and June 23.

All classes will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at FWP’s Region 3 headquarters in Bozeman, 1400 S. 19th Ave. To register for a class, please call 406-577-7909 or send an email to John.Miller@mt.gov.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Avoid conflicts with wildlife as WMAs open

Most of Montana’s 76 Wildlife Management Areas opened May 15.

The long winter and heavy snowpack have left a limited area for wildlife to forage. With grizzly bear activity increasing, people visiting WMAs should remain vigilant and practice techniques to avoid surprise encounters.

Bears, elk and shed-antler hunters will be sharing the same space. Most animals see, hear and smell humans long before humans detect the presence of animals. Depending on the distance between the animals and humans, the animals decide whether to stay, defend themselves or flee.

People venturing into the outdoors should “Be Bear Aware” by following these precautionary steps:

Carry and know how to use bear spray.

Travel in groups whenever possible and plan to be out in the daylight hours.

Avoid carcass sites and concentrations of ravens and other scavengers.

Watch for signs of bears such as bear scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses.

Make noise, especially near streams or in thick forest where hearing and visibility is impaired. This can be the key to avoiding encounters. Most bears will avoid humans when they know humans are present.

Don't approach a bear.

For more information on recreating in Montana’s bear country, visit the FWP Bear Aware website at fwp.mt.gov/be-bear-aware.

For more information about WMAs, visit fwp.mt.gov/fishAndWildlife/wma/.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks