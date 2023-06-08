Rec board to discuss Smith River bonus point system

During its virtual meeting on June 12, the Montana State Parks and Outdoor Recreation Board will discuss administrative rulemaking for the Smith River bonus point system. The meeting begins at 1 p.m.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is proposing rules to establish a Smith River bonus point system in the Administrative Rules of Montana (ARM) pursuant to House Bill No. 846 enacted by the 2023 Legislature. The bill requires the rules to be adopted for residents and nonresidents. The bill also limits the number of Smith River permits that nonresidents may buy to not more than 10% of available permits.

Public comment was taken during the consideration of HB 846 in the 2023 Legislature. If the State Parks and Recreation Board approves the department’s proposal to initiate rulemaking, the next step would be for the board to consider proposed language from the department. This step would occur at the August 2023 board meeting and include opportunity for the public to comment on the proposed language to the board.

Other agenda items are:

Approve the remainder of the $2 million available for capital development at Somers Beach State Park.

Approve initiation of rulemaking on a consolidated set of administrative public use rules for all department lands administered by FWP.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Travel between Canadian/US parks to reopen

Waterton Lakes National Park in Alberta, Canada, and Glacier National Park announce that pedestrian and watercraft cross-border travel between the parks will reopen for the 2023 season.

The Goat Haunt area of Glacier National Park will open for the season on June 24. Goat Haunt is a remote area on the southern end of Upper Waterton Lake. The area is only accessible by watercraft or hiking trails.

Glacier National Park will have interpretive programs starting the week of June 25 at Goat Haunt this year.

International Peace Park hikes will be co-led with a Parks Canada interpreter and a National Park Service interpretive park ranger on Fridays starting June 30 to Sept. 1.

The season program calendar is still being updated and visitors should check back as the season nears.

Goat Haunt backcountry camping shelters will also be open for the 2023 season.

“I'm thrilled that we are reopening Goat Haunt and renewing a visitor experience that is at the heart of the International Peace Park,” Dave Roemer, Glacier National Park superintendent, said in a news release. “Goat Haunt is the perfect place to celebrate the long-standing peace and friendship between the United States and Canada ...”

The best and most common way to access Goat Haunt is from Waterton Lakes National Park. Visitors can:

Hike the Lakeshore trail. The trail starts in the Waterton Village at the Bertha trailhead and leads south to the Goat Haunt Ranger Station. The hike to Goat Haunt is 8.5 miles one way, requiring a prebooked return ferry trip through Shoreline Cruises, or nearly 17 miles round trip.

Paddle, take a personal watercraft, enjoy a scenic cruise, or take a hiking ferry. All nonmotorized watercraft require an inspection, and all motorized watercrafts require a 90-day quarantine before launching in Waterton Lakes National Park. More information on watercraft requirements is on the Parks Canada website.

Travel across the United States-Canada border requires planning ahead and adherence to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Canadian Border Service Agency (CBSA) regulations. Visitors wanting to cross the border by personal watercraft or hiking trail must have a passport and report their entry to the United States via the CBP ROAM app and their return to Canada to CBSA via telephone. Visitors taking a cruise through Shoreline Cruises do not require a passport. Kiosks will be available near the boat dock for visitors to use ROAM.

More information about the CBP ROAM app can be found on the CBP’s website.

-- Waterton Lakes and Glacier national parks

US Forest Service seeks forestry techs

The Judith-Musselshell and Belt Creek-White Sulphur Ranger Districts are hiring two GS 4/5 forestry tech positions.

These positions will work primarily in developed recreation, helping maintain the campgrounds and rental cabins.

Duty locations are Neihart and Stanford. The job is open to the public, and the application period closes June 12. Those with questions should call Stanford at 406-566-2292 and at Neihart 406-236-5511.

-- U.S. Forest Service

Rob Quist to perform at state park

Missouri Headwaters State Park in Three Forks will host a free program featuring Montana musician Rob Quist at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The program will be behind the park office. There is no cost to Montana residents. An $8 entrance fee applies at Montana state parks for all nonresident vehicles.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chair and bug spray. S’mores will be served afterward.

Quist is an award-winning singer, songwriter and published poet. He has toured national and internationally for more than five decades, releasing 16 albums of mostly original music. He was the lead vocalist and principal songwriter for the Mission Mountain Wood Band, the Montana Band, and later formed his own band, Rob Quist & Great Northern.

Missouri Headwaters State Park is about 5 miles north of Three Forks on Trident Road. For more information about the park, please visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/missouri-headwaters or call 406-285-3610.

Small part of Jefferson River closed to recreation

A small portion of the Jefferson River near Three Forks is closed to all recreation.

The closure extends from Williams’ Bridge Fishing Access Site to the bridge on Meridian Road. High river flows coupled with ongoing repairs to Meridian Bridge have created a hazardous obstruction for people floating on the river.

The closure will remain in effect until further notice. For updated information on restrictions and closures of lands managed by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and waterbodies, visit fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.

Public can comment on First Peoples park's future

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is starting a public planning process to guide future development and enhancements at the historic First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park south of Great Falls.

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is a National Historic Landmark with one of the largest bison cliff jumps in North America, and a significant site for Montana’s Indigenous people. FWP’s goal is to steward the site in a way that honors its historical and archaeological significance while providing safe, enjoyable recreational and interpretive experiences for visitors.

This process will kick off with a virtual public information meeting on June 8, 2023 at 6 p.m. Information on the meeting and planning process are available online at https://fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/first-peoples-planning-project.

The overall planning process is expected to take several months. In this initial stage FWP will conduct public scoping through a survey that is available online as well as in-person at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park and at FWP’s Region 4 office. The survey asks general questions about current usage, interests, and ideas for the site, and will be available through June 30.

Throughout this planning process, FWP hopes to engage with a diverse set of stakeholders including residents, current and prospective park users, subject matter experts, and tribal representatives. FWP will conduct surveys, hold in-person and virtual meetings, and gather necessary data from a variety of sources to help develop a plan for First Peoples Buffalo Jump.

Later in the year, FWP will organize another round of public feedback to narrow in on a site development proposal. A final planning document will be issued for more public input before a recommendation is forwarded to the State Parks and Recreation Board for final approval.

Biennial hunting season-setting process begins in June

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will kick off the biennial hunting season-setting process earlier to allow for more public engagement and greater transparency. Public involvement will begin in June and end in November. In the past, public involvement happened primarily in December and January.

FWP will conduct scoping meetings around the state from June 15 to July 15. FWP staff will look to hunters to provide broad input on regulation changes they’d like to see. Staff will also look for feedback on a few specific proposals.

These scoping meetings are more formal than in past years and will replace the public meetings FWP used to hold to present and discuss tentative regulations. However, these scoping meetings are not the same as public comment meetings. FWP staff will listen at the scoping meetings and capture the general themes and then use the information to develop draft regulations, which will be released for public comment in October. FWP will hold additional public meetings in early November to answer questions about the draft regulation proposals. Comment on the draft regulation proposals will be collected through the FWP website during the fall public commenting period. The final decision on regulations will come at the December Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting.

Hunting regulation changes are done every other year. This new process will give the public a better understanding of where regulation changes are coming from, how FWP is engaging the public, and what changes are being suggested by individual commissioners.

The earlier start to the process will also result in the availability of hunting regulations at the beginning of the license year – March 1.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks