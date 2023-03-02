Smith River permit results available online

GREAT FALLS – The permit lottery results to float Smith River State Park in 2023 are available online on FWP’s website. In addition to the online results, successful applicants will be notified via email. Links within the email will allow permit holders to download and print their float permit, as well as access important and detailed information regarding their upcoming Smith River float. Permits are required to float the iconic 59-mile stretch of the Smith River, which is celebrated for its spectacular scenery, remote location and excellent trout fishing.

The number of applications received this year was down slightly from 2022, with 14,497 applicants who were awarded a total of 1,470 float permits for launch dates between April 1 and Oct. 31. Montana residents drew 902 float permits, while nonresidents drew 568 permits. Every date between April 1 and Aug. 21 had all available permits allocated. The Smith River is typically floatable from mid-April to mid-July.

For applicants who were unsuccessful in the regular permit drawing, Smith River Super Permit chances are available through March 23 for $5 each. One Super Permit winner will be allowed to launch on any date of their choosing. Chances may be purchased at FWP’s online licenses service webpage. The Super Permit drawing will be held on March 29.

Floaters may also call the Smith River Reservation and Information Line at 406-454-5861 beginning Monday, March 6, to request any remaining launch dates or cancelled permits. The call line will be open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Floaters should be aware of the following items this year:

Floater registration will occur via phone, two days in advance of each scheduled launch date. In addition, the river rangers will assign a one-hour time interval for each float group to approach the boat ramp to launch.

Camp Baker is now a day-use only site, with no overnight camping allowed, except for the period of Sept. 1 through Nov. 30.

Pit toilets will continue to be provided in 2023 and floaters will not be required to pack-out human waste. Beginning in 2024, it is anticipated that mandatory human waste pack-out will be required.

For more information about Smith River State Park visit: https://fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/smith-river.

Public comment deadline for proposals coming up

HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on several proposals slated to go to the Fish and Wildlife Commission in April. Comment is open through March 27. Those cover sheets and the opportunity to submit public comment electronically can be found on the commission webpage.

After public comment, commissioners can offer amendments to the proposals as they see fit. The proposals and supporting documents, any commissioner amendments available at that time and collected public comment will all be available on the commission webpage two weeks prior to the commission meeting.

The commission will make a final decision on these proposals at its meeting on April 18.

2023–2024 Fall Migratory Bird Regulations

Proposed season dates for ducks, coots, geese, and swans for 2023–2024:

Pacific Flyway (PF) - Ducks, coots, and geese: Sept. 30 – Jan. 12, 2024 (except scaup season closing Dec. 24); Swans: Oct. 7 – Dec. 1

Central Flyway (CF) - Ducks and coots: Zone 1 – Sept. 30– Jan. 4, 2024; Zone 2 – Sept. 30 – Oct. 8, and Oct. 21– Jan. 16, 2024 (closed 12 days, Oct. 9–20). A bonus teal season Sept. 30 – Oct. 8, in the CF will allow hunters to take two additional blue-winged teal.

CF - Geese: Zone 1 – Sept. 30 – Jan. 12, 2024; Zone 2 – Sept. 30 – Oct. 8, 2023, and Oct. 21, 2023 – Jan. 24, 2024 (closed 12 days, Oct. 9–20); CF swans: Sept. 30, 2023 – Jan. 4, 2024 (both zones, no split season).

Duck, coot, and goose daily and possession limits for both flyways are proposed to be the same as in 2022–2023. The special two-day Youth Waterfowl Season will be Sept. 23–24, 2023 in both flyways (PF and CF).

Spring light goose season: March 1 – May 15, 2024, no bag limit.

Proposed season dates for “webless” migratory birds for 2023–2024:

Mourning doves: Sept. 1 – Oct. 30. Common snipe: Sept. 1 – Dec. 16

Rocky Mountain Population sandhill cranes (all special drawing licenses): Sept. 1 – Oct. 30

Mid-continent sandhill cranes in CF (over the counter license): Sept. 30 – Nov. 26

Lost River Wildlife Management Area (WMA) grazing lease

FWP proposes initiating an eight-year grazing lease on the Lost River WMA starting in 2023 and ending in 2030. Grazing under this alternative would occur between May 15 and Oct. 15. Grazing on the WMA would be done using a rest-rotation grazing system that includes periods of deferment and rest. The lessee would be allowed to graze 190-220 animal units and an average of 326 animal unit months each year during this lease. The proposed grazing schedule would also include periods of yearlong rest on adjacent School Trust lands included in the grazing system, benefiting wildlife habitats beyond the WMA. Managed grazing on the WMA would help maintain the productivity and vigor of perennial grasses and forbs, promote forage palatability, and decrease fire risk by reducing litter and fuel loads. The rotational grazing would also provide heterogeneity in plant heights and densities, making habitats attractive to a diversity of species.

Property addition to Paul’s Memorial Fishing Access Site (FAS)

FWP proposes to finalize the donation of 4 acres adjacent to Paul’s Memorial FAS on Lake Five near West Glacier to alleviate crowding, congestion, safety hazards and conflict at the FAS boat ramp and improve the quality of public recreational opportunity on Lake Five. The property would be incorporated into the existing FAS and existing maintenance and enforcement schedules. No improvements are planned at this time, and any future improvements would require a separate environmental assessment.

White Bear FAS biennial seasonal closure (Region 4)

FWP recommends that the commission renew the biennial seasonal closure at White Bear FAS, on the south edge of Great Falls on the Missouri River, to be effective June to September in 2023 and 2024. Instituting a seasonal closure has proven to inhibit unlawful activities at this site.

FAS Annual Rule

FWP recommends that the commission to renew the FAS Annual Rule with no changes to allow the department time to develop consolidated public use and fee rules for all FWP sites.

To comment and for more information on the proposals, go online to fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/commission/april-2023-meeting.

Paddlefish snagging closed in Yellowstone bypass channel

HELENA – During its meeting on Feb. 22, the Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted a new regulation that prohibits snagging of paddlefish within the intake fish bypass channel on the Yellowstone River.

The intake fish bypass channel is part of a Yellowstone River intake diversion dam project. The project’s objectives are to improve upstream and downstream fish passage for pallid sturgeon and other native species, including paddlefish, while maintaining water diversions into the lower Yellowstone project main canal.

Snagging for paddlefish is very popular in the lower Yellowstone and can lead to high concentrations of anglers targeting paddlefish during spawning migrations. Since it is not yet fully understood how the fish bypass channel will influence fish movements and angler behavior, the department proposed closing the bypass channel to snagging to avoid any unintentional catch of migrating pallid sturgeon and other native species.

Closing the bypass to snagging could also reduce potential conflicts between paddlefish anglers and FWP monitoring crews. The bypass channel will remain open for passage by boats and for angling by other methods.

Blackfeet Reservation moose hunt lottery opportunities available

HELENA – Those interested in entering a lottery for a guided trophy moose hunt on the Blackfeet Reservation will have two opportunities to enter the drawing. Hunters can purchase opportunities for the first lottery beginning March 1 through midnight on May 1. The second lottery sales will begin on May 3 and end on midnight July 1.

The first drawing will be held May 2. The second drawing will be held July 3.

The licenses are valid for the Blackfeet Nation archery season Sept. 2 through Oct. 13 and the Blackfeet Nation rifle season Oct. 14 through Dec. 17. The licenses are only valid on Blackfeet Nation Reservation lands.

Chances are $10 each, and hunters can purchase up to 20 chances. The lottery is open to all hunters – tribal members, nonmembers, Montana residents and nonresidents. Winners must pay the Blackfeet Tribe $3,500 within one week of successful draw to secure the hunt. The exception to this is if more than 3,500 chances are sold through the lottery, the license will be free to the winning hunter. Successful hunters can keep the moose’s head, hide and meat.

To enter the drawing, go to: fwp.mt.gov/buyandapply.

Blackfeet nonmember trophy bull moose tags are currently sold via auction for between $15,000 and $35,000 each.

In accordance with a memorandum of understanding with the Blackfeet Nation, FWP is conducting the lottery drawing on behalf of the Blackfeet Nation. For more information, contact the Blackfeet Fish and Game office at 406-338-7207.

Help wildlife survive winter by giving them space

BIG SKY – Winter and spring are stressful times for wildlife as they must rely on fat reserves and limited nutrition to survive. This can make encounters with people especially detrimental to wildlife as the stress of these encounters can deplete an animal’s energy reserves.

The best thing people can do to help wildlife survive is give them plenty of space. This helps animals retain the energy they need to make it through this season of cold temperatures and limited forage.

This need is illustrated in an area of the Spanish Peaks near Big Sky. Bighorn sheep spend the winter months in Deer Creek and Asbestos Creek, which are becoming more frequently visited destinations for backcountry skiing. Backcountry skiing in this area puts recreationists amid critical habitat for a struggling population of bighorn sheep.

Cold temperatures and heavy snowfall have brought excellent opportunities for recreationists, but they’ve also made this winter exceptionally difficult for wildlife. As people across the state head outside to enjoy skiing, looking for antler sheds and other forms of winter recreation, here are some steps they can take to help wildlife:

Avoid recreating in areas with wintering wildlife. If you plan to ski in the Spanish Peaks, be aware that Asbestos Creek and Deer Creek are essential winter habitat for bighorn sheep.

Abide by seasonal closures on wildlife management areas. Public access is closed in winter for many wildlife management areas to provide habitat security. These closures are strictly enforced.

If you encounter wildlife, especially ungulates, give them plenty of space and consider recreating elsewhere. Animals may seem like they don’t mind your presence, but stress from these encounters is harmful.

Always keep pets under control.

Never feed wildlife. Artificially feeding wildlife can cause digestive failure for animals and is illegal.

As people keep their distance from wildlife, they protect an important part of what makes Montana’s outdoors so extraordinary. To learn more, visit fwp.mt.gov.

Commission approves 10 Future Fisheries projects

HELENA – The Fish and Wildlife Commission recently approved approximately $470,000 through the Future Fisheries Program (FFIP) to improve Montana fisheries. Because of this funding, westslope cutthroat trout passage will be improved in the upper Lolo Creek watershed when eight culverts are replaced in Granite Creek. Rainbow trout and brown trout will be kept in the Prickly Pear Creek and out of an irrigation ditch when a diversion is upgraded and a fish screen is installed to separate diverted water from the fish. These are just two out of 10 projects that received FFIP funding.

This year's funding was matched by $2.1 million from outside sources. Landowners, watershed organizations, county governments and nonprofits submitted a total of 11 projects. Ten projects were approved, including seven that are west and three that are east of the Continental Divide.

Beyond those in the Lolo Creek watershed and on Prickly Pear Creek, fisheries improvements include restoration of streams to a natural condition, stream habitat installation, restoring streambanks, improving fish passage through culvert and dam removal, keeping fish out of irrigation diversions and more. Projects will help both native and non-native fish, including bull trout, mountain whitefish, westslope cutthroat trout, brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout and Rocky Mountain sculpin.

Applications for the FFIP summer-cycle grants are due May 15 and can be submitted to FWP's Fish Habitat Bureau. Application forms are available at fwp.mt.gov/FFIP or at FWP offices.

Any individual or group with a project designed to restore or enhance habitat for wild or native fish may apply for FFIP funding. Applicants are encouraged to work with local FWP fisheries biologists. Landowners and other project partners usually share project costs, extending FFIP dollars.

More information and FFIP applications are available on FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov/FFIP.

Approved FFIP projects

Great Falls Area

Spring Coulee Creek culvert replacement (Power, Teton County)

Helena Area

Little Boulder River restoration (Boulder, Jefferson County)

Prickly Pear Creek Simmental fish screen (Helena, Lewis and Clark County)

Missoula Area

Flint Creek riparian restoration phase 2B (Hall, Granite County)

Granite Creek fish passage (Lolo, Missoula County)

McKinley Lake dam removal (Missoula, Missoula County)

Nevada Creek restoration phase 6 (Helmville, Powell County)

North Burnt Fork Creek fish passage reconnection (Stevensville, Missoula County)

O’Brien Creek meadows stream restoration (Lolo, Missoula County)

Thompson Falls Area

Bull River riparian function restoration (Heron, Sanders County)

FWP announces Open Fields enrollment period

HELENA – It’s time for landowners with land enrolled in the federal Conservation Reserve Program to send in applications for enrollment in the state-sponsored Open Fields for Game Bird Hunters. Open Fields is a voluntary incentive program designed to benefit landowners while also providing habitat for upland game birds and giving bird hunters more places to hunt.

Open Fields is offered through Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ Upland Game Bird Enhancement Program and is available to private landowners with existing CRP with at least two years remaining on the contract. Landowners applying for enrollment in the 2023 general CRP sign-up are encouraged to apply for Open Fields. Up to 320 CRP acres per landowner may be enrolled. Participants receive a one-time payment based on $5 per CRP-acre each year the CRP is enrolled in the federal program.

In addition to rental payments, landowners may also qualify for financial incentives to conduct specific mid-contract management activities, such as light disking, with prior approval through the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Producers who are seeding CRP may qualify for a bonus payment of $5 per acre.

All enrollments must be on private land that is legally accessible. Landowners must agree to allow free walk-in game bird hunting without further permission. Open Fields leases allow for haying or grazing once in five years when pre-approved by the USDA Farm Services Agency.

Enrolled lands will be clearly signed to allow for walk-in game bird hunting. Because Open Fields is intended to expand areas open to the public for game bird hunting, public lands and lands already enrolled in FWP's Block Management Program or the Upland Game Bird Enhancement Program do not qualify. However, these lands may be eligible for other CRP-related habitat improvement and incentive options, including Habitat Management Leases and CRP Seed Cost-shares. Contact any staff listed on the Open Fields application and fact sheet for more information.

Applications for enrollment in Open Fields for Game Bird Hunters may be submitted now through April 14. For more information and an application, visit the Open Fields Enrollment page on FWP’s website. Funding for Open Fields is limited this year, and landowners interested in enrollment are encouraged to submit their applications early.

Community pond program project approved

HELENA – Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks recently approved $22,445 in funding for a project to enhance angling at Hollecker Lake near Glendive. The funding will come from FWP’s Community Grant Program.

The Glendive Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited will lead an effort to maintain and repair important lake amenities such as the accessible ramp and fishing pier, fishing access points, access road and more. This project is expected to ensure public access and angling opportunity are continued at this important community fishery.

FWP accepts applications for the Community Pond Program each year until Feb. 1. Application forms are available at fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/grant-programs/community-pond and from FWP offices. Any individual or group with a project designed to enhance angling at a local pond may apply for Community Pond Program funding. Projects that address youth, family, education or accessibility are preferred. Applicants are encouraged to work with local FWP fisheries biologists, and public access is required.

For more information about the program, visit fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/grant-programs/community-pond.

