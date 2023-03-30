Some rules for shed-antler hunters

With warmer temperatures and snow quickly disappearing, shed-antler hunters are anxious to get into the field.

Buck deer and bull elk and moose grow antlers each year, some to magnificent size, which drop off to regrow each spring. Hunting for and collecting these "shed" antlers in spring has become a popular activity.

Many of Montana’s wildlife management areas (WMAs) provide security to wildlife during the winter. However, shed hunters need to be aware that Montana’s big game winter range WMAs are closed to public use after hunting season and do not reopen until springtime. Many WMAs open at noon on May 15.

Most block management areas (BMAs) are closed this time of year. BMAs are strictly for commissioned-approved hunting seasons only. Access to BMAs for any other activity requires landowner permission, including shed hunting.

Additionally, collecting antler sheds or other natural objects is also prohibited in Montana State Parks.

To learn more about Montana’s WMAs — and to confirm specific opening dates — visit the Wildlife Management Area page on FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov.

Reminder to leave baby animals alone

Each spring, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks receives calls from people who have picked up deer fawns or other wildlife.

It’s important to remember that FWP does not accept, hold or rehabilitate moose, deer, elk and most other animals.

Often times, people think they are rescuing an orphaned animal. However, it’s important to understand that wildlife care for their young much differently than humans. They have strategies to provide the highest chance of survival for their young.

One strategy that some species, particularly those species that are more commonly seen as prey (deer, rabbits, birds), use is to distance themselves from their young for many hours at a time. This helps to keep predators away from their young. For example, fawns are born without a scent and it is safer for them if their mother, who has a scent, is not nearby.

This also can potentially distract a predator into focusing on the doe versus their offspring.

FWP believes wild animals thrive better in the wild where they have plenty of natural habitat (food, water, shelter, space) and thrive better with other wildlife than with humans, who they consider an apex predator. Nature provides them the best options for survival and a better quality of life.

The potential to spread wildlife disease is also a good reason to leave young wildlife alone. Baby ground squirrels, racoons and rabbits can carry zoonotic diseases, which means diseases that are infectious for humans. Examples include plague, hemorrhagic diseases and tularemia.

If you see a baby animal, whether a goose or a grizzly, keep your distance and leave it alone. Handling baby animals can be dangerous, and usually once young animals are picked up by people they can’t be rehabilitated. They are often abandoned by adult animals once human scent is transferred to them.

What can you do?

Leave it there: It’s natural for deer and elk to leave their young alone for extended periods of time.

Control your dog: Keep your dog under control, especially in the spring when newborn wildlife is most vulnerable. Pet owners can be cited and dogs that harass or kill wildlife may by law have to be destroyed.

Keep in mind: It is illegal to possess and care for a live animal taken from the wild.

As a wildlife agency, FWP’s priority is to keep wild animals wild. When people keep and raise elk, deer or other animals, it habituates wildlife to humans, potentially causing problems once released back into the wild.

Should someone bring a deer or elk to FWP, they'll be asked to take the animal back to the site where it was found. If the animal can't be returned, it may need to be humanely euthanized.

April 1 deadline for deer and elk licenses

Hunters have until April 1 to apply for deer and elk licenses, but they shouldn’t wait for the last minute.

Hunters applying for special licenses and permits need to have a valid email address. Hunters can apply for permits on the FWP website. If hunters want to apply in person, FWP offices are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Hunters and anglers can also take advantage of the MyFWP mobile app, if they haven’t already. The app holds and displays licenses, permits and E-Tags, which can be downloaded and used in the field without cell service. Hunters and anglers will need a MyFWP account to use the app, which is a secure and convenient digital profile that stores licenses, permits and related information.

To create a new account, visit the MyFWP login page. Users need to make sure to link their ALS number to the MyFWP account to ensure their hunting and fishing licenses are attached to their MyFWP account.

A MyFWP account is not used to apply for permits or to make purchases. Purchases and applications are done through the online licensing system.

Hunters will also still have the option to print copies of licenses they purchase online or at FWP offices.

If people have questions, the FWP licensing call center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 1; after April 1, the hours will return to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The call center can be reached at 406-444-2950.

Remember, if you’re applying for a special license or permit, you will need to have a valid email address.

Fish and Wildlife Commission to discuss gray wolf rules

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission is looking for public comment on whether or not to initiate rulemaking on changes to the Administrative Rules of Montana (ARM) for “control methods of the gray wolf include nonlethal and lethal means.”

This ARM provides the legal framework for wolf management in Montana, but refers to the existing wolf plan, adopted in 2003. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is working on a new wolf plan.

The proposal to the commission will allow FWP to undertake a public process to change this particular piece of the administrative rule so that it no longer references a specific wolf plan, but rather the current plan, whether that’s the 2003 plan currently in place, a 2023 plan, or some future plan.

Under Montana statute, this ARM change, like many guiding FWP’s work, must be initiated by the Fish and Wildlife Commission and then go through a prescribed public process before final adoption by the commission.

The commission meeting is scheduled for April 18. For more information, go online to fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/commission.

FWP seeks landowners interested in program

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is accepting applications from landowners interested in participating in the 2023 Block Management Program.

Block Management is a cooperative effort between landowners and FWP to help manage wildlife and public hunting activities on enrolled lands.

Through the Block Management program, landowners and FWP enter into voluntary agreements that determine how hunting will be conducted on the landowner’s property. Items such as permission requirements, times when permission will be granted, hunting opportunities provided and vehicle use are a few examples of what is covered in an agreement.

Block Management offers various benefits to landowners enrolled in the program. These benefits include assistance of FWP staff to help monitor hunting activities, compensation to help offset impacts associated with allowing public hunting, wildlife management, a free subscription to Montana Outdoors and a complimentary, non-transferable sportsman or big game combination (non-resident) license. Landowners do not relinquish any rights by enrolling and are covered by Montana’s recreational liability statute as well as livestock loss reimbursement, both of which are extended to landowners who allow access at no charge.

For more information or to receive an application packet, interested landowners can contact their local biologist, warden or FWP regional access manager or contact the Parks and Outdoor Recreation Division main office at 406-444-3750 or email LndSportRelations@mt.gov.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks