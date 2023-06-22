Rockslide temporarily closes road east of Rimini

Large rocks are obstructing Forest Service Road 299 and the road will be closed until the rocks can be safely removed.

“We don’t know how long it will take to remove the rocks safely, but we are working hard to do it as quickly as possible,” said District Ranger Kathy Bushnell. “The closure is just over a mile long and starts just east of Rimini about a mile south down the road.”

A copy of the closure order for the FSR 299 closure will be available on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest website under “Alerts and Notices.” Please contact the Helena Ranger District at (406) 449-5201 with any questions.

-- Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

Info sought on grizzly bear killed near Conrad

GREAT FALLS – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks game wardens and are seeking information on a grizzly bear cub that was shot and killed along East Lake Road near New Miami Colony west of Conrad, in Pondera County.

The bear was first discovered on June 7. Federal wildlife officials investigated the scene with the assistance of FWP game wardens and determined the bear had gunshot wounds and was killed sometime after June 4. No other information is currently available.

Wildlife crimes like this one are often solved because of information and leads provided by the public. Anyone with possible information about this bear is encouraged to visit https://myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/tipmont or call the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (847-6668). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to a conviction.

Sign-up open for surplus drawing licenses, permits

Hunters can sign up for leftover licenses and permits that were not distributed by the drawing through MyFWP on the FWP website. The resulting Surplus License List will be randomized with hunters at the top of the list contacted via email with instructions to finalize their purchase within a specified time.

To be placed on the Surplus License List, resident and nonresident hunters can sign up through the MyFWP portal. This process requires hunters to keep their email address current in their ALS record. Payment of the license fee is not required to sign up on the Surplus License List. Obtaining a license from this list has no effect on your existing preference points.

Hunters must finalize the purchase of the license/permit within the time frame specified in the email, otherwise, your opportunity will be offered to the next hunter on the randomized list. FWP may offer opportunities that have not sold out through the Surplus License List to over-the-counter customers at our internal and external license sale providers.

The time frames to sign up are as follows:

Deer & Elk Permits, Deer B & Elk B License: June 20 – July 20

Antelope, Antelope B, Crane, Special Mountain Lion: August 9– Aug. 23

Nonresidents who hold a NR Native License, Youth Combo License, or NR College Student Combination License may purchase Deer B and Elk B licenses at half price.

For more information, contact the FWP licensing office at 406-444-2950 or fwplic@mt.gov.

FWP accepting applications for ice fishing contests

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is accepting ice fishing contests applications for the 2023-2024 season. Participants must comply with state fishing regulations, including daily and possession limits.

Applications for fishing contests may be approved, approved with conditions, or denied by the FWP Fisheries Division in Helena. Conditions placed on contests may help to minimize fish mortality, regulate harvest, reduce user conflicts and/or require additional access site maintenance when needed.

Information on the proposed fishing contests can be found on the FWP Fishing Contest webpage, fwp.mt.gov/fish/regulations/contests, or by calling 406-444-2449.

Applications may be mailed to FWP Fisheries Division, Attn: Fishing Contests, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701, or emailed to fwpfsh@mt.gov.

All applications must be received on or before July 15.

Registration open for game damage hunt roster

Hunters interested in participating in game damage hunt opportunities need to register online for the Hunt Roster through MyFWP. The roster is used by Fish, Wildlife & Parks to quickly respond to landowners who are eligible for game damage assistance in the prevention or reduction of property or crop damage primarily caused by deer, elk and/or antelope.

Hunters also can register to be placed on a bison game damage roster. Occasionally, a bison is found outside of the authorized hunting season and outside of the bison tolerance zone. FWP is compiling a list of interested hunters to call for quick removal of the animal. These hunts could be during the warmer months of summer and will require quickly field dressing the animal with a team of people armed with the appropriate tools.

To register, hunters can log into their MyFWP account or click “look up draw results, register for lists” within the menu. Then select a preferred hunting district(s) for potential deer, elk, antelope and bison damage hunts and submit. Hunters are asked to sign up for districts where they know the landscape and can respond quickly to game damage issues typically within 24 to 48 hours.

The Hunt Roster sign-up closes Saturday, July 15, and a randomly generated list will be created from the online registrations and will be posted to MyFWP accounts by July 20.

FWP will contact hunters if they are selected for a damage hunt opportunity via phone and/or email, so hunters are asked to ensure they have accurate contact information in their licensing profile. FWP may also utilize other means of hunter selection in lieu of the Hunt Roster, including first-come, first-served advertised opportunities, unsuccessful special license or permit applicant lists or lists of names supplied by landowners depending upon each damage situation. For more details on the FWP game damage assistance program visit: https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/landowner-programs/game-damage-program.

Trapper education field day set for July 8 in Missoula

MISSOULA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will host a trapper education field day in Missoula on Saturday, July 8, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the FWP office (3201 Spurgin Road).

Students must register for the field day in advance: fwp.mt.gov/hunt/education/trapping. Students must also complete the free online education course prior to the field day.

To purchase a Montana resident Class C trapping license, residents 12 and older must now complete a Montana trapper education course or have purchased a trapping license in at least three prior years in Montana or another state. This course also satisfies the requirement for wolf trapping.

Montana resident wolf trappers who have taken a wolf trapper education course but haven’t been a licensed trapper for three years will need to complete the full trapper education course to be able to trap wolves in 2023 and beyond.

Montana’s trapper education program includes online coursework and a mandatory in-person field day taught by volunteer instructors, where students can learn from experienced trappers about trapping ethics, avoidance of non-target species, fur management and safety.

Other field days will be offered in other communities around the state.

-- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks