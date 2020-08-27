Outdoor briefs: Recreation site temporarily closed; presentations at Lewis & Clark Caverns Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Free presentations at Lewis & Clark Caverns

Montana State Parks and Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will host the free presentations “Crawling, Slithering, Hopping, and Swimming in Montana: an overview of the state’s reptile and amphibian species” on Friday, Aug. 28, and “Living Cave” on Saturday, Aug. 29, both at 8 p.m. at the campground amphitheater.

On Aug. 28, join Montana Game Warden Matt Wemple as he discusses Montana’s unique suite of herptiles (reptiles and amphibians) that call Montana home. Montana provides a habitat for 19 species of snakes, lizards and turtles, as well as 12 species of frogs, toads and salamanders. In addition to these there are a few exotic species which exist as well.

On Saturday, Aug. 29, join Park Ranger Julia Smit to learn about “Living Caves.” This ranger talk will dive into all of the critters and other organisms that breathe, eat and thrive underground, often in total darkness.

This is the 15th presentation in Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park’s annual Friday Summer Speakers Series, which will conclude with a stargazing event in September.

For more information about these or other events at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park, call 406-287-3541.