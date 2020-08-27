Outdoor briefs: Recreation site temporarily closed; presentations at Lewis & Clark Caverns Park

Free presentations at Lewis & Clark Caverns
Montana State Parks and Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will host the free presentations “Crawling, Slithering, Hopping, and Swimming in Montana: an overview of the state’s reptile and amphibian species” on Friday, Aug. 28, and “Living Cave” on Saturday, Aug. 29, both at 8 p.m. at the campground amphitheater.
On Aug. 28, join Montana Game Warden Matt Wemple as he discusses Montana’s unique suite of herptiles (reptiles and amphibians) that call Montana home. Montana provides a habitat for 19 species of snakes, lizards and turtles, as well as 12 species of frogs, toads and salamanders. In addition to these there are a few exotic species which exist as well.
On Saturday, Aug. 29, join Park Ranger Julia Smit to learn about “Living Caves.” This ranger talk will dive into all of the critters and other organisms that breathe, eat and thrive underground, often in total darkness.
This is the 15th presentation in Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park’s annual Friday Summer Speakers Series, which will conclude with a stargazing event in September.
For more information about these or other events at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park, call 406-287-3541.
Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park, 25 Lewis & Clark Caverns Rd, Whitehall. Visit http://stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns/.
From the exit 274 on I-90, we are 13 miles south on Highway 287 and 5 miles west on MT 2.
From the Cardwell exit 256 on I-90 we are 7 miles east along MT 2.
Carbella Recreation Site temporarily closed
When visitors return to the Bureau of Land Management’s Carbella Recreation Site at the start of next summer season, they will find a freshly-upgraded site where they can pitch a tent or launch a boat along the Yellowstone River.
In the meantime, the fishing access site 20 miles north of Yellowstone National Park will be closed for day use, camping and boat launching from Sept. 8 to Nov. 18 as crews begin the major renovation project which will put a hard surface of aggregate material on the site’s road, parking areas and camp pads.
The heavy civil construction project will include hauling material to the campground along U.S. Highway 89, so nearby areas may experience increased noise due to heavy equipment.
For more information, call the Butte Field Office at 406-533-7600.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!