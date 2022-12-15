Outdoor briefs: Ranger recognized; fishing access site closed; muzzleloader season and more

Ranger recognized for contributions to Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center

Interpretive Ranger Cortney Reedy recently received the Gifford Pinchot Excellence in Interpretation and Conservation Education Award, a regional accolade celebrating a Forest Service employee who demonstrates a significant contribution to conservation education and interpretive services while strengthening essential partnerships.

“During the pandemic Reedy leaned into her creativity to design interactive learning experiences for the public,” said Center Director Duane Buchi. “From creating a Lewis and Clark virtual escape room to a digital scavenger hunt, Cortney demonstrates an exceptional ability to innovate which has boosted morale during the pandemic for patrons, volunteers and staff.”

Reedy has served as an interpretive specialist for the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center since 2020 and recently accepted a promotion as the education coordinator at the center.

She joined with teammates across North America to develop and promote National Bison Day, a virtual event that has already picked up an international following. The digital escape room she created depicts medical treatment of the early 1800s for participants, and she has also created digital, interactive storytelling maps that have been included in state standard lesson plans for grades six-eight and nine-12.

In her short time with the agency, she has also managed to design and modify programs to be more accessible to the public from kinesthetic additions to the “Magnificent Mammals” programs to self-guided accessible botany hikes around the Center.

The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center has been recognized as Trip Advisor’s 2022 Travelers Choice award and the 2021 Best Museum in Great Falls.

The center will be celebrating its 25th anniversary in summer 2023. Visit: https://tinyurl.com/4hmbrcuh to learn more about the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Great Falls and follow them on Facebook @HLCNF and Twitter @LewisandClarkNF for upcoming programs.

— Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

CWD detected for 1st time in district near Gallatin Gateway

GALLATIN GATEWAY – Wildlife health staff with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recently detected chronic wasting disease in a white-tailed deer buck that was harvested by a hunter in hunting district 304.

This marks the first detection in hunting district 304. The deer was harvested near Gallatin Gateway, along the hunting district’s eastern border with hunting district 309.

CWD is a contagious neurological disease that infects deer, elk and moose. It is always fatal, and there is no known cure. It was first detected among wild cervids in Montana in 2017. The disease is known to exist in other parts of southwest Montana, including the Paradise and Ruby Valleys, as well as in other areas of the state.

FWP has conducted rotating surveillance for CWD throughout the state for several years. Hunting district 304 is within this year’s priority surveillance area.

Hunting is the primary tool for sampling and managing CWD in Montana. Several hunting license opportunities remain valid through Jan. 15 for harvesting antlerless white-tailed deer in adjacent hunting district 309. Hunters who harvest deer or elk in the Gallatin area are encouraged to submit samples for testing to help further FWP’s understanding of CWD prevalence and distribution.

FWP pays for the testing, making it free for hunters. FWP has provided resources to help hunters collect and submit samples for testing on their own. These resources can be found at fwp.mt.gov/cwd. Hunters can also call a regional FWP office to schedule an appointment if they need help collecting a CWD sample.

CWD is not known to infect humans. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people not eat meat from infected animals and have their harvested animals tested before eating them if they were taken from an area where CWD is known to exist. For more information on CDC recommendations, please visit go.usa.gov/xAcnc.

Fishing access site closed temporarily due to flooding

ENNIS – Valley Garden Fishing Access Site northeast of Ennis has been closed temporarily due to flooding.

Ice jams on portions of the upper Madison River have caused water, ice and debris to flow into the site, inundating the access road and creating unsafe conditions for visitors. Access to the site will be restored as soon as conditions allow.

Seasonal flooding may impact access at other sites throughout the winter. Visit fwp.mt.gov to learn more about temporary closures that may be in effect across the state.

Citizen advisory committee to hold open house with legislators

BOZEMAN – The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 3 Citizen Advisory Committee will meet with local legislators at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. The meeting will be held at FWP’s office in Bozeman, 1400 S. 19th Ave.

The committee meets quarterly to discuss a variety of issues facing Montana’s fish, wildlife and state parks resources. At the Dec. 15 meeting, citizen advisors will receive a presentation on the agency’s priorities for the upcoming legislative session and discuss with local legislators who are invited to the meeting.

The CAC is a general advisory committee that provides input and feedback to FWP on diverse issues, including wildlife and fisheries management, access, state parks, outdoor recreation, law enforcement and others. The committee is designed to have a membership that represents a variety of southwest Montana communities and natural resource interests.

Muzzleloader heritage season runs through Dec. 18

Muzzleloader heritage season opened on Saturday, Dec. 10, and runs through Dec. 18. This season is for muzzleloaders only; no other means of taking game, such as archery, is allowed. Note that some areas have elk shoulder seasons through Feb. 15, where firearms and archery equipment may be allowed.

Hunters should also note that many of Montana’s Block Management Areas (BMAs), even though they are open for upland bird or waterfowl through Jan. 1, are not allowing the harvest of deer or elk during the muzzleloader heritage season. Make sure to check BMA rules before you hunt.

In addition, although all Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) in Region 7 are open year-round, many other WMAs allowing hunting across the state are closed through May 14. If planning to hunt a WMA, see a list of WMAs and their seasonal closure dates here.

Hunters should check the hunting regulations to make sure they are compliant with all rules and regulations for this season (see page 24 of the deer, elk and antelope regulations). Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted the following regulations, most of which are based on language from the statute:

A person may take a deer or elk with a license or permit that is valid on the last day of the general hunting season.

Any unused license-permit valid on the last day of the general season (i.e., Nov. 27) is valid during the muzzleloader heritage season.

Any license that can still be purchased is valid. For example, if a person had not already purchased a general deer tag, they could purchase one for the muzzleloader heritage season.

Hunters can use plain lead projectiles and a muzzleloading rifle that is charged with loose black powder, loose pyrodex or an equivalent loose black powder substitute and ignited by a flintlock, wheel lock, matchlock or percussion mechanism using a percussion or musket cap.

The muzzleloading rifle must be a minimum of .45 caliber and may not have more than two barrels.

During the muzzleloader heritage season, hunters may not use a muzzleloading rifle that requires insertion of a cap or primer into the open breech of the barrel (inline), is capable of being loaded from the breech, or is mounted with an optical magnification device.

Use of pre-prepared paper or metallic cartridges, sabots, gas checks or other similar power and range-enhancing manufactured loads that enclose the projectile from the rifling or bore of the firearm is also prohibited.

The nine-day season muzzleloader heritage hunting season was established when House Bill 242 was signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte last year.

Keep vigilant with grizzly bear awareness

Bears are still active in certain areas. All bears are potentially dangerous. Hunters should be prepared to encounter a bear. Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Stay alert and look for bear activity, especially where visibility or hearing is limited (woods, bushy areas, streams).

Travel in a group and keep members together (especially kids).

Make noise whenever possible to avoid surprising a bear, especially where visibility or hearing is limited.

— Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Glacier National Park seeks workers

Glacier National Park is seeking candidates to fill support positions throughout the park for the 2023 season.

Enjoy the grandeur of Glacier National Park as your summer office and home and spend your free time exploring glacially carved lakes and valleys. Affordable housing is available with most positions at Glacier National Park, and by gaining valuable experience, a seasonal position can be the gateway to establishing a career in federal service.

“Seasonal positions are the backbone of Glacier National Park,” says Park Superintendent Dave Roemer. “We can’t operate the park at full capacity without them, and park amenities offered this summer will be in direct correlation with how many people we can hire.”

Positions available include but are not limited to: park ranger, visitor services assistant, biological science technician, forestry technician, dispatcher, equipment operator, maintenance worker (trails and other), laborer, automotive worker, carpenter, masonry worker, volunteer program assistant, and more.

“The park is facing the same hiring challenges as businesses throughout the country,” says Emily Keil, administrative officer for Glacier National Park. “If you have ever considered working for the National Park Service, now is the perfect time to apply.”

All positions are advertised on USAJobs.gov. To get started, create a USAJobs account at www.usajobs.gov. Browse advertised positions by typing “Glacier National Park” in the location search box at the top of the page. Information on how to apply using USAJobs can be found at www.usajobs.gov/help. The time period between application submission and contact by the park hiring official can be lengthy because of the volume of positions being advertised. Applicants can check application status on their USAJobs account.

Seasonal positions typically work during the months of April-October, with varying season lengths depending on the position. Seasonal positions can last up to six months. Various positions will be advertised separately and at different times through Dec. 30, with each announcement typically open for one week.

For more information on the application process, refer to the USAJobs help site.

— National Park Service