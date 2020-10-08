Outdoor briefs: Purple Heart Hunt; Gordon Reese Cabin host; fishing closure lifted

Volunteers are welcome to assist in maintaining this popular facility throughout the winter season. Each Tuesday and Friday during the ski season is set aside for volunteers to serve as Forest Service cabin hosts, helping maintain the cabin and trailhead facilities during the day and staying overnight for free.

It is not necessary for volunteers to stay in the cabin through the entire day. Volunteers and their guests are encouraged to enjoy and explore the trails and surrounding winter beauty. Forest Service staff asks that volunteers occasionally return to the cabin to tend the woodstove fire, ensure snow is melting for hot water, and make the cabin clean and comfortable for visitors to use as a warming shelter during the day.

General volunteer host duties include: meeting and greeting the public; answering visitor questions; shoveling paths leading to both outhouses at the cabin and the trailhead; clearing snow from the deck and doors; stocking and cleaning the cabin and both outhouses; restocking firewood from the basement to the main floor and tending the woodstove fire. Please keep in mind that COVID-19 mitigations will need to be discussed with the local district in order to protect our valued volunteers and the general public.