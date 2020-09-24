Outdoor briefs published Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020

Youth waterfowl and pheasant weekend approaches
Montana’s young hunters and their hunting mentors can take advantage of a statewide youth-only waterfowl and pheasant hunt the weekend of Sept. 26 and 27. Licensed hunters or apprentice hunters, 15 and under, will be able to hunt ducks, mergansers, geese, coots and pheasants statewide on these two days.
The two-day youth hunt is open to:
- Legally licensed 12- to 15-year-olds who have completed Hunter Education and who are accompanied by a non-hunting adult at least 18 years of age.
- Properly certified and legally licensed apprentice hunters 10-15 years of age who are accompanied by a non-hunting adult "mentor" at least 21 years of age.
Pheasant hunters in north central Montana can expect to work a bit harder for birds this year as numbers appear to be down a bit. However, pheasant numbers are solid on the eastern side of the state.
Waterfowl hunters can expect to encounter drier conditions in most places around the state, which could mean a shift in tactics and a reduction in wetland areas for hunting. However, this is balanced with what is expected to be good numbers of waterfowl beginning their flight south.
With the youth opportunities, all regulations apply. The Canyon Ferry Wildlife Management Area is an exception — only to the youth waterfowl season shooting hours being one-half hour before sunrise to noon.
Fish consumption advisory issued for Piedmont Pond
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has issued a fish consumption advisory for Piedmont Pond, south of Whitehall.
The Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology (MBMG) conducted water sampling in the area as a part of their groundwater investigation of the Upper Jefferson Valley. They discovered elevated concentrations of arsenic in the pond and an adjacent monitoring well. The concentrations of arsenic found in the pond exceeded the Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) numeric water quality threshold for human health, while the adjacent well had concentrations just below the human health threshold.
FWP collected fish from the pond this past spring and analyzed them for metals. Results confirmed levels of arsenic in the westslope cutthroat trout in Piedmont Pond.
Women of child-bearing age and children younger than 7 years old should limit consumption of trout from Piedmont Pond to one meal per month for fish 6 to 10 inches long and avoid consuming trout longer than 14 inches. Other adults and children 7 years or older should limit consumption to two meals per month for fish 6 to 10 inches long, and one meal per month for fish longer than 14 inches.
FWP will be posting signs at the pond to notify anglers of the fish consumption advisory.
The arsenic in the groundwater and pond is likely due to natural hydrothermal activity in the area. Evaporation of groundwater from the pond further concentrates the arsenic and contributes to higher levels than in the groundwater, according to officials at MBMG.
DEQ recommends people avoid drinking the water while recreating at Piedmont Pond.
Similar fish consumption advisories exist for other waters throughout Montana. For more information, visit: http://fwp.mt.gov/fwpDoc.html?id=28187.
Ringing Rocks Road closed during construction
The rocky road to Ringing Rocks will soon be smoother after Bureau of Land Management road crews finish scraping and leveling troublesome portions of the route.
The road to the popular geologic site will be closed through Oct. 9.
The Ringing Rocks site, a unique geological formation whose rocks chime when tapped lightly with a hammer, is 18 miles east of Butte.
For more information, contact the Butte Field Office at 406-533-7600.
