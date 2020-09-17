Outdoor briefs published Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Butte Ranger District office temporarily closed

The Butte Ranger District of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest located at 1820 Meadowlark in Butte is temporarily closed to walk in business, and may be closed for up to two weeks.

According to Jan Bowey, Acting District Ranger, the office is closed because available staff are supporting fire suppression efforts throughout Montana and elsewhere.

The phones will continue to be covered by the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Supervisor’s Office in Dillon at 406-683-3900 for any assistance you may need. Firewood permits may also be requested at this number.

BLM to upgrade water system at campground

The Bureau of Land Management’s Butte Field Office will upgrade the water system at its Devil’s Elbow Campground on Hauser Lake in the coming weeks.

Water will be unavailable at the campground between Sept. 14 and Oct. 2 while the contracted maintenance work is going on.

The campground and its other amenities will remain open throughout the project.

Hunters should have animals tested prior to donating